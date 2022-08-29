Residents and others driving eastbound on Heathcote Road this summer faced frustrating backups at Heathcote Bridge due to construction barricades placed in the right lane on the southbound side of the bridge. The barricades causes traffic to snarl as far back as Supply Field, and some are concerned about even bigger traffic backups when school starts next month.
As reported in the Inquirer in November 2021 [https://bit.ly/3AJur61], Scarsdale received a BRIDGE-NY grant in 2018 for the partial reconstruction and repairs of Heathcote Bridge. The construction is slated to begin in late 2022, and is expected to be completed in 2023.
The 140-foot-long bypass bridge that features two southbound travel lanes, one northbound travel lane and sidewalks on both sides, was built in 1910 or 1911 and last had a major rehab project in 1989 when the concrete deck was replaced and some repairs made to the steel beams.
Project manager Jeremy Bourdeau of Barton and Loguidice, the engineering, planning, environmental and landscape architecture firm hired to design and manage the project, presented plans for the project at the board of trustees meeting in November 2021. Since then, Bourdeau has been working closely with Scarsdale Superintendent of Public Works Jeff Coleman and Village Engineer David Goessl to move the project forward. Most of the work will be underneath, and that will impact Heathcote Bypass, which will probably have to be reduced to one lane at certain times.
The project is funded 95% by BRIDGE-NY with a 5% village match. The total funding amount of $1.68 million includes engineering and construction.
“The construction drawings have been sent to the New York State Department of Transportation for their review,” Coleman told the Inquirer. “Once they review the drawings, they'll issue a notice for us to proceed with construction.”
Even though construction has not begun, traffic barriers are in place as a safety precaution, Coleman said.
“The New York State Department of Transportation issued us a ‘flag’ for one of the structural members underneath the bridge,” Coleman said. There are three types of flags: red, yellow and safety. A safety flag is issued when there is “a condition presenting a clear and present danger to vehicular or pedestrian traffic,” according to the New York Department of Transportation.
“As a precaution, we closed the southernmost lane of traffic to take some of the load off of that structural member.”
In November, Bourdeau had said he anticipates maintaining two-way traffic on Heathcote Road “at all times” with “no off-site detours,” though there could be some lane shifts or “temporary day-to-day slowdowns.”
“Emergency vehicle routes will remain open and access to businesses and residences will be maintained during construction,” he said.
