Heathcote Bridge traffic

Construction barriers block off the left lane of the bridge at Heathcote Five Corners.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean photo

Residents and others driving eastbound on Heathcote Road this summer faced frustrating backups at Heathcote Bridge due to construction barricades placed in the right lane on the southbound side of the bridge. The barricades causes traffic to snarl as far back as Supply Field, and some are concerned about even bigger traffic backups when school starts next month.

As reported in the Inquirer in November 2021 [https://bit.ly/3AJur61], Scarsdale received a BRIDGE-NY grant in 2018 for the partial reconstruction and repairs of Heathcote Bridge. The construction is slated to begin in late 2022, and is expected to be completed in 2023.

