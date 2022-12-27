Sonya Chen photo
Scarsdale High student Sonya Chen planned the “Path to Empowerment Forum,” a series of classes for teen girls on issues they face today.

 Will Fritz Photo

Scarsdale High School sophomore Sonya Chen is spreading the word about a program she put together to empower teen girls in the community.

The “Path to Empowerment Forum,” in conjunction with the Scarsdale and Greenburgh public libraries, is a series of six classes to help girls with self-confidence and other issues they struggle with as teens in the 21st century.

