Scarsdale High School sophomore Sonya Chen is spreading the word about a program she put together to empower teen girls in the community.
The “Path to Empowerment Forum,” in conjunction with the Scarsdale and Greenburgh public libraries, is a series of six classes to help girls with self-confidence and other issues they struggle with as teens in the 21st century.
The topics of each session focus on beauty standards and body image, power phrases, self-defense, healthy relationships, creating empowered self-portraits and empowered images, according to Chen. The facilitators for the classes include a Scarsdale High School psychologist, a Krav Maga instructor and an art instructor.
The first class in the series begins Jan. 10, and Chen is looking for more girls to sign up. The series is open to the first 12 high school girls who register — any female in grades 9-12 is eligible. The program is free of charge, as both the Scarsdale and Greenburgh libraries “are supporting this program by generously donating funds to help pay for the facilitators and donating their space as well,” Chen said.
Chen has been planning the series since August. She said she wanted to create something to help other girls her age with issues she and her friends have struggled with.
“Originally, it started with the idea of how social media affects self image and stuff like that, because I know a lot of teens and young girls have experienced hate comments or toxic femininity on social media and l know that I have experienced the same things and it’s affected the way I thought about myself so wanted to make a program where I could help other girls overcome that,” Chen said.
Chen said she’s proud of the work that went into getting each of the professional facilitators on board for the series.
“The purpose of this program is to help girls feel more empowered, self-confident and better prepared to handle some of the challenges that we encounter including with respect to social media,” she said. “My hope is that we create a safe space for girls to express their concerns about the topics [see box] and be better able to process what we encounter regarding the themes listed for this series.”
