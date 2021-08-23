From the Girl Scouts to Greenburgh Town Hall, Priya Saxena wants to change the future of paper, plastic and other disposables — one user at a time — with her eco-friendly initiative, BioTrail. An Edgemont High School (EHS) rising sophomore, Saxena launched BioTrail in 2019 to inform and engage the community in ways that will make a positive impact on the environment.
“BioTrail was created to spread awareness of global warming and leave a trail of sustainability,” said Saxena.
Through presentations and workshops, a website and scheduled conferences, Saxena touches on various topics such as the negative effects of plastic and paper and the ways different industries create pollution.
Working with Girl Scout troops of all age levels, for example, Saxena demonstrated craftmaking that was also eco-friendly and practical, “to give them an idea how we can use these materials in our daily lives and create change.”
Some of the alternative components on Saxena’s green list include biodegradable and compostable cutlery made from areca palm leaves and bamboo, bamboo toilet paper and straws, Bite toothpaste tablets, and loofah sponges in place of conventional plastic sponges.
Locally, Saxena was able to help stock eco-friendly cutlery at La Renaissance bakery in Scarsdale Village, the Frontier Market in Hartsdale and The Rye Country Store, which supplied the utensils to the Scarsdale and Rye schools. She was not able to implement them at EHS due to concerns over COVID.
“Along with awareness, implementing cutlery teaches not only the customers the importance of using alternatives but the businesses as well,” said Saxena, who earned a Girl Scout Silver Award for her efforts.
Through BioTrail’s spinoff, Green Consulting, Saxena said she plans to show households how to save money by switching to biodegradables.
“I hope to raise awareness about the state of our planet and how becoming sustainable is a collective worldly effort,” said Saxena. “We would discuss the misconceptions about recycling, the plastic industry and delve into the world of sustainable materials.”
One of those misconceptions people have, she said, is that being eco-friendly and having a sustainable household is only for the wealthy.
“Sustainability was always a pathway for healthy living and a healthy budget,” Saxena noted. “However, mainstream companies and the oil sector always pushed for profit instead of valuing what nature has to offer.”
A self-described “proud South Asian by heritage,” Saxena came with her family to Edgemont when she was in kindergarten.
“While growing up, when my family had difficult financial circumstances, I resolved to study sustainability to reduce financial burdens and start budgeting,” she said.
Saxena said the annual United Nations Climate Change report has been a profound driving force giving people “the knowledge to improve and unite to fight global warming.”
Saxena said she was surprised to learn, “how uneducated and misguided people have been on the various topics of climate change. Not a lot of people understand the consequences, the cost analysis, and the time we have before things become worse.”
Saxena gave a PowerPoint presentation at Greenburgh Town Hall in January and discussed her organization with the Edgemont Schools administration, although COVID restrictions made it difficult to present more widely throughout the district. And though she has had to adjust the logistics of BioTrail, she said she plans to keep going; her next steps include a potential districtwide conference in the fall, inviting suggestions for projects and workshops, and bringing in speakers from academia, the private sector and government.
“Partners in the field and locally are welcome to join my initiative to create momentum,” said Saxena. “I’m open to proposals.”
