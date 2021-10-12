New York Assemblymember Amy Paulin, who represents Scarsdale, joined hundreds of others at the Women’s March for Abortion Rights in White Plains Oct. 2.
In her address to the crowd, she said, “I have spent a lifetime fighting to protect women and their rights to privacy and to control their bodies. Which is really what this is all about — curtailing abortion rights is a way of controlling women.”
She continued: “For years anti-abortion states and ‘pro-life’ politicians have tried to chip away at Roe v. Wade and abortion rights for women. For years they have sought to shut clinic doors and make it difficult, if not impossible, for women to access the reproductive health care they seek. … We all know that it is not ‘pro-life’ to have sky-high maternal and infant mortality rates, to incite violence with lies about abortion, and to strip reproductive health care away from millions of women, which is what is happening in Texas, Mississippi and other states that may soon follow. What is pro-life is supporting women in making decisions about their own bodies and helping them gain access to the health care they need.”
She noted that abortion rights have been an issue since she was a teenager in Brooklyn, where she had friends and classmates whose lives were “changed forever due to lack of abortion access.”
Last month, Paulin signed an Amicus Brief with legislators from 45 states that challenges the constitutionality of Mississippi’s new abortion law, which bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
In the New York State Legislature, Paulin has authored a bill that directly opposes and undercuts the Texas abortion bill.
“My bill makes it so that no claims can be made on New York State property which stem from an ‘aiding and abetting of abortion’ verdict under the Texas abortion law. If it passes we will be the first state in the country to have directly attacked the Texas bill with our state law,” said Paulin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.