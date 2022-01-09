The “responsive, accessible” new governor, Kathy Hochul, is “a great and welcome change,” Assemblymember Amy Paulin told the Scarsdale Forum in a Zoom meeting held Thursday, Dec. 9.
Since she joined the Assembly in 2001, Paulin has seen two Democratic governors and a state attorney general depart under a cloud. But while Gov. Eliot Spitzer and former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned relatively quickly when accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced, Andrew Cuomo “really dragged it out, as if he was testing to see if we would impeach him, or maybe it would just go away,” Paulin said.
“We knew he was a bit of a bully, but the problems that surfaced were shocking. Some believed we should wait it out, others [believed] we should do our own investigations and others believed he should step aside. We thought he had done an incredibly good job with the pandemic so it took time to change our view of him,” she said.
While woman after woman came forward reporting abuse by the governor, the legislature was “trying to operate,” Paulin said. The session was over in June and about 900 bills passed by both houses awaited Cuomo’s signature. “He was fighting for his political life so it was understandable that nothing was getting done, but we needed them signed,” Paulin said.
Majority leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes sent a letter to her Assembly colleagues urging them to wait for the attorney general’s report, Paulin said. But the government wasn’t functioning and Paulin and others were losing patience. “When the letter went public we knew it couldn’t be the message from the Assembly so we organized our own letter asking Cuomo to resign,” Paulin said. Fifty-nine Democrats signed the letter that became known as the “Letter of 59.”
“In our next Democratic conference [Assembly Speaker] Carl Heastie asked what we wanted to do,” Paulin said. “Everybody said let’s move on with the investigation” which could have led to Cuomo’s impeachment. “We had had it.” But Cuomo resigned shortly after and the Assembly halted the investigation.
“The silver lining is that we now have our first female governor,” said Paulin. And Hochul got right to signing those 900 bills.
Paulin, the most prolific bill author in state government, focused the rest of her talk on three bills of particular importance to her and to Scarsdale residents.
The first was the signing Nov. 15 of the redistricting bill, a 30-year effort by Paulin begun after Scarsdale was split into three county legislative districts in 1993. The new law requires all 23 counties in New York to follow established standards for fair legislative redistricting, which Paulin previously said “keeps communities of interest whole, protects minority voting rights, and gives residents a clear, singular representative to advocate on their behalf.” She gave a “shout-out” to Scarsdale lawyer Henry Neale, who argued the early cases for the League of Women Voters pro bono.
The second bill Paulin highlighted also benefited from work by Scarsdale attorneys and former Village Trustees Dorothy Finger and her son Carl.
The bill continues relief provided by the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020 for tenants and homeowners unable to pay their mortgage or rent. It also expanded access to rental assistance funds for small landlords.
A third Paulin bill was written in response to the havoc wrought by Tropical Storm Isaias in August 2020. “I was without power for eight days,” Paulin said. “Trees and power lines were down and 30,000 people were still without power a week after the storm.” Paulin and County Executive George Latimer chaired a group that brought representatives from across Westchester to discuss the problem and how to make the grid more resilient. Once again, the assemblymember relied on “smart, forward-looking community people who help me get things done: Scarsdale Village Trustee Jonathan Lewis, who investigated the inaccurate weather reports that resulted in Con Ed’s inadequate response, and Melanie Spivak, who researched onerous generator regulations that hampered residents’ efforts to get auxiliary power in emergencies.
Paulin’s Storm Hardening Bill requires electric utility companies to develop resilience plans to mitigate the impact of climate change and reduce damage, restoration times, and costs from future storms.
When power outages exceed 72 hours, Paulin’s bill provides compensation for spoiled food and medications through customer accounts. The bill awaits the governor’s signature.
Isaias prompted many Westchester residents to look into installing emergency natural gas generators. But a 2019 moratorium on natural gas required homeowners to install a separate service line and a second meter and agree to interruptible service to connect a generator to natural gas. The additional costs of installing an exclusive service line and meter made this cost “astronomically high,” Paulin said. “During a storm, gas isn’t being used so why charge a surplus under the guise of a moratorium?” she asked.
After numerous meetings, letters and emails, in November 2020 Paulin got Con Edison and the Public Service Commission to eliminate the requirements for a separate service line, a second meter and interruptible service. She also persuaded the PSC to eliminate additional requirements for installing emergency natural gas generators.
“It’s much more affordable now,” she said.
Switching to transportation issues, Paulin said the MTA was “uniquely hard hit by the pandemic,” but ridership is slowly increasing and “it’s looking better this year … The influx of federal COVID relief funds filled the [revenue] holes, but when the money is depleted in 2025 we will have a real problem.” Paulin said that the MTA was set to receive money from the federal infrastructure bill, thanks to U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, who represents New York. “We’re lucky to have him,” she said.
As for COVID, Paulin said, “We’ve made so much progress. We’re surviving and thriving.” She recently went to the opening of a new restaurant in her district, “a sign that we are beyond it.” Paulin said she is “proud to live in a town where most adults are vaccinated.” As recently detailed in the Inquirer, she is working to ease quarantine rules for elementary school children and seeking a threshold for when masks should be required in schools.
Asked what the legislature was doing to stop the flood of annoying robocalls, Paulin said that under former President Donald Trump the federal government had been reluctant to do much because the companies making robocalls were private. But two of her bills to stem the flood of robocalls in New York were signed this fall by Gov. Hochul.
One bill requires telecommunication companies to authenticate calls. The measure will prevent nuisance callers from using technology to “spoof” their identity with a fake, invalid number, while also making it easier for authorities to trace illegal calls back to their source.
Another bill requires telecommunication providers to block calls coming from numbers that are not valid North American numbering plan numbers, numbers that are valid but are not allocated to a provider, and valid numbers that are allocated to a provider but are unused. The law also requires providers to block calls when the subscriber assigned to a number has requested that calls purporting to originate from such number be blocked because it is only used for inbound calls.
Asked what New York State was doing on gun control, Paulin said that when Democrats took over the Senate, a “slew” of gun regulations were passed, including one preventing people who shouldn’t have guns from buying them and another requiring guns to be locked up in homes where a child is present. A federal law now requires background checks for gun purchases but if the FBI hasn’t found a reason to deny the permit in three days, the dealer must proceed with the sale. Sometimes — in around 12% of the cases — it takes longer than three days to do a background check. Some of the cases involving mass shootings fell into that 12%, Paulin said. Her bill extends the permit waiting period to 30 days after which time the request expires. “California has a 10-day waiting period for everyone,” she said, and has seen a sharp decline in gun suicides.
Another Forum member asked about a bill to allow towns to lower local speed limits from 30 to 25 miles per hour. Paulin said if Scarsdale adopted the change, new speed limit signs would have to be posted on every single block in town.
Asked her opinion on ranked choice voting, recently used in the New York City mayoral election, Paulin said, “It’s a good way of voting, allows more choice and saves money. My city colleagues don’t like it. We need to get the bugs out. We could probably move to [ranked voting] in another election or so.”
