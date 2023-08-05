SVAC Paulin photo

State Sen. Shelley Mayer, Dr. Frank Quintero (White Plains Hospital), Dr. Farrukh Jafri (White Plains Hospital), Assembly Member Amy Paulin, Jim Maher (SVAC), David Raizen (SVAC), Nick Franzoso (OVAC), Assembly Member Dana Levenberg

 Courtesy Office of Assembly Member Amy Paulin

New York State Assembly Member Amy Paulin and Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps (SVAC) held a press conference Monday, July 31 celebrating the passage of a new law (Ch. 137), which expands the services community paramedics can provide under New York State law — keeping residents healthy and safe and lessening the burden on local emergency rooms. The legislation establishes a successful model for EMTs throughout New York State.

The role of community paramedics greatly expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, when there was a dire need to have ample COVID testing, provide vaccines, and keep elderly and immunocompromised residents out of emergency rooms and hospitals. During that time the NYS governor issued and until now has renewed Executive Order No. 4, which expanded the role of community paramedicine to allow paramedics to provide these additional services.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.