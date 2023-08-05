New York State Assembly Member Amy Paulin and Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps (SVAC) held a press conference Monday, July 31 celebrating the passage of a new law (Ch. 137), which expands the services community paramedics can provide under New York State law — keeping residents healthy and safe and lessening the burden on local emergency rooms. The legislation establishes a successful model for EMTs throughout New York State.
The role of community paramedics greatly expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, when there was a dire need to have ample COVID testing, provide vaccines, and keep elderly and immunocompromised residents out of emergency rooms and hospitals. During that time the NYS governor issued and until now has renewed Executive Order No. 4, which expanded the role of community paramedicine to allow paramedics to provide these additional services.
Under the executive order, community paramedics were also able to offer flu vaccinations, as well as RSV, strep and flu testing. SVAC partnered with White Plains Hospital starting a formalized program to provide patient at-home care and follow-ups, including drawing blood for labs, giving fluids, and treating patients with pneumonia and diabetes.
The new Community Paramedicine law essentially establishes a pilot program allowing paramedics to continue providing these services for two years.
State, county and local officials, community paramedics and doctors from White Plains Hospital attended the press conference at SVAC headquarters on Weaver Street in Scarsdale to speak about the success of the expanded community paramedicine program and asked that it be continued beyond the two-year period allocated under the new law.
“I’m proud to have authored and passed this new law, which enables SVAC and all New York State paramedics to continue the amazing work they did during the past three years under the governor’s executive order,” said NYS Assembly Member and Assembly Health Committee chair Amy Paulin. “What SVAC did during COVID was herculean — vaccinating and testing thousands, and providing high-quality at-home care for the elderly and immunocompromised. I’ve lived in this community for over 40 years and have personally witnessed time and again the incredible work of our Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps. These are highly trained and skilled paramedics who live and breathe health care. They’re our beacons of light in life’s darkest moments. During COVID they served thousands throughout our county. We needed them, and they stepped up.
“Their partnership with White Plains Hospital to provide at-home care to those in need has and will continue to help and protect our most vulnerable. The new law contains a clause allowing for expanded community paramedicine for two years. I’m confident that SVAC and our amazing NYS paramedics will show everyone that the change should be permanent. This new legislation is a victory for SVAC and all New Yorkers, allowing every community to adopt the transformative model pioneered by SVAC.”
SVAC president David Raizen said, “SVAC is the smallest advanced life support agency in Westchester County, but in the last three years has pulled off what most would have deemed impossible. During COVID, when everything else was shutting down, SVAC opened their doors widely to the residents of Westchester County. We provided tens of thousands of tests and vaccinations, either at home or at our headquarters. As COVID continued to get worse, we expanded our in-home visits in order to keep at-risk and immunocompromised patients safe. Since then we’ve continued to provide home visits, and outcomes have been incredible — across the board patients are healthier and safer. I thank Assemblywoman Amy Paulin for her tenaciousness in authoring and fighting for this new law. Our only goal is caring for people, and with this new law we’ll be able to continue to do so.”
Village of Scarsdale Mayor Justin Arest said he has seen the benefits of allowing an expanded community paramedicine program and urged it be made permanent. “With this new legislation, [SVAC’s] innovative health care strategy has the ability to revolutionize the way we utilize emergency medical services, focusing not only on immediate response and transport, but also on prevention and ongoing care. It’s a solution for the future that could reshape our health care landscape.”
Scarsdale Village Manager Rob Cole expressed appreciation to Paulin and other elected officials for “recognizing the value and importance of community paramedicine” with this legislation, and he acknowledged the “selfless dedication of the SVAC team under the capable leadership of David Raizen.”
State Sen. Shelley Mayer noted the care SVAC provides “has been proven necessary during the pandemic, and community paramedicine is an essential element of care that our neighbors need.”
