Banning online sales of vaping products, making compensated gestational surrogacy legal and preventing domestic abusers from keeping or buying guns were three major pieces of legislation New York State Assemblymember Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale) fought for as part of the $177 billion New York State budget, which passed Friday, April 3.
“I was very fortunate to get three of my initiatives in the budget in a year where we may not go back to session depending on the outcome of the virus and how long we all have to be in our homes quarantining ourselves,” Paulin said. “We would have been up there on a regular basis through the beginning of June. I’m still working on my bills in case we do go back, but these were very significant achievements and I’m very proud of them, very happy I was able to get them in the budget.”
The passage of this year’s budget was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, between legislators working remotely and the economic impact of the crisis. Paulin estimates a $10 billion coronavirus-related deficit, which “could go higher.”
In addition to her three pieces of legislation, Paulin was “pleased” with the maintained expenditures when it came to AIM (Aids and Incentives to Municipalities) funding, which impacts the village of Scarsdale, and education aid, which both stayed level.
“Education, considering the magnitude of the deficit, was … held to last year’s level, including keeping the formulas in place, which was extraordinarily important for a district like Scarsdale,” Paulin said. “I was pleased about that, though it’s hard to be too pleased, because it wasn’t an increase … I was pleased we did the budget on time so school districts can plan.”
Paulin was “not pleased” with the “dire cuts” to Medicaid and social services programs, which are difficult to replicate at the local level.
“There’s not a lot a local community can do when it comes to some of the health care issues — they’re just too mammoth,” Paulin said. “It’s going to have an impact on families generally when they’re trying to put their loved ones in nursing homes or other types of facilities. It’s going to cost them more dollars before they can put someone on Medicaid. That’s really the impact.”
Nixing online vaping deliveries
Paulin’s vaping legislation, which prohibits the “shipment of vapor products to individuals,” has roots in Scarsdale. Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force members and students came to Paulin when teen vaping was rising among Scarsdale High School students. After much discussion, Paulin wanted to know how teens were getting their hands on vaping products. Their answer: through the mail.
“Most of it was online, so I crafted a bill to prevent that,” Paulin said. “You can’t buy cigarettes online … We needed to close the loophole and put vaping in line with other tobacco products, which you cannot purchase online.” She added, “You can control enforcement locally, but you couldn’t control it online. This takes that out of the equation.”
Getting nicotine and flavorings such as diacetyl, both linked to lung disease and cancer, out of the hands of children was a top priority for Paulin, who noted that the “clear danger” is worse for teens as the FDA reported a 78% rise in use of e-cigarettes among high school students, 48% among middle school students, in the past year.
“I have heard from student activists in my district who tell me that it is far easier to obtain vapor products from internet retailers than to go to a physical store, since websites make only a rudimentary attempt to verify age,” Paulin said. “It simply makes no sense that you’re prohibited from buying addictive tobacco cigarettes online, but you can buy addictive vapor products online.”
Lisa Tomeny, Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force’s new program coordinator, lauded Paulin for “supporting it and sponsoring it,” saying, “It’s definitely a move in the right direction.”
Tomeny also applauded the many students who have advocated for changes over the years. There were students who were actually afraid to enter school bathrooms, which had become a haven for vapers. The task force helped get the word out that students weren’t going to allow this to continue.
“A lot of times people think ‘everybody’ is doing it and the data simply doesn’t prove that out,” Tomeny said. “Arming them with the knowledge, giving them the platform and supporting them when they’re leading their own initiative has been at the forefront of all the coalitions’ work throughout the county.”
Just as progress had been made in cutting down on cigarette usage, vaping arrived as not only a danger itself, but as a gateway to cigarette smoking.
“It’s one of those situations where even trying it once has an impact on your lungs that cannot be reversed,” Tomeny said of vaping. “One time is not going to necessarily result in a trip to the hospital, but combined with the addictive factor you’re creating that perfect storm.”
With the spread of COVID-19, anyone with damaged lungs or worsened lung capacity due to vaping or smoking becomes more at risk for serious illness.
“We know it’s invasive on the lungs, so anybody that has any sort of weakness or a compromised lung situation is going to be more susceptible, so we’re very concerned about that as well in today’s times,” Tomeny said.
Helping ‘modern families’
Legislation to permit compensated gestational surrogacy agreements in New York State will “provide certainty as to the legal parentage of children born through assisted reproduction.” This is a cause Paulin took up in 2006, introducing her first version of the bill in 2012.
“That’s the biggest bill,” she said. “I’ve carried that bill since 2006. We were only one of two states that actively made gestational surrogacy illegal and imposed criminal penalties to do it, so all of our families were going outside of the State of New York to create their families.”
In the past, residents who either had infertility problems or are same-sex couples would have to travel outside of the state to build their families, often at greater expense than if they could have done so locally. This was a major win for “modern families.”
“This isn’t the first time something has taken me this long,” Paulin said. “Persistence is something you have to have if you want to be in this business. It’s so gratifying to me to have accomplished this very important law. It gives families the opportunity to have a family right here in New York without having to travel around the country incurring exorbitant costs simply because they want to be parents. It puts us into the 21st century.”
The legislation was sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Brad Hoylman, the father of two children who were born through an out-of-state gestational surrogacy arrangement. Paulin herself was no stranger to fertility issues, which she experienced when she tried to get pregnant with her second child, noting she is “well aware of the pain and suffering that is attached to wanting a child.”
No guns for domestic abusers
With legislation “to update court procedures for determining whether certain serious misdemeanors are crimes for domestic violence,” Paulin builds upon a 2011 law she authored to “include misdemeanor domestic violence crimes in the federal NICS database so that abusers would be prohibited from purchasing firearms,” a law that was updated in 2018 to “require the immediate surrender of weapons upon conviction of a misdemeanor domestic violence crime or other serious offense.”
What Paulin found was that some district attorneys were not filing for this in court due to a language loophole. By changing the terminology from “may” to “shall,” it now forces prosecutors to make the hearing mandatory, not discretionary. The courts then have three days to report the offenders to NICS to ensure they are not only in the database and unable to purchase weapons, but also must surrender any guns they currently possess.
“We assumed that all district attorneys around the state would file that order, but not everybody believes that guns should be taken away from someone, even if they’re a domestic abuser,” Paulin said.
The series of laws are intended to protect the victims of domestic abuse.
“Every month, an average of 52 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner, and access to a gun makes it five times more likely that an abuser will kill their partner,” Paulin said. “I am pleased that we have taken this critical step to make sure that guns are kept out of the hands of abusers and protect victims from potentially deadly consequences.”
