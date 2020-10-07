A 79-year-old Eastchester woman was hit by a car a few minutes after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the intersection of Crane Road and Church Lane.
The pedestrian was identified by police as Beverly Samuels of Garth Road. She died of injuries from the accident after being immediately transported to Westchester Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m.
A police investigation determined that the driver, a 42-year-old man from Peekskill, was traveling eastbound on Crane Road when he hit Samuels who was in the road on the south side of Crane Road.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
According to police, the Peekskill man’s 2010 Honda Insight sustained damage in excess of $1,000 and was impounded.
The Scarsdale Police Department was assisted at the accident scene by the Westchester County Police Accident Investigation Unit. Pending the investigation, police were unable to confirm the speed of the vehicle and whether Samuels was crossing the street at the time of the accident.
According to Detective Lt. Brendan Kellaher, there was one witness at the scene who completed a statement and couldn’t recall any other pedestrian-related accidents at the intersection.
