On April 15, a pedestrian was hit in a crosswalk on Popham Road while crossing Scarsdale Avenue. When a gray Jeep Wrangler hit the young woman, the driver got out of the car to check on her and then drove away. The pedestrian, a Greenburgh teenager, said she wasn't injured. Scarsdale ambulance arrived on scene to make an evaluation.
Lock your doors
While patrolling Wayside Lane after midnight April 10, police saw an open garage door at a house that would allow an intruder access to the main residence. The homeowner was contacted to close the door.
Summonses issued
Multiple summonses were issued April 10 to a driver with an expired inspection sticker affixed to his car’s front windshield. The driver, a 25-year-old man from the Bronx, was seen by police driving on Weaver Street.
Not a burglar’s tool
A person brought to police headquarters April 11 what they believed was a burglar’s tool they found on Post Road. Police determined the tool was misplaced by a village of Scarsdale employee a few days earlier and was not a burglar’s tool. The item was returned to that individual.
Car damaged in parking garage
A woman called police April 11 to report her car, parked by a valet in a parking garage on Overhill Road, was damaged to the point of being inoperable when she returned. She said damage to her fender made it impossible to open the driver’s side door. The garage manager was on scene to take her complaint. Police advised that she stay in touch with the business until she was reimbursed.
Car not abandoned
A person called police April 11 to report a car that seemed to be abandoned on Vernon Road. Police determined that the car was legally parked, registered and inspected and didn’t appear abandoned.
Alleged insurance fraud
A Scarsdale woman, 32, was arrested April 12, charged with grand larceny, third degree, a felony. The victim is the village of Scarsdale; the suspect voluntarily surrendered herself at police headquarters after it was alleged she defrauded the village of $3,759.60.
Earlier that day, a village employee met with a police detective and the chief of police to report a possible insurance fraud. A suspect was named. She was brought to court where she was arrested, booked, processed and seen by a judge who released the woman on her own recognizance.
Still smelling smoke
On April 12, a Woods Lane resident reported there had been a fire in her house the week before and she was still smelling smoke. Scarsdale firefighters arrived on scene to investigate the property and deemed the structure was safe.
Ran out of gas
While patrolling on Post and Mamaroneck roads April 12, police saw a disabled car in the intersection. The driver said he was test-driving a car from a dealership when it ran out of gas and he had not been given a key fob to allow him to open the gas tank. An employee of the dealership arrived on scene to help move the car out of the roadway and assist with getting gas.
Dead on arrival
An unresponsive man, 57, was reported not breathing April 13 at a residence on Post Road. The reporting party was an 81-year-old woman. On arrival, police performed CPR until Scarsdale ambulance arrived and further medical aid was rendered. The man was pronounced dead; the medical examiner’s office was notified. Police stood by until the deceased was transported from the residence.
Identity thefts
A Kent Road man went to police headquarters April 14 to report identity theft. He said airline SkyMiles belonging to him valued at $5,900 had been stolen. A report was made for documentation and a supporting deposition made.
On April 14, a Chateaux Circle resident reporting identity theft told police someone tried to change the resident’s address via the post office and also used the resident’s identity to file a fake tax return. Police advised what steps to take to protect their identity.
On April 15, a Brite Avenue resident reported identity theft. She said her bank told her about an account fraudulently opened without her knowledge. She froze her credit and asked the bank to monitor her accounts.
Alarmed?
A Ross Road resident April 14 asked police to check his property. He said a rear door was indicated open on the alarm panel of his home security, but the alarm never activated. He said he was at home. Police went to the house to investigate and said they also saw the alarm panel was indicating that the rear French doors were open even though they appeared to be closed. The caller’s wife said she twice heard the chime indicating an open door. Police checked the perimeter and said everything appeared in order.
Officers alleviate her fears
A Palmer Avenue resident told police April 14 she thought someone was planning to kidnap her. She reported hearing alarms outside her property and thought someone might be following her. She said she felt safer just having the police come to her house. Police said they observed no signs of criminality or suspicious behavior.
Door left open, dog escaped
A loose dog was observed by police April 14 in the area of Cooper and Murray Hill roads. The dog’s owner was located and told police some workers in the house must have left a door open and the dog got out. The dog was returned to the owner and no further action was taken.
Stolen package
On April 14, a Wakefield Road caller reported packages were removed from his front porch March 27. He said the packages contained tax information sent to him by his accountant who was not overly concerned as no sensitive information was included in the documents.
What’s your business?
On April 14, an Old Lyme Road resident reported a man wearing a baseball cap rang her doorbell but then abruptly left when she went to the door and asked him what he wanted. Police searched the area looking for him without result. She said he drove away in a sedan.
Used to work here
A Black Hawk Road resident called police April 15 to report a man, whom he judged to be in his early 60s and driving a black GMC pickup truck, went on his property, picked up a ladder and looked in his windows. When the caller confronted him, the man said he’d done work on the property when it belonged to a different owner. The resident told the man to leave and he did. Police said to call again if the man returned.
Almost stole my car
On April 15, a Harrison man reported someone tried to steal his Range Rover, valued at $70,000, while it was parked on Chase Road. He reported suspicious activity in the vicinity of his car and supplied the name of a witness. Police arrived to investigate. A report was made for documentation only.
Safety hazard
The landlord of a property on Post Road asked police to be present while he retrieved keys from a tenant April 15. Police stood by as the landlord retrieved his keys without incident from the tenant; the landlord, however, did break and fall through a step on the staircase located outside the residence. The landlord wasn’t injured but police advised him the broken step posed a safety concern for the tenant if they ever needed to evacuate. Police stood by while the landlord cleared a previously blocked path leading to the front door.
Can’t sleep
Police took a report April 16 from a Nelson Road resident who said they couldn’t sleep because of a loud TV somewhere near him. Police went to the area but couldn’t hear anything.
Bad driving
An Oakland Gardens woman, 60, was issued multiple tickets April 16 after police saw her driving on Mamaroneck Road near Secor Road, failing to properly change lanes. She was issued citations for aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, driving without insurance and failing to use a designated lane.
Fire
Firefighters went to a house on Montrose Avenue April 10 in response to an activated alarm; on arrival, the resident said cooking set it off and there was no fire. Fire personnel were let in to check the house; they confirmed there was no fire, and not much smoke either.
Firefighters went to a house on Mamaroneck Road April 11 when an alarm activated; the resident said there was no fire and that the alarm was set off by cooking. The firefighters’ offer to ventilate the house was rejected. The resident opened doors and windows. The house was checked for elevated carbon dioxide levels but none were found.
Burnt food in a microwave brought fire personnel to a house on Mamaroneck Road April 12. A slight smoke condition was detected on the first floor but no elevated CO levels.
Burning rubbish near a truck in the Scarsdale sanitation lot brought firefighters to Secor Road April 10. A truck fire was reported, but it turned out to be only trash. The fire was extinguished and the trash was moved.
An alarm activated April 10 at Edgewood Elementary School on Roosevelt Place. On arrival, firefighters were notified that a stairway pull station was activated. No fire was found and firefighters determined the activation was a malicious act, done on purpose, but there was no cause for alarm.
A collision on the Hutchinson River Parkway near Weaver Street April 13 reported injuries in the northbound lane at marker 11.3. County police were on scene and one Scarsdale ambulance was requested. New Rochelle firefighters and units arrived and took over, releasing Scarsdale emergency services personnel.
A two-car crash was reported April 14 near Griffen Avenue on Mamaroneck Road. One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance and one car was removed by tow. Police said both cars were traveling westbound on Mamaroneck when one driver maneuvered and applied brakes to avoid hitting a third, uninvolved car.
A cyclist was reported down on the Bronx River path April 14. Scarsdale firefighters assisted the ambulance crew with preparing the patient for transport to a hospital.
Two on-demand hot water heaters located in a guesthouse on a property on Morris Lane were shut down by firefighters April 14 after a CO2 alarm was activated. On their arrival, firefighters first checked the main house and basement, which showed no issues. The guesthouse was ventilated and Con Edison Gas was summoned.
Firefighters responded to a Garden Road residence April 14 when a resident reported smelling something burning in the mechanical room. On arrival, fire department personnel found burnt wires and malfunctioning heating/cooling equipment. They isolated the ruined zone and advised the resident to call for service.
Kitchen workers neglecting to activate a vent fan at a restaurant on Chase Road April 15 inadvertently allowed an odor of gas to build up. The smell was reported when someone noticed it in the ATM vestibule of a nearby bank. Firefighters began a 360-degree sniff survey as no combustible gas readings presented in the vestibule.
An employee at another nearby business said she also smelled gas and had notified her building superintendent. By then, firefighters determined the smell was coming from the restaurant, which was open for business. An employee said everything was fine once the vent was turned on. Firefighters checked all the gas-powered kitchen equipment and discovered a broiler leaking gas. Supply to that unit was shut down and the scene was turned over to Con Edison Gas. A referral was made to the fire inspector.
A Windsor Lane resident called firefighters April 15 to say she was locked out of the house. Firefighters had responded to the same address earlier that day to what turned out to be an unfounded medical emergency. This time, on arrival, they saw the caller was the same person. Another occupant of the house was not present, and there was some question as to the caller’s legal right to enter the residence, as her husband might not want her inside the house. Scarsdale police were summoned to provide assistance. After discussing multiple possibilities for entry, the locked out party said her husband would be there soon to let her in. Police spoke to the man who said he would be there in 20 minutes. Firefighters were released from the scene.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from April 10 to April 16, was made from official reports.
