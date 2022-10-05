A pedestrian was hit and injured Sept. 26 while crossing the street at the Heathcote Five Corners intersection. According to police, a car making a left-hand turn onto Weaver Street from Palmer Avenue hit a person who was crossing at the intersection. The driver said they had the green light and heard a fire siren, which was distracting. Police noted all traffic lights at the intersection must be red from all directions for the pedestrian walk sign to notify when it’s safe for a pedestrian to cross. The incident was reported by firefighters who were en route to another incident. They discontinued that response and stopped to call for emergency medical services. They checked the pedestrian for injuries and assisted EMS crews to prepare the patient to be taken to Westchester Medical Center.
Mailbox theft suspect apprehended
Julio Sosa, 25, from the Bronx, was arrested Sept. 28, charged with failure to obey a police officer and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He was additionally charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and reckless property damage. Evidence found inside his Camaro were some glue traps, duct tape, a Ninja face mask, a black belt and stolen mail police said was presumably “fished” out of USPS blue boxes. Sosa turned himself in at police headquarters after an earlier incident when he fled from an officer who had initiated a traffic stop. While fleeing, his car reportedly hit a parked Honda Accord, significantly damaging it. At the time, he eluded police. At headquarters, Sosa was processed, fingerprinted and photographed. He was released on his own recognizance with a ticket to appear in court Oct. 12.
Scams and identity thefts
A Carman Road caller Sept. 26 reported being the victim of an internet scam. She said she didn’t give the scammer anything useful after she figured out an email she received from the post office wasn’t real. She’s not out any money and only wanted to make a report.
A Rugby Lane resident Sept. 27 reported someone tried using his personal information to open a line of credit. He reported the incident to an identity theft protection program and said he’s not out any money. Police advised him to tell the Social Security Administration about the incident.
A Hickory Lane resident Sept. 28 went to police headquarters to report someone filed for unemployment benefits using his identity. He said he disputed the claim and isn’t out any money.
A Brewster Road resident Sept. 28 reported accounts were opened in her name without her consent. Two separate financial institutions were involved. She said she contacted those banks to report fraud. Her accounts were put on hold, and she’s not out any money. On Sept. 30 she contacted the police again to report she discovered more fraudulent accounts had been attempted in her name.
Banged into each other
Police were notified Sept. 26 of a sideswipe incident in Scarsdale between two drivers that ended when both cars drove into White Plains. White Plains police responded when the two cars and their drivers and one passenger arrived at the intersection of Post Road and Midland Avenue. The sideswipe occurred at Post Road and Mamaroneck. No injuries were reported and damage to both cars was minimal. Police helped the drivers exchange information.
Two cars were involved in a collision Sept. 29 at Spencer Place and Harwood Court when one car backed out, crashed into a parked, unoccupied car and kept going. A witness provided police with some information over the phone but left the scene prior to police arrival.
Park better
Police contacted someone at a temple near Deerfield Lane Sept. 26 to request a worshipper move a parked car after a caller complained it was parked too close to the corner near Mamaroneck Road. Police said the car was legally parked but was creating a hazard. The responding officer placed caution tape on a nearby pole and attached it to the car door handle in the meantime to serve as an alert.
A driver parked partially on the grass Sept. 29 on Olmsted Road was given a citation for prohibited parking.
Teens
Twenty to 30 teens were reported congregating and making noise Sept. 26 in front of a house on Barry Road. After a police car pulled up, the teens dispersed.
Bicycle reported stolen is found
On Sept. 27 a Whig Road resident told police her son’s Trek bicycle and his phone were stolen earlier that day from Chase Park. Police found the bicycle near the post office. No further mention was made of the phone.
Disabled cars
A motorist was reported Sept. 27 at Claremont Road and the Bronx River Parkway. The driver said he was waiting for Audi roadside assistance, which he said would be there in about an hour. Police helped the driver move the car to a safer spot.
A car seen stopped in the roadway Sept. 27 at Heathcote Road and Morris Lane had a flat tire. A friend of the driver showed up to change the tire.
A car reported abandoned in the roadway on Hutchinson Avenue Sept. 29 was unoccupied when police arrived. The driver was located; she said she was looking for a service station as the car was disabled. Duty tow was summoned and the car was towed to her work place in White Plains on Mamaroneck Avenue.
Odd looking van
Suspicious activity was reported Sept. 27 on Edgewood Road; the caller described a parked maroon van had all its windows open and was filled with junk. The van appeared to the caller to be unoccupied. On police arrival, the van was gone.
Whose car is that?
A caller Sept. 27 said he woke up to a strange car parked in his driveway on Sheldrake Road. When police arrived, he told them the car belonged to his son and there was no problem.
Slow down
A speeding car traveling 56 mph in a marked 30 mph zone on Post Road in the vicinity of Huntington Avenue was pulled over Sept. 28 after the driver stopped at Fairview Lane. A Dobbs Ferry man was issued two tickets on scene, one for speeding and another for unlicensed unlawful operation of a motor vehicle.
Come and go as you please
A Franklin Road resident called police on Sept. 29 to report someone was entering and exiting the caller’s property. The resident later told police the person is a relative to whom they’d given “come and go” permission.
Taking pictures
On Sept. 29 a Gatehouse Road resident reported three casually dressed men were walking on his property, taking pictures. He wasn’t home but he said he saw them on his security camera. When police went to the house, the men weren’t there. The caller was advised to contact police if the men return.
Not a hazard
Someone called police Sept. 29 to report a woman pushing a stroller was creating a traffic hazard at Weaver Street and Heathcote Road. Police went to the area and didn’t think she was creating a hazard as she was not on the roadway. She said she didn’t need any help and kept going.
Dog gone
A caller Sept. 29 reported a little dog on the roadway; they managed to capture it and put it on the front step of a Post Road address where the dog apparently lives. The dog’s owner told police a family member accidentally let the dog escape. The dog was back inside the house when police spoke to the owner.
A little black dog was found at the intersection of Brite and Cohawney roads Sept. 30. The dog was taken to police headquarters and its owner was located. The owner was issued tickets for letting the dog run at large and having an unlicensed dog with no tags or collar. An impound fee slip was completed before the dog was turned over to its owner.
A Husky was reported running loose near Heathcote Road and Morris Lane Oct. 2. The dog’s owner contacted police to say she was looking for him. She called back later to say the dog was safe and back in her care.
Don’t forget your backpacks
Two unattended backpacks were reported left at Brewster Road and Harcourt Park near Scarsdale High School Sept. 30. Police were able to reunite the bags with their respective owners.
Not so suspicious
A caller reported Oct. 1 a man who seemed to be behaving in a suspicious way in an area near Carthage Road. Police located the described man who was dressed in a North Face camouflage jacket; he said he worked for Optimum and was doing work in the area. Police said there was nothing about his clothing or activity that seemed suspicious and he was allowed to complete his work, which he said he was there to do because someone else had done it incorrectly.
On Oct. 1 a caller reported what appeared to be a family using tools to tamper with a field on Crossway at Mamaroneck Road. Police arrived and spoke with a co-president of the local Little League who said he was putting a tarp on the field to protect it from rain conditions as there were games scheduled. He said he was finished with his duties and left the area.
Fire
Firefighters responded to a residence on Old Lyme Road Sept. 26 when a smoke and fire alarm went off. The homeowner allowed them into the house to check but said the alarm was probably set off by shower steam.
Wires were reported burning Sept. 26 on Paddington Road; communication wires were seen down in front of a house. Firefighters helped police remove the wires from the roadway and said they’d notify the homeowner about the condition outside the house.
An open burn was reported Sept. 26 on Brambach Road; firefighters responded to the call and found a small brush fire burning about 10 feet away from a house. They extinguished the fire with a water can. The resident was advised not to burn yard debris so close to the house but firefighters were unsure if their message was understood due to a language barrier.
A water flow alarm brought firefighters to a three-story building Sept. 26 on East Parkway. On arrival, firefighters learned the water system had been turned off for repairs and the alarm activated when the water was turned back on. As there was no cause for alarm, firefighters left the area.
Cooking set off a smoke alarm Sept. 27 at a house on Locust Lane. When firefighters arrived, a resident explained cooking was the culprit, but let the firefighters in to investigate anyway.
Firefighters determined cooking also set off an alarm Sept. 27 in a residence in a four-story, mixed-use building on Christie Place. The resident confirmed it was cooking that caused the alarm to sound.
Burnt food brought firefighters to a Harwood Court business on Sept. 28. Employees said burnt toast set the alarm off. Firefighters helped them reset the alarm and open a window to air out the business.
Firefighters responded to Donellan Drive Sept. 28 when a smoke alarm activated; the homeowner thought it was set off by steam from a bathroom. Firefighters said the alarm wasn’t in close enough proximity to the bathroom to have been set off by shower steam. The homeowner was successful in resetting the alarm and no further action was taken.
A man slept through an alarm at a group residence on Griffen Avenue Sept. 28. He was the only one in the house when the alarm activated. Firefighters contacted a supervisor to say they smelled a fruity aroma from a vaping product in a room on the first floor, and the alarm was reset.
On Sept. 28 an alarm was unintentionally activated by a Fox Meadow Road resident who said he “just wanted to hear what it sounded like.” Crews were met at the door by another resident who told them what had happened. They reset the alarm and left the residence.
Contractors using a gas-powered power washer next to a house on Carstensen Road with the exhaust directed at the foundation wall activated a CO alarm Sept. 29. High levels of CO were detected in the basement and lower levels were found on the first and second floors. The contractors were advised where to direct the equipment’s exhaust and the alarm was reset by the resident. Nobody was reported sickened by the fumes.
A boiler making strange noises was reported Sept. 29 at a house on Chase Road. Firefighters shut down power to the unit and told the homeowner to call for service.
Firefighters went to Wayside Lane Sept. 29 in response to an activated fire detector. They found the device in an upstairs closet but couldn’t determine what set it off. The house was checked for hazards but none were found. On the way out, the firefighters saw a set of keys lying in the driveway. The resident didn’t know anything about the keys so firefighters turned them into the police department.
No reason was given for an activated smoke alarm that brought firefighters to Windmill Lane Sept. 29. Police checked the house but found no hazards. The alarm was reset for the homeowner.
A Johnson Road resident said they thought shower steam activated their smoke alarm on Sept. 29. Firefighters didn’t enter the house as the resident said he didn’t need assistance.
An elevator alarm sounded Sept. 30 at the Scarsdale train station at Depot Place. On arrival, firefighters saw the elevator door was open; no one was in the elevator but the alarm was sounding. MTA police were called and firefighters secured the area until they arrived.
An alarm was activated inside the public safety building on Tompkins Road Oct. 1. An activated smoke detector was found in the attic ductwork. Firefighters said there was no problem but the alarm had malfunctioned.
On Oct. 1 an alarm malfunctioned and sounded at a house on Boulevard. The resident was able to reset the alarm and no further action was taken.
Firefighters responded to a group home on Post Road Oct. 2 on a report of smoke in the basement. On arrival, all the residents were being evacuated. A malfunctioning natural gas-fired boiler in the basement utility room had caused hot water to pool on the floor; firefighters threw an emergency switch to disable the boiler, shutting down the gas and water. Con Edison Gas was notified and the building was checked; no hazards were found. A representative for the group home was notified and advised to call a plumber.
Firefighters were unable to determine any cause for concern at a mixed-use building on Christie Place Oct. 2 after a resident in an apartment upstairs reported an odor of gas in the hallway. Con Ed Gas representatives were also on scene but no hazards were identified or located.
Smoke from cooking set off a residential smoke alarm Oct. 2 at a house on Griffen Avenue. The resident said they didn’t need assistance.
A faulty sewer cap trap caused a noxious sulfur odor Oct. 2 at a residence on Montgomery Road. Firefighters found the source of the smell in a closet that housed a sump pump and sewer trap. They said the cap’s integrity was compromised due to rust. An emergency leak sealant was applied to contain the sewer gasses and the house was aired out. Firefighters checked all the gas appliances in the house to make sure they were working correctly. The firefighters advised the resident about the temporary nature of the emergency sealant. They told the resident to make sure the traps were filled with water and to contact a plumber to correct the rusted piping.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, was compiled from official reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.