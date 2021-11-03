A 64-year-old Scarsdale woman was taken to Westchester Medical Center Oct. 28 to be treated for injuries after being hit by a car while walking in the crosswalk at Fenimore and Brewster roads. The driver, a 90-year-old Hartsdale woman traveling westbound when the person tried to cross the street, was issued a ticket for failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. Police asked that her license be reviewed by the DMV and took statements from the witness.
Burglaries
A burglary in progress was reported Oct. 30 on Seneca Road. Prior to police arrival, two suspects were seen fleeing in a dark-colored four-door car. The caller said he had gone out and, upon returning, saw two men in the garage, which he’d left open. He said he yelled at them and they ran down Seneca Road where he saw them get into a car. The homeowner’s security camera showed the two men entering the garage. Police are investigating.
Police are investigating a reported burglary at a house on Cornell Street Oct. 30. Criminal mischief was also reported. The homeowners said they’d gone out and, when they returned, they found their rear sliding door was damaged with its glass broken. The door is valued at $500. No information was available about any stolen items or if the house was entered.
Thefts from cars
Police responded to Foxhall Road Nov. 1 on a report from a resident who said her car was entered and many documents, including two birth certificates, her wallet, her laptop, her driver’s license, two Social Security cards and two passports were taken. She said she didn’t lock her car, which was parked in her driveway. Later, when she was going from her house to her car, she saw one door was ajar and the car had been rummaged through. She told police she eventually found her daughter’s birth certificate inside the car in a cup holder along with $21 she said wasn’t hers.
Don’t videotape me
On Oct. 27, a Hampton Road resident called police to report people in a black Chevy SUV parked outside his house were videotaping him. Patrol responded and spoke with two news reporters who said they were taking pictures and that they weren’t on the property. Police recognized the reporters and said they had no issues with them in the past and saw nothing criminal happening. The reporters left the area soon after without incident.
Bitten by a dog
An elderly Scarsdale Avenue resident Oct. 27 told police she was bitten by a dog while crossing the street at Old Post and Edgewood roads, sustaining a minor injury. Police spoke with a crossing guard who saw the woman bitten on her left knee by an unknown dog. No further information was available and police noted there was no crime.
Wildlife
Police responded Oct. 25 on a report of a coyote walking across a field into the woods in the vicinity of Wayside Lane. The person who reported it said the animal wasn’t aggressive and was minding its own business. Police didn’t see it. They also couldn’t locate a coyote reported the same day in the vicinity of Brewster and Butler roads.
A coyote was reported Oct. 27 around Montrose Road by a woman who said she saw it entering her neighbor’s yard. The woman said her neighbor has small children and she was concerned. Patrol looked for the coyote but didn’t see it.
A large rat was reported Oct. 28 near the speed limit sign on Olmsted Road. Police responded and looked for a rat but didn’t find one.
A dead possum was reported Oct. 31 on Rock Creek Lane. Police moved the carcass to the side of the road and notified the highway department.
Signs out of order
A person called police Oct. 25 to report the crosswalk signals at the intersection of Fenimore and Brewster roads were not functioning. Police responded and found the signal for the eastbound lane did not light up when the button was pressed. The signal for the westbound lane did appear to be functioning properly. The highway department was notified.
Low pitched sound
A Cohawny Road resident Oct. 26 reported “a low pitched sound” coming from somewhere on the street. Patrol responded and found someone using a power tool on Brite Avenue. Use of the tool was not in violation of any ordinances.
Car blocking a walkway
A Hampton Road resident Oct. 26 told police an unknown car was blocking her way out. On arrival, patrol saw a car parked in front of the caller’s home. She said she was unable to use the walkway from her front door to the street. Police said the car was legally parked. They were unable to contact the car’s owner to tell the driver to move the car. The caller called back 20 minutes later to say the car was still there and police told her it was not illegally parked.
Open gates cause traffic condition
Police responded to Kingston Road Oct. 26 when someone reported an open gate at a house was blocking traffic. On arrival, patrol saw two open gates blocking one lane of traffic. Crime scene tape was used to keep the gates closed and clear the lane of traffic. The homeowner was notified.
Damaged door lock
A Nelson Road caller Oct. 26 said she came home to minor damage on a back door lock. She thought the damage was new but her husband said it was old.
Help me get my stuff
A former resident of a house on Post Road requested police stand by Oct. 26 while she went to collect a left-behind belonging from the house. Patrol spoke with a staff member who said the personal property would be handed to the former resident by a staffer. The person who had called police received the property and no further action was taken.
Stolen bicycle
A man reported his locked bicycle was stolen Oct. 26 from the bike rack on East Parkway. The caller said he locked his 26-inch bicycle there and when he returned 10 hours later, both the bicycle and lock were gone. The man said he had a store receipt for the bike and police gave him paperwork to file a report.
Lost wallet found
A caller told police he lost his wallet on East Parkway Oct. 26. He said he thought he lost it inside a business. The caller later reported his spouse found the wallet in their mailbox and no further action was required.
Stolen generator
An Oak Lane caller Oct. 26 said a 4- by 1-foot generator was stolen from her garage. She said the last time she saw it was about a month earlier. She wanted the incident documented and was given information on how to prevent future theft from her residence.
Let bank do its job
Police responded to the Chase Bank on Palmer Avenue Oct. 27 on a report of an irate customer refusing to leave the premises. Police spoke with a woman standing outside the bank. She said she is a fraud victim and was trying to retrieve documents from the bank, which she said they refused to give her. A bank employee said the bank was unable to provide the customer with the information and she became angry. The employee said the reported fraud was under investigation by the bank’s fraud team. Police said the exchange between the customer and the bank employee was verbal only.
Stop texting
An East Parkway resident called police Oct. 28 to complain about text messages she received from a stranger; she said the disturbing messages were making her uncomfortable. Police read the texts and didn’t find anything threatening or ominous about them and advised the person to block the sender’s number.
Stay off temple property
A security guard at the reform temple on Mamaroneck Road Oct. 28 reported a young person rode a bicycle toward an event that was taking place on the temple’s property. When approached by an attendee, the youth left the area. Police said there was nothing to suggest the youth had any criminal intent and was last seen riding the bicycle on Mamaroneck Road. Police said they would patrol the area.
Died
Police went to a Greenacres Avenue residence Oct. 29 after receiving a call that a 91-year-old person died; they were notified by a family member. The person was in hospice and passed due to natural causes. The death was officially confirmed by patrol and the county medical examiner’s office was notified.
Branches down
Someone called police to report a large tree branch fell Oct. 29 at Chase Road Park. On arrival, patrol saw the branch was lying on two cars that were legally parked on Woodland Place. The fire department arrived to cut the branches and the owners of the cars were issued paperwork for their insurance.
A Coralyn Road woman Oct. 30 said her $33,000 gray Infiniti was damaged when a tree branch fell on it. She said the tree belongs to the village and nobody was hurt when the branch came down. Police moved the branch from the driveway where it landed and the highway department was notified to remove it.
Welfare check
A contractor working at a location on Sheldrake Road Oct. 29 called police because he saw an elderly man who was walking but not wearing warm clothing. He said the man appeared upset and the contractor escorted him back to his house. He told police he thought the man was upset about his wife and asked police to check on the situation. Police went to the house and spoke to the man. His wife wasn’t home. He said he didn’t need any help and none was given.
Who gets to use the sidewalk?
Proper use of the sidewalk on Garth Road was brought into question Oct. 29 regarding jazz musicians playing for a few hours on Sunday afternoons in front of a business. Police responded and told the manager of the business that the musicians must stay inside the business courtyard and not be on the sidewalk. No further action was taken.
What happened here?
Patrol responded to Sherbrooke and Duck Pond roads Oct. 30 on a report of a car running but with no one in it. On arrival, police saw the car was unlocked and its lights were on, but the engine was off. The car had hit and dislodged a small boulder. The front end of the car was stuck on the rock. The officer contacted the car’s owner who said she had called a tow truck. She gave the car keys to the officer so the car could be locked. The boulder is on village property. The car’s owner said she’d been traveling on Sherbrooke Road and hit the rock while she was trying to deal with an item in the car. She was issued a ticket causing the incident.
Pushing all the buttons
An emergency medical technician Oct. 30 called police to report a person at the Scarsdale ambulance headquarters on Weaver Street was buzzing the intercom repeatedly and asking for directions. Police arrived and looked for the person but didn’t find anyone.
Can’t find car
A caller Oct. 31 said she parked her car on Boulevard but now couldn’t find it. The car was found by patrol at the intersection of Carman and Nelson roads. Nothing further was needed.
Parents didn’t come home
A Clarence Road caller told police her elderly parents went out trick or treating Oct. 31 and didn’t return. She was concerned because it was raining. She called police again 20 minutes later to report her parents returned and no assistance was needed.
Collisions
No injuries were reported Oct. 26 when one car backed into a parked, unoccupied car in a parking lot behind a Garth Road business. Police assisted both parties with an information exchange.
A caller Oct. 27 said his truck parked on Bradford Road was struck by another car. Police spoke to a driver who said he was delivering food when a food truck arrived and parked across the street. Another driver attempted to drive in between the two vehicles, striking the left side of the food truck. No injuries were reported and police assisted with an information exchange.
A one-car accident happened at the end of Obey Drive Oct. 27 when an unidentified car struck a fire hydrant and quickly drove away. The driver failed to notify the police or the fire department of what happened. The hydrant was damaged and began discharging water. No further information was available. A report was made.
While checking for flooding in the area due to the amount of water coming from the damaged hydrant, police saw water collecting around a pool house on Shelbourne Road near heating equipment. Water was also seen collecting around the foundation of the residence. The homeowner was contacted and said they would be home soon and would check for flooding in the basement. The fire department temporarily fixed the situation and the water in the yard began to recede. The homeowner called police and confirmed there was no water in the basement.
A man said he crashed his motorcycle Oct. 27 on Brite Avenue after a black Volvo traveling in the opposite direction caused him to swerve and hit the curb. No injuries were reported. He refused medical attention from ambulance personnel and said he was close to his house, so he’d walk home. He had a scraped elbow and his pants and jacket were damaged. The motorcycle had a damaged front fender, speedometer and engine block. He thought he had a license plate number for the Volvo, but that turned out to be incorrect.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Nelson Road Oct. 25 for a gasoline spill in the street. SpeedyDry was applied to the spill.
A slight water condition was reported Oct. 26 on Fenimore Road. Water was found in a basement of a house due to a malfunctioning sump pump float. The condition was corrected and the pump began operating as intended.
Firefighters responded to Black Birch Lane Oct. 26 when an alarm signified a problem with natural gas in a house. Readings were detected in the basement and a Con Edison Gas representative applied sealant putty to the affected area to prevent gas from migrating into the house. Elevated readings were detected on the street at multiple manholes. The sewers were vented and cleared by Con Edison. All neighboring houses were checked for levels but none was detected.
A two-car collision on Sycamore Road Oct. 29 at the intersection of Secor Road had no injuries and both drivers were out of their cars when emergency personnel arrived. Firefighters stabilized the scene and stayed until both cars were towed.
Wires were reported arcing Oct. 29 on Eton Road. On arrival, firefighters saw a wire on a tree was burning. The scene was stabilized and Con Edison Electric was called. No hazards on the ground were reported.
Wires down and burning on Black Birch Lane were reported Oct. 29 and firefighters responded. They found a downed tree limb and called Con Edison Electric. Firefighters taped off the area and warned residents of the hazard.
A smoke condition was reported Oct. 29 on Paddington Road. The homeowner said there was a draft of smoke in the chimney causing the condition. Firefighters confirmed there was a draft and checked the walls of the house, including the second floor and attic. The homeowner was advised to keep the doors of the fireplace closed until the fire burned out.
Emergency personnel responded to a reported rollover Oct. 31 on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound. On arrival, they saw the car resting on its roof. Three women in the car had self-extricated. They all refused medical attention. SpeedyDry was applied to the road surface to absorb spilled fluids and firefighters stood by until the car could be towed.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, was compiled from official information.
