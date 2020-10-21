Police responded to the scene of an accident on Popham and Garth roads Oct. 17 when an 83-year-old man was struck by a car while attempting to cross the street. According to the police report, he was crossing Popham Road in the crosswalk while the walk sign was illuminated. The driver was traveling southbound on Depot Place and attempted to turn left on Popham Road when she hit him. The man suffered a cut to his left hand and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Wildlife
A Park Road resident reported a coyote in her yard, headed toward her neighbor’s property on Oct. 12. Police looked for the animal without success while notifying adjacent neighbors of its presence. Everyone was asked to call police if the coyote was sighted again.
An injured skunk was reported Oct. 18 in the roadway near a Post Road residence. On arrival, police said the skunk was dead. The highway department was notified.
Also on Oct. 18, a Hampton Road resident reported a coyote walking through his yard, headed for and then spotted on Brite Avenue. The animal eluded police.
Property lost and found
A wallet found on East Parkway Oct. 12 was turned into police. The finder said he spotted it while on his way to work, walking in the vicinity of Hyatt Field. Police attempted to identify the owner through a membership card still inside the wallet; they took it to police headquarters for safekeeping.
A credit card found at Cooper and Mamaroneck roads Oct. 12 was turned into police by someone who declined to provide identification. Unable to identify or locate the owner, the card was vouchered.
Suspicious activity
A Fenimore Road resident called police Oct. 12 to report an incident involving three men who moved the trampoline in her backyard an hour earlier, but put it back before leaving through a neighboring property. Patrol spoke to the resident of that neighboring property; he said he and two friends were supposed to pick up a trampoline from another property and he went to this neighbor’s by mistake. When he realized his error, he and his friends put the trampoline back. Police explained the situation to the caller and told her to report future odd activity.
A Crossway caller Oct. 13 said a man he didn’t recognize came to his house in the afternoon and tugged on his storm door after ringing the bell several times and trying the doorknob. The caller was at home but not answering the door. The man left and walked west on Crossway. The caller was advised to not wait hours to report if any such incident happens again.
A Secor Road resident reported a BMW driver in a sedan in a parking lot Oct. 13 who refused to leave. Police spoke with the driver who said he was directed to this location via internet to meet someone for the exchange of a tool bag. He was informed he was on private property and would have to renegotiate a new location for the exchange.
Terminated employee
The manager of a business on Saxon Woods Road told police Oct. 13 a man he had just fired took an aggressive tone with him. No threats were made and the employee did leave. The manager wanted the incident documented and asked for additional drive-bys.
Scams
A woman reported Oct. 14 her elderly father, who lives on Johnson Road, was a phishing scam victim. She notified FedEx about a package he sent that was canceled; he received tracking information for it anyway. She asked if police could drive by the residence where the package was allegedly sent; police said no packages were delivered. No further action was required at this time.
A Brite Avenue resident Oct. 14 reported someone attempted to file for unemployment benefits in his name. He received correspondence from the Department of Labor, but said he never filed any claim and the personal information ascribed to him wasn’t accurate. A report was made.
A Boulevard resident called police Oct. 16 to report identity theft. The caller said a Verizon account was opened in their name. The account was opened in January of this year and accrued $820 in charges. Police created a deposition so the victim wouldn’t be held responsible for the charges.
Cease contact
Police responded to Johnson Road Oct. 13 to speak with a person at the request of the Toronto Police Department who first contacted them. They spoke with a 31-year-old man who was advised to speak to a Toronto police detective and warned to cease all communication, direct and indirect, with a Toronto man who does not wish to hear from him.
No dogs off leash
A caller called police Oct. 15 to report someone was walking a dog off leash on Clarence Road, a violation of the village code. Police looked for the offender without success.
Cover thy nose
A Lyft driver told police Oct. 15 he had a passenger in his car who wasn’t masked. At the time of the call, he was parked on Weaver Street and Stratton Road. Police spoke with the passenger who said she wears a mask all day at work and she was wearing one now although it may have slipped below her nose for a moment. Both parties agreed the driver would take her to her destination. No further action was taken.
Screamers
Police responded to the high school tennis courts on Post Road Oct. 15 on a report of two men screaming at each other over court rights. Patrol spoke to both men who confirmed they had valid reservations to use the courts during the same time. Police suggested there was a scheduling conflict and they should speak to the recreation department the next day during business hours. Meanwhile they agreed to a compromise on the use of the reserved court time.
A man called police Oct. 16 to say while on the phone with his wife, who was home alone on Pinecrest Road, he heard her scream and then … heard nothing. Police went to the residence and spoke with the man’s wife who said she was screaming because the washing machine was overflowing in the basement. No further police action was required at the time.
Won’t pay
Police responded to the 7-Eleven on Scarsdale Avenue Oct. 16 on a complaint by the owner about a customer who refused to pay for cigarettes he took a few weeks back. The storeowner said the customer was unhappy with the store’s policy for credit card purchases, and failed to provide the last four digits of his card number as required when a purchase of $30 or more is made. In the presence of police, the customer paid for his purchases and was told not to return.
Stolen property
A Huntington Avenue caller reported her young son’s phone, valued at $600, was stolen Oct. 17. She pinpointed the time it went missing at a particular hour from the Greenacres School playground on Huntington Avenue. A report was made.
A Fenimore Road woman reported her son’s bike was stolen Oct. 18 from outside their home. She described the bike as a blue Trek valued at $400. A report was made.
Noises off
A Walworth Avenue resident called police Oct. 17 to report that her neighbors were screaming and making a lot of noise. Police went to the listed address and spoke with the homeowners, advising them of the complaint. They were having a small gathering and voices were loud. They countered by saying the complaining neighbor banged pots and screamed at them, insisting they end their small party, which was ending soon anyway. Verbal warnings were issued to the party host and the caller, who told police she wasn’t threatening them and was only trying to get their attention so she could get her kids to sleep.
Car accidents
A two-car accident happened Oct. 14 on Edgewood and Post roads when one car struck another making a turn. The driver of one of the cars said she stepped on the brake but failed to stop. Two injuries were reported. The fire department was on scene as airbags were deployed.
A Jeep that failed to stop in time struck a Lexus Oct. 15 at the intersection of Mamaroneck and Post roads. Minor front-end damage was reported to the Jeep and minor rear-end damage to the bumper of the Lexus. No injuries were reported and police facilitated a civil information exchange and assisted with traffic control at the busy intersection.
A two-car accident happened on Weaver Street Oct. 15 at the bypass when one car rear-ended another car stopped in traffic. One of the drivers complained of back pain but refused medical attention.
A two-car accident happened on Brite Avenue Oct. 16. A utility vehicle owned by the village was backing out of someone’s driveway when it hit a legally parked car on the street, causing left rear damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and both cars were driven away.
A woman backing up struck a utility pole on Post Road and Huntington Avenue Oct. 16. Her rear bumper and a passenger side panel were damaged. No damage was reported to the pole or the driver.
Fire
A Walworth Avenue resident called police Oct. 14 to report her CO alarm was activated. She was told to leave the house immediately. Fire personnel on scene said her sensor was bad and that all was in good order and she could go back inside.
Units responded Oct. 14 to the scene of a two-car accident on Post Road at Edgewood Road; on arrival, they saw both drivers were out of the cars and in the care of medics. The fire department stabilized the scene and stood by for tow.
A heating system that went afoul at a home on Hamilton Road Oct. 14 caused an audible “low water” alarm to come from the steam boiler. Water was added and the alarm was reset. Firefighters remained on scene until it was determined the boiler was working properly. The homeowner was advised to call a plumber to service the unit if the problem persisted.
Heavy front-end damage was reported at the scene of a head-on collision reported on Saxon Woods Road at Black Birch Oct. 16. On arrival, emergency personnel saw minor damage and no injuries and said it was a sideswipe, not a head-on collision.
A car went into the guardrail Oct. 17 on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound at Exit 23. Fire personnel assisted the ambulance team with the injured driver and stood by for a tow truck.
A four-car accident with injuries was reported Oct. 17 on the Hutchinson River Parkway at Exit 20. Westchester County police, New Rochelle fire personnel and Scarsdale ambulance were on scene. Firefighters assisted ambulance personnel with an injured driver and stood by for a tow truck.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Oct. 12 through Oct. 18, was compiled from official information.
