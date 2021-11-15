Tom Wolf, senior counsel and Spitzer Fellow with the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, gave the Scarsdale League of Women Voters an update on the 2020 census and its effect on apportionment and redistricting at a chilly outdoor luncheon at the Scarsdale Golf Club Nov. 5.
“The 2020 census has flaws but the data is the best we could get,” Wolf said.
“Historically the census has not counted all groups in the same way, overcounting folks who identify as white and undercounting communities of color, especially Native Americans.” That trend continued in 2020.
Wolf’s team is the only full-time organization that studies how the census, redistricting and apportioning $1.5 trillion in federal funds fit together. The goal is to ensure that “all censuses going forward are more accurate and equitable,” Wolf said. The Brennan team studies how election districts are drawn and works on legal strategies to correct inequities. “You can’t have maps without data and can’t have fair maps unless the data is accurate,” Wolf said.
The U.S. Census Bureau wanted 2020 to be the first year when most people living in the country responded online, but the method is subject to manipulation and undercounts people who do not have computer access, Wolf said. After the 2016 election, there was concern that the census would fail — that the numbers wouldn’t be good enough, that confidentiality laws would be violated and information used to pursue action against illegal immigrants.
President Donald Trump wanted to add a question about citizenship to the census and exclude undocumented people from the count. Nonprofits and local governments spent hundreds of millions of dollars to fight his proposal, Wolf said, and the U.S. Supreme Court ended up blocking the citizenship question on the census. Wolf co-led the lawsuit that thwarted the Trump administration’s attempts to shorten the timeline for the census bureau to process the data, giving it the time it needed to improve accuracy.
In retrospect, Wolf said, so many concerns he and others had seemed “quaint” when compared to the disruptions and displacements posed by the pandemic, wildfires and hurricanes.
So what are the numbers?
The total population of the U.S., including Americans working and serving abroad, is 331,449,281, an increase of 7.4% over 2010. Populations in six states — Texas, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon — increased enough to gain seats in the House of Representatives. Seven states — California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia — will lose seats.
The number of residents identifying as white alone fell 8.6% from the 2010 census, while those identifying as Hispanic or Latino increased 23%, accounting for slightly more than half the total population growth. The population of those identifying as Black alone increased 5.6% but the Black share of the total decreased slightly. The population of those identifying as Asian alone rose by 33.5%.
The biggest growth by far was in the number of people defining themselves as “some other race” — a whopping 733%. “Some of that might be attributed to demographic change but the bureau thinks it’s due to changes in the census form that gave more options as well as changes in how people understand their racial identities,” Wolf said. Those describing themselves as being of multiple races increased from 2.9 to 10.2 % of the population, for a total of 33.8 million.
All in all, the census numbers were “kind of normal in a pretty remarkable year,” Wolf said. “It’s a testament to the work of all the groups [involved in the process] that we [didn’t end] up in a worst case scenario. Two years ago the fears were apocalyptic. It could have been far worse.”
The apportionment numbers were within census bureau estimates, with slightly fewer seats lost than expected. New York, for example, was expected to lose two seats in the House of Representatives, but only lost one. “For apportionment, each state should get its proper share, but the numbers don’t have to be exact,” said Wolf.
Looking ahead to 2030
A second takeaway is that racial and ethnic undercounts of Black, Hispanic and Pacific Islanders still exist and cost those communities money and political power.
Efforts to adjust the counts did not pass legal muster. “The gold standard is to count every single person in the country,” Wolf said. “We’re already thinking about 2030. If we want legal changes, we have to get going now. We’re leaning very hard into redistricting, calling out unfair practices in the hands of state legislatures.“ The goal is to restore the baseline of voting rights established in the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Wolf said that when the data is flawed and people are not working in the best interests of the country, there are threats to democracy. “A lot of [these threats] are the fault of the U.S. Supreme Court,” he said.
Eight years ago, the court by a 5-4 majority gutted the 1965 law’s key provision, which required state and local governments with a history of racial discrimination in voting to get federal approval prior to making any changes in voting procedures. Chief Justice John Roberts claimed the protections were no longer needed, freeing states like Texas to make any changes the ruling party sees fit, including those that disproportionately affect minority access to polls. The court has made it easier for states to racially discriminate.
In Brnovich v. the Democratic National Committee, the court upheld in July an Arizona law that requires votes cast in the wrong precinct to be thrown out and makes it a crime for any person other than a postal worker, elections official, voter’s caregiver or family member to collect an early ballot.
The court has also ruled that federal courts can’t get involved in redistricting because they don’t have the tools to assess partisan gerrymandering. Instead of the federal government taking the lead to prevent partisan gerrymandering, the maps now have to be challenged one by one, Wolf said.
In many states, including Georgia, Texas and Florida, a single party is in control of the redistricting process and the state laws are supreme.
However, there’s a national movement to create independent commissions on redistricting. California has created a citizens’ commission for that purpose and Michigan is working on one. The commissions are not all strictly independent, Wolf said. Some include legislators as participants, some assign them an advisory role. “A common thread is that more opportunities are emerging for district maps to be drawn using something other than the political process.”
The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would restore parts of the 1965 law and ban partisan gerrymandering by establishing uniform criteria for maps and creating strict protections for communities of color. It has passed the House but despite the support of Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski, it failed in the Senate Nov. 3.
“The reform push has been called unrealistic,” Wolf said. “But there is mobilization at the grassroots level. The key things you want are clear criteria to ensure racial and partisan fairness and good remedies for bad maps. Brennan is working full bore on this legislation. It is existential. If it passes, it would be the biggest development since the civil rights legislation of the ’60s.”
