Every morning as the sun rises, Ron Winters of Myrtledale Road walks his dog Dusty for about three miles in Scarsdale and the surrounding areas. “I see a lot of people with dogs, even that early,” he said, estimating he typically passes about 20 other dog walkers during a one hour stroll.
But in Scarsdale, he said, it is difficult to find places where dogs can play freely. “Being able to let your dog off leash is terrific. It helps socialize the dogs and helps you meet your neighbors,” Winters said. “But if you walk by any of the schools or parks that we have in town,” he continued, “they all say no dogs allowed.”
On Nov. 16, the Scarsdale Board of Trustees held a public work session to discuss options for siting a permanent dog park in the village, continuing a conversation begun in 2018. They also discussed the possibility of establishing temporary, or “pop-up,” dog parks in various locations, to be determined in consultation with village neighborhood associations.
“I think a dog park is a wonderful idea,” Winters said. And he’s not the only Scarsdale resident to express that sentiment lately. Julie Stonberg of Brookby Road also voiced support for a dog park, recalling that, when she had a dog, she took it to the dog park in New Rochelle several times a week. “If you have a big dog, it needs a lot of exercise,” she said, adding, “It would be so nice to have a place for that in Scarsdale.”
Black Birch Lane resident Josh Frankel, who previously advocated for a dog park in 2018, even started an online petition calling on the trustees to “revive” the 2018 initiative and “finally site a dog park in our community.” More than 400 respondents have signed on to the petition since Frankel created it on Sept. 22. “I think there's an appetite to get this done,” Frankel said.
At the Nov. 16 work session, trustees encouraged Scarsdale residents to comply with village ordinances by obtaining dog licenses for their dogs. Trustee Randy Whitestone noted that the number of dog licenses issued by the village had hovered around 400 for about 10 years, but this year it dropped to 268 from a peak of 488 in 2016. “We know this number is not accurate,” Whitestone said, echoing comments from Mayor Jane Veron and Trustee Lena Crandall about an apparent increase in local dog ownership during the pandemic.
“It’s so important to have those licences. I think our residents would seek to be compliant, and so we need to raise awareness,” said Veron.
Veron noted that the village board had faced barriers to implementing dog park plans in the past because of low levels of compliance with the dog licensing requirement. “To make a compelling case for why we should spend taxpayer dollars on a dog park, it’s really important to show that there are licensed dogs in Scarsdale,” Veron said.
Village trustees also heard presentations from Superintendent of Public Works Jeff Coleman and Superintendent of Parks, Recreation and Conservation Superintendent Brian Gray about their ongoing efforts to identify and secure a suitable location for a permanent dog park in Scarsdale.
In 2018, the village contracted JMC, an Armonk-based site develoment consulting firm, to conduct a feasibility study for the potential creation of a dog park at the Weinberg Nature Center, near Mamaroneck Road and Barker Lane. That location was ultimately deemed not suitable, Gray said, citing concerns about noise, effects on wildlife, and the anticipated need for tree-clearing in the area.
After JMC presented its feasibility study to the village board in December 2018, Coleman initiated contact with the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) to assess the feasibility of licensing a different section of land elsewhere on Mamaroneck Road — specifically the infield area of the Hutchinson River Parkway North exit ramp, near the intersection of Mamaroneck and Colonial roads.
The proposed dog park in that location, Coleman said, would utilize about one acre of the approximately three-acre lot, and would include fenced-in zones for small and large dogs, an enclosed transfer area for dog owners to safely unleash their pets, a gravel parking lot that could accommodate between 20 and 30 parked cars, and a paved driveway connecting the area to Mamaroneck Road.
NYSDOT rejected the proposal Coleman submitted on behalf of the village, citing concerns about the proposed dog park’s proximity to the Hutchinson River Parkway, Coleman said. Coleman also said that he would submit a revised plan responding to NYSDOT’s comments, and that he expected to receive a response from NYSDOT by the spring.
But speaking during the public comments session, some Scarsdale residents suggested that other areas already owned and administered by the village would be more suitable for a permanent dog park. Noting that “it took almost two and a half years to get a ‘no’ from the state” on the initial proposal, Frankel expressed doubt that the revised proposal would be approved in a timely manner — or at all. “These negotiations could go on long after all of us perish,” he warned, asking that the vilage board provide an alternative plan which would not be dependent on external approval.
Referencing a letter he wrote which was previously published in the Inquirer, Frankel recommended the existing village maintenance and storage facility at Ramsey Road as “an ideal site,” adding that, according to his research, the village owned a total of about 20 acres there. “We’re barking up the wrong tree,” he said. “We should abandon the Hutchinson River Parkway site, and instead focus on something we can do with very little effort and very little money. Let’s get that done.”
Coleman disputed Frankel’s assessment of the village facility, saying maps produced by the Department of Public Works showed only 9,000 square feet of available space at that location — significantly less than the one acre that is usually regarded as the minimum space requirement for a dog park.
In an open letter to the board of trustees on Nov. 17, a day after the work session, Frankel challenged Coleman's assessment that there are only 9,000 square feet available at the maintenance storage facility, and provided calculations and a map to support his point.
Andrew Sereysky, president of the Greenacres Neighborhood Association, also called for an alternative plan. He recommended the municipal pool complex, saying that because it was empty for months of the year, “it would seem to be a pretty natural site” for a dog park. Speaking later in the meeting, Fox Meadow Road resident Bob Harrison also mentioned the pool complex as a possible dog park location.
Gray expressed concern about the possibility of siting a dog park at the pool complex. Because pools are left throughout the winter with low levels of water, he said, they could pose dangerous risks for people and animals. He also said that the time required to close the pool and ready it for reopening each year could limit its availability for other purposes.
“The most complex part of all this is location,” said Veron. But the trustees expressed a clear desire to move forward with finding the best possible location for a dog park without unnecessary delay. “We’ve experienced a pandemic. People are thirsty for a way to engage with each other outdoors,” said Trustee Jonathan Lewis.
Acknowledging a dog park was “certainly in demand,” Deputy Mayor Justin Arest signaled the board’s interest in working together with residents who may already be exploring options for funding the construction and maintenance of the park. “Some residents have mentioned the potential of public-private partnership,” he said, adding “it would be wonderful” if interested community members could come forward and speak to the board about their ideas.
Gray also presented some preliminary ideas about creating pop-up dog parks, which he said could be constructed in various locations around Scarsdale to remain in place for about a month. These temporary dog parks would be bound by removable fencing and would require some degree of staff maintenance.
Gray suggested several potential locations for pop-up dog parks — including Drake Park, George Field Park, Freightway Garage, and the lower parking lot at village hall — but he acknowledged that those were only tentative ideas.
“When we think about a site for a pop-up, there’s a constant tension between the fact that many people want it, but may not want it in their area,” said Veron.
Frankel and Stonberg both raised safety concerns related to pop-up dog parks. “For any pop-up dog park, especially if it’s near any road, you really need to have it well secured,” Stonberg said.
Winters, for his part, thinks there are steps the village could take immediately to make recreational areas available to dog owners and their pets. “I really do think that we’re being overly restrictive in closing off our parks and school grounds,” he told the Inquirer. Noting that winter was coming, he added, “I don’t think it would be a bad idea to try, as a pilot, allowing dogs on school grounds or in parks for a few hours a day, with strict rules.”
Winters said he was confident the village could depend on residents’ conscience and good character in trusting them to treat the grounds responsibly, including cleaning up after their dogs.
Scarsdale resident Susan Douglass echoed that sentiment at the Nov. 16 work session. “I think most dog owners are responsible,” she said. While she acknowledged that, as Crandall had pointed out, some local dog owners might sometimes dispose of dog waste inappropriately, Douglass suggested more regular trash removal at outdoor garbage receptacles could solve this problem. “We walk all over town, in every neighborhood, and invariably the garbage bins in Scarsdale are overflowing,” she said.
“See what happens. If it turns out to be a mess, you can shut it down,” Winters said of opening outdoor recreational areas to dogs on a trial basis. “In the winter, those parks and fields aren’t being used anyway. I think it’s worth a try.”
The people who live in Scarsdale and want a dog park should be well able to afford a private one. Please don’t waste taxpayer dollars on such a ridiculous project.
