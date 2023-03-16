With a rise in e-learning and usage of screen-based learning — laptops, tablets, even cellphones — as a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the technologies discovered and created during the last few years, and the reliance on them, have held on despite the full-time return to in-person education. Electronic devices have been more heavily incorporated into classrooms and homework assignments — and that isn’t sitting well with some Scarsdale parents.
Ray Dotoratos, a 1979 Scarsdale High School graduate and current father of two boys in Scarsdale schools — one in elementary school, one in middle school — would like to see the school district more publicly and transparently offer families one of three options when it comes to education:
1) Paper-based learning: Printed paper assignments supplied by the Scarsdale Public Schools;
2) E-learning: Use of individual electronic devices currently supplied by Scarsdale Public Schools;
3) Hybrid paper-based learning and e-learning: Balanced amount of usage for both at the discretion of the parents and student.
He and the 576 others who have signed his online petition (http://bit.ly/3JMB642), which includes links to several articles and studies about the pitfalls of screen time and social media on children, would like to see the district proactively offer options to families instead of waiting for individual requests to be made.
“The problem is that the school system is not being transparent,” Dotoratos said. “When you start the school year, you get notices you’re going to get a tablet assigned to you and there’s no mention whatsoever of anything about paper-based learning. It’s not even talked about. We had to speak up about it.”
Dotoratos’ children were moved to paper-based learning last school year one day after a team meeting with one of his son’s teachers.
“We saw that we needed both our children to get off the e-learning because it was a total distraction for them and it was causing a lot of mental fatigue, eye strain and addiction, to say it bluntly,” Dotoratos said. “By putting the petition up, we weren’t doing it for our family because we were already getting what we asked from the school system, switching to paper-based, which they were able to implement immediately, actually the next day.”
That happened about four months into the 2021-22 school year, he said. Dotoratos’ older son moved from lower grades when relying on a tablet for his work both in and out of school to much higher grades that were more in line with a student who shows focus and isn’t distracted by technology, which also cut the amount of time it took to do homework in half, making more time for other priorities and less screen time.
Handwriting has also been impacted negatively with the reliance on devices.
“We have found that most of what we do is paper-based and his grades are now on the higher end,” Dotoratos said. “We are getting everything we had, nothing has been lost in terms of the e-learning. That’s why I offered the three options. The option and the control of that should be for the students and the parents to decide.”
There are exceptions, including if his son has to watch an educational video online or if he has to make and submit a video for orchestra.
With the U.S. Surgeon General warning about the dangers of social media and the Seattle Public Schools suing various tech giants, Dotoratos is concerned how the extra time using screens in school is also negatively impacting students.
The Dotoratos household is a video game-free zone where the children are encouraged to focus on other passions after school. They don’t have smartphones, but Dotoratos has found other ways that don’t involve devices with the internet to communicate with his sons.
Dotoratos is a professional violin player and has been teaching music since he was a freshman at Scarsdale High School, only really taking a break from teaching when he attended The Juilliard School. What he has learned over the decades is that the most important thing for students is “focus,” while the most important for teachers is “patience.” In school he trained many long hours each day in both.
Focus for students is key, he said, as is patience for teachers in working with students to offer them what they need to succeed.
“What I took away from the Scarsdale school system is the thing I took away after all these decades and that’s the importance of not just looking at the material that we had on our desk with our books, but to also watch the teachers, watch the emotion that they used,” Dotoratos said. “Teachers are human beings like all of us. They teach with emotion and passion. Watch that. Watch how they deliver that, how you’re receiving it, how they communicate that to you. The things I remember most are the teachers who deliver it with that passion … What I remember most is the focus I had on my teachers. I remind my children to do that when they are sitting in the classroom in their schools.”
Dotoratos had only complimentary things to say about the teachers in Scarsdale, how they handled the pandemic — including kudos to the technology team — and how they handled the return to normalcy. Hearing so many teachers say the kids lost out on a year of normal social interaction, Dotoratos said he believes removing at least some of the reliance on technology is key for students to thrive.
In speaking with other students and parents, Dotoratos thinks some of the acceptable programs that are used with the school-owned tablets have what qualify as video games and he says students are savvy enough to get around some restrictions. While cellphones are supposed to stay in lockers and backpacks at the middle school, he says they are widely used by students in class.
Dotoratos plans to present the petition to the Scarsdale Board of Education.
Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick said the district is navigating the waters of technology in classrooms in a post-pandemic world with an aim for “balance.”
“I can’t tell you that every single day in every single room that I know that balance is struck, but that’s our philosophy and we’re certainly responsive to individual discussions and requests, including from this parent [Dotoratos], who has made such a request and whose child was accommodated to that request,” Patrick said.
Patrick said a survey will be forthcoming this spring and shared through the Parent Teacher Council (PTC) to gauge the interests of parents and what type of support they need for their children.
In that balance, Patrick said the district has a “responsibility to equip students with a set of technology skills and digital citizenship skills so they can navigate that world successfully and those experiences are scaffolded to age-appropriate levels as we move through kindergarten to 12th grade … I don’t think any single classroom is operating in one of these modes only.”
If a family or student would like to see a change, any student who can advocate for him or herself is encouraged to talk to their teacher(s), and/or parents can email the teacher(s) or discuss it in parent-teacher conferences. As always, they can go up the chain of command to the appropriate building-level administrator if their needs aren’t being met or they have more questions.
Patrick said what is “essential in teaching” is the “ability to meet students where they are and help them get to where they’re going. This is one of the many domains in which we do that.”
Patrick said many teachers have found new and productive ways to incorporate technology into their organizational and educational philosophies as a result of the pandemic, but he did not agree with the petition’s statement that says, “Academic curriculum is geared mostly all towards e-learning without openly offering students paper-based learning.”
Patrick agreed with the next sentence, “There are students who benefit from paper-based learning.”
“It’s not one thing or another,” Patrick said. “Certainly one of the key things about being in a classroom is being in discussion and dialogue with each other, student-to-student and with the teacher.
He said the petition lacks “context and nuance.”
According to Patrick, the district was already in the middle of rolling out a one-to-one device program for students, which he called “a structured decision with dialogue and a process that was made prior to the pandemic start, but that process was never about being paperless or anything like that.” He added, “It was about ensuring that kids had access equitably to technology that might be used by teachers in their instructional process.”
While middle school phones are supposed to be away during the day, the high school has promoted an Off and Away for the Day initiative since last September to encourage mindful use of phones in schools (https://bit.ly/3wQKlZD and http://bit.ly/3ZSFC6L) and a change in their constant reliance on social media.
“At the middle school that’s the expectation and always has been and at the high school there’s something more complex going on, which is where we’re really trying to get kids to reach the conclusion and believe themselves that this is better for them,” Patrick said. “It’s about changing habits and behaviors not just in school, but in life.”
Patrick encourages community members to read the district’s 48-page technology plan (https://bit.ly/3ZL6Zzz) to learn more.
“We’re on a journey figuring out the best ways for kids to learn, understanding there are benefits to the use of technology and there are limitations and drawbacks — even harms can be brought about by technology — and if we didn’t have an open mind to constantly be thinking about this, both informally, but also formally by collecting feedback, we’d be foolish not to do that,” Patrick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.