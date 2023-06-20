Fourteen Edgemont High School seniors had their day in the sun — technically in the shade in the Center of Campus — Tuesday, June 13, as Phaedrus alternative (A-School) held its graduation ceremony.

Benjamin Blechman, Sydney DePietto, Lily Falk, Madison Frain, Olivia Geller-Circujano, Ryan Johns, Taylor Kenney, Sarah Kronk, Emma Omura, Sonia Parashac, Mae Parsons, Nathaniel Parsons, Susanna Rieger and Brielle Suissa were celebrated for their past achievements and their future path that is yet to come.

Teacher Corey Karpf
Teacher Corey Karpf
Teacher Pam Raines
Teacher Pam Raines
Guest alumnus speaker Matt Soares
Guest alumnus speaker Matt Soares
LPK_Phad-5523.jpg Phaedrus
LPK_Phad-5531.jpg Phaedrus
LPK_Phad-5723.jpg Phaedrus
