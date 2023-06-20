Fourteen Edgemont High School seniors had their day in the sun — technically in the shade in the Center of Campus — Tuesday, June 13, as Phaedrus alternative (A-School) held its graduation ceremony.
Benjamin Blechman, Sydney DePietto, Lily Falk, Madison Frain, Olivia Geller-Circujano, Ryan Johns, Taylor Kenney, Sarah Kronk, Emma Omura, Sonia Parashac, Mae Parsons, Nathaniel Parsons, Susanna Rieger and Brielle Suissa were celebrated for their past achievements and their future path that is yet to come.
“Phaedrus will stay with you long after you graduate,” co-director Cory Karpf said. “You are all connected to each other and our program for life. Embrace this community while you’re still here and also when you leave. I promise that it’s the gift that will keep on giving.”
Karpf is proof of that. She had to take this year off, yet she was still connected to the program and the students throughout the year.
“I’m grateful to be standing here today for lots of reasons, but mostly so I can look at you and tell you how much I appreciate all your reaching out, your kindness, your vibe, and of course your resilience in the midst of so much uncertainty,” Karpf said. “All of it has truly meant so much to me.”
The students are also no strangers to unexpected challenges, among them being the COVID-19 pandemic that started in the spring of the seniors’ freshman year and continued well into their junior year when masks were still required through that winter.
“Without warning, your high school years were filled with so much of that same uncertainty, unexpected restrictions,” Karpf said. “Your freshman year was halted so suddenly by the pandemic leading to online school, hybrid learning… and challenges to your social world outside of school. Figuring out this new normal truly felt shocking, confusing and scary…
“Well, we’ve always known it to be true [and] the past few years have cemented for all of us that Phaedrus is more than a school program, more than a Wednesday speaker, an internship, a team-building exercise or a camping trip, though these are amazing elements of what we do.”
Karpf called the seniors the “heart of this community” in which they got to display “positive attitudes, kindness and humor” through their own special traits.
Co-director Pam Raines noted that every group that comes through Phaedrus evolves based on the members in the class and the experiences that happen as a result should make the Phaedrites smile as wide as they make the teachers, school psychologists and administrators who work with them smile. She urged them to continue to stay out of their comfort zone at times.
“We know that many of you have desired career paths or ideas of what you might want to major in,” Raines said. “This is all good. But make sure you take that class that looks interesting. Or that course that you heard was awesome. Try new things. Take a chance and explore. Meet new people. Go to that club meeting. Please take everything in. Life moves really fast. Remember that it’s great to succeed, but you also learn a great deal when things don’t go exactly as planned.
“Take the lessons that you learned, the topics you discussed, the friends that you made and the skills that you have acquired, and add them to your daily lives after high school. We hope that you take a little bit of Phaedrus with you on your journey. Life is going to have its ups and downs, but always enjoy the ride. Thank you for making us smile and pushing us to continue to grow as individuals and as a group. Come back and visit.”
One Phaedrus grad who was thrilled to be back was alumni speaker Matt Soares from the class of 2010. After all, Phaedrus “quite literally” changed his life “for the better.”
Soares moved to Edgemont as an eighth grader and didn’t adjust well, didn’t socialize well and spent some time in the principal’s office. “I really wasn’t sure of what my identity was at that point,” he said.
Fast forward to Soares’ applying for Phaedrus, even though he was “pretty intimidated” at first — he didn’t know the other students and “hated the woods,” which made an early camping trip a little much for him.
“We were challenged in ways that I’d never experienced before and I didn’t have a high expectation of lasting throughout the program, yet within a short period of time of making the switch everything changed,” he said. “We once went on a field trip to Washington, D.C., to do community service and explore the [U.S.] Capitol. I didn’t know at the time, but the friendships that I made during that trip ended up being true lifelong bonds. Those friends today are like the closest thing that I have to family and each day that passed, life kept getting more interesting because of the A-School.”
Soares knew early on he wanted to get involved in the live entertainment industry and through a Phaedrus alumni he got an initial connection. He knows not everyone has their passion figured out yet, and said, “That’s OK. That’s what this next phase is all about.” While college may not be Phaedrus, it doesn’t mean the next phase in life can’t be a similarly new experience with new friends, new courses, new foods, with ups and with downs.
“So to the juniors and seniors who are going through it when your days are really, really tough, put on your favorite song, read a chapter of your book, take a little break from the stress, binge watch a show for a couple of hours, take a moment to recalibrate your energy,” Soares said. “And remember that you’re here today with the people that love you to death and they’ll support you always.”
The seniors know this all too well as they have grown over the years “educationally, socially and emotionally,” according to Geller-Circujano.
“The growth most of us have experienced within these categories is immeasurable,” she said. “I honestly can’t even remember the person I was prior to these amazing two years. Creating these strong bonds with my peers and teachers has allowed me to go beyond scratching the surface during my time in Phaedrus. I know we all have a broader perspective and openness that will help guide us along our paths forward.”
Geller-Circujano reminded Raines’ and Karpf’s “relentless” message that “you get out what you put into Phaedrus,” which translates into all aspects of life as the students control their own destinies.
“Moving on to the next phase in my life, this is one of the more comforting concepts I will take with me,” Geller-Circujano said. “In fact, last week while visiting The University of Wisconsin for orientation, an orientation leader broadcast the same motto in big bold print to open his presentation to the incoming freshmen. I found myself smiling and feeling a bit more prepared mentally than I had expected.”
Frain recalled a book the group read this year, “A Separate Peace” by John Knowles, where an alumnus returns to his high school 30 years after graduation and discusses where he’d go in the school. Not even having graduated, Frain knows she’d “immediately” go to the Alternative School.
“Before entering the program no matter what I thought the next two years were going to look like, I never could have imagined what I was going to gain from this experience,” she said. “I could stand here and speak about all that I’ve given to this program, but it truly doesn’t compare to what I have received.”
On a college tour Frain was told, “It’s the people that makes the place,” which made her think of Phaedrus, including school psychologists Mitch Shapiro, Michelle Greenwald and Kelly Murphy. “There was never a day I came into the A-School and didn’t have a fun time,” Frain said.
Falk followed in her older sister Gabi’s footsteps with Phaedrus.
“Being in Phaedrus has been the most unique, transformative, and life-changing experience of my life,” Falk said. “It may seem cliché, but it’s true. Everyone who has entered this program has come out changed, in one way or another. Before A-School, I was shy and reluctant to participate in class. Now, I am motivated to contribute to all class discussions and I try my hardest to challenge myself in any way possible.”
Falk will look back on the classes she has taken that have helped her become a “better speaker, writer, listener and learner” and the “valuable lessons” she’ll use down the road.
Her fellow seniors, the juniors, the psychologists and program directors Raines and Karpf — the two “best teachers” — all left what will be a long-lasting mark on Falk.
“As a group, we all have had something different to contribute and that has resulted in the most beautiful, messy, silly and just best experience I could have asked for,” she said.
