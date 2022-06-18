The sun was shining, and so were the smiles on all the faces as the Edgemont A-School community gathered for its annual Phaedrus graduation ceremony Tuesday, June 14.
It was a perfect day to celebrate what would seem to be a less than perfect A-School experience over the past two years during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. And yet, from one speaker to the next, you heard the same message and began to realize that the 16 graduates in the Class of 2022 walks away with a perfect understanding of the meaning of Phaedrus and the program’s concept of “Learning for the sake of learning.”
A-School co-director Cory Karpf highlighted the obstacles this group of seniors faced during the course of their two-year Phaedrus experience.
“The past two years have been challenging, to say the least, and yet somehow our Phaedrus community has remained intact, dare I say even stronger than ever,” she said. “Looking back, it feels impossible that this statement could be true — I mean, let’s be honest, endless obstacles stood in our way and threatened to pull us apart as a group throughout the past two and a half years.”
Karpf provided a list of examples of what the Class of ’22 had to endure during their two years in the program during the pandemic and what they missed out on. She also provided the answer to her own question, citing examples for each student to show what they were able to accomplish together.
“Even if the question is complex, the answer is actually quite simple, because this has everything to do with our 16 seniors, whom we are celebrating today,” Karpf said. “Through it all, you did everything we asked of you and more. Even behind masks and so many pandemic-related challenges in our way, we could still see your smiles through all of your hard work and kind-hearted nature throughout the past two years. I am proud of all that we have accomplished together. Instead of feeling down about what you wish you had as an A-Schooler, or possibly missed out on in Phaedrus, you focused on what was in front of us and transformed our program into the close-knit community that we have become.”
Briana Vasquez and Chloe Yoon, Phaedrus alumni from the Class of 2018, shared their experiences from Phaedrus and how they still carry on the tradition from what they learned in the A-School as new college graduates.
Then it was time to hear from the Class of 2022 as 10 members of the graduating class each took a turn at the podium to share what the program has meant to them. It was clear the Phaedrus program created a unique bond for the 16 members of the graduating class of Katrina Adler, Christian Adorno, Noah Bernstein, Ella Charnizon, Sieun Cho, Nayna Gandhi, Amanda Jaffe, Ben Jeske, Troy Juhn, Ben Landes, Aiden Matano, Jenna Musoff, Lindsey Topf, Ally Vickery, Luciana Zaiet and Emily Zeitz.
Charnizon talked about how she entered the program with a preconceived idea of what it should be having had two older siblings who were Phaedrus graduates, and she was worried that the pandemic would deny her of the full experience. She explained how important the concept of not worrying about your letter grade and that learning for the sake of learning was at the core of every Phaedrus experience.
“My safety net of knowing my place no longer existed,” she said. “I couldn’t rank myself because everyone’s ‘grade’ was a paragraph and my evaluation couldn’t compare even if I wanted it to, and boy did it feel good. Once I was unable to compare my work to others, it truly became my own. I wasn’t performing well to get a good grade or to prove to anyone else that I could. I performed well because I was working for myself. I became the embodiment of an A-school learner, learning for the sake of learning.”
Charnizon said that despite the challenges of the pandemic and how that made her experience different from her older siblings, she walks away with a full appreciation of what it means to be a Phaedrus graduate.
“The A-School is a representation of the pandemic as a whole, at least for me,” she said. “It taught me what it meant to live with a new normal, to be a creative thinker, and to be content with where you are in life. I found friends in this program whom I love and will stay close to forever. I developed a new understanding of books and a new way to look at history, and I am walking away with countless memories and lessons.
“I’m not sure what a typical A-School year looks like — I’m really not even sure there is one — but whatever the case may be, I no longer feel or care if mine is any different, because what I got out of this program will always stay with me, and I think that’s what the typical A-School experience is.”
Gandhi also talked about the meaning of Phaedrus, how much she has learned about herself and about learning in the two-year program. Like her fellow graduates, she was not sure what to expect when she entered the program at the start of junior year.
“I thought to myself, ‘What really is Phaedrus?’ To be honest I did not completely understand what I was getting into,” she said. “Academically I was facing a new school environment where it was not text to test learning, one where I was not defined by my ability to cram the night before to do well on an assessment. On my first day I was worried I wouldn’t live up to ‘learning for the sake of learning.’ I could not have been more wrong.”
Gandhi pointed out specific ways Phaedrus was so different as a learning experience.
“Here I thought I was coming to school to read and write about one of the ‘classics’ written by an old white man, but ended up developing a deeper understanding of what it really means to dream,” she said.
One after another the graduates shared their experience and why Phaedrus was so special to them. Bernstein talked about how you become friends with people you might not have known without the program. Jaffe focused on the Phaedrus community. Musoff offered a list of the top 10 reasons she loves the A-School, capped off with an emotional thank you to the two A-School teachers, Karpf and Pam Raines.
Unlike his fellow graduates who started the program as juniors, Troy Juhn just entered the program for his senior year and described how glad he was to make that leap.
“As I stepped in the door the first day I was like, ‘OK, I belong here,’” he said. “This made me a better student and it made me a better person. Phaedrus was an unforgettable experience.”
After all the senior speeches were finished, Karpf and Raines presented each of the 16 seniors with their Phaedrus graduation certificates.
Raines provided closing remarks for the ceremony as the graduates moved on to join the other alumni who have been through the program that started back in 1977.
Perhaps the true meaning of what the Phaedrus program really means to each student was best summarized in the speech from Vickery. For her senior project, Karpf provided Vickery with a box of photos from over the years that illustrate the 45-year history of the program.
“At one point while looking through the pictures dating back to the ’80s, I realized how special Phaedrus truly is,” Vickery said. “Yes, every year is different and it can never be the same, but what’s so amazing and beautiful to me is that the heart of Phaedrus never changes. The meaning of the program and why we do things the way we do never changes. A-School has been around for over 40 years and the pictures I looked through proved time and time again with all the smiles, how wonderful this program is and what it means to everyone in it and around it.”
