After a grandiose plan for a reimagined downtown village was presented to the Scarsdale Board of Trustees during a land use work session in October 2019, Scarsdale Improvement Corp. submitted an application with Scarsdale’s Planning Board in May to move forward with a portion of the plan, which would combine four tax lots on Overhill Road to build a 135-space three-story private parking garage to accommodate Scarsdale Improvement Corp.’s tenants, employees and customers for the adjacent retail locations on Scarsdale Avenue.
The proposal also included the construction of a 6,000-square-foot health club facility which would be constructed in the basement of 30 Popham Road.
“The idea is to get the cars off the local streets [and] off the meters so when somebody wants to come [into the village] they don’t have to go searching for a parking space,” said Leonard Brandes, the Scarsdale-based architect working on the project. “The idea is to make it easier.”
Plans to redevelop Spencer Place have since been put on hold.
According to the application, the merged four tax lots, all owned by Scarsdale Improvement Corp. on Overhill Road, would house a 55,000-square-foot three-story parking garage adding one floor down and one up, with the height of the building not going above the current surrounding buildings.
The garage would be the same area as the current 69-space parking lot and would only expand up and underground. The village still designates the parking lot as having 35 existing parking spaces from its original application in 1954, although it has been reconfigured over time to accommodate more parking.
“In fact, we actually made [the garage] higher because of the zoning requirements,” said Brandes. “The existing zoning requires us not to have an open parking garage. So we had to raise it up.”
The proposed garage would include a green roof with 12 rows of solar panels to power lighting, ventilation and electric vehicle recharging stations.
According to Brandes, the lower floor of the garage would be used by employees of the stores on Scarsdale Avenue; the main floor used for shoppers at businesses adjacent to the garage on Scarsdale Avenue and the proposed health club; and the top floor for Scarsdale Improvement Corp. employees and leased spaces from Zachys.
When initially presented in October of last year, Scarsdale Improvement Corp. imagined building 15 condominiums above 30 Popham Road in tandem with the construction of the garage. The plan has since been postponed for a later date.
“Scarsdale Improvement Corporation believes that adding residential at this site makes a tremendous amount of sense,” said Brad Schwartz, a lawyer representing the corporation. “But the priority now is improving the off-street parking for its tenants and customers.”
Brandes told the Inquirer the condominiums were still on the table and would be revisited at a later date. Because the tax lots are zoned under Village Center Office (VCO), if the plan were to include condominiums, rezoning would be required.
“The parking is a main issue in the village,” said Brandes.
Residents in the Overhill Neighborhood Association have pushed back against the proposed plan, saying the garage would go against the village’s comprehensive plan, could increase traffic congestion near the intersection of Overhill, Chase and Popham roads, and they are wary of the garage’s compliance with the village code.
“When we think about a garage this size, it absolutely goes beyond the needs of the tenants of the site,” said Paul Diamond, a past president of the Overhill Neighborhood Association. “Even though the applicant did say they recognize that it does go beyond the needs of the site they talk about wanting to still provide some additional parking, but it’s all private.”
According to the application, Scarsdale Improvement Corp. and the consultants for the proposed project don’t believe the actual parking demand from the current and proposed uses will be much less than the number of spaces required based on current village code parking ratios, which would mean the garage would have excess spaces.
“Right now if you go to the hardware store, you can use the lot. If you go to Moscato you can use the lot. But those uses are current uses that are presently being handled,” said Diamond.
Rush Wilson, the owner of Scarsdale Improvement Corp. which owns several properties in the village, said he was in favor of the excess spaces and that without the garage there wouldn’t be appropriate space for the adjoining retail locations and proposed, but now delayed, condominiums at 30 Popham Road.
According to notes from the planning board to Scarsdale Improvement Corp.’s application, 69 spaces are required by village code, which is 66 fewer spaces than proposed for the parking garage. According to the preliminary site plan, 94 spaces would be required for the site which includes the proposed health club, Scarsdale Metro Diner, Moscato restaurant, Coldwell Banker, Henry’s Barber Shop, Scarsdale Hardware Store and the Scarsdale Hardware Store basement.
The board also requested that the applicant provide a breakdown of the existing and proposed floor area ratio, demonstrate that the size of the spaces in the below-grade parking level wouldn’t be underutilized, present further details on the green roof system, provide a utilization plan that detailed other nearby uses and buildings, provide a detailed parking management plan, prepare a line of sight analysis, ingress and egress plan, a plan for potential rock removal, a utility plan for buried utilities and service connections, and a phasing plan to detail anticipated construction phases.
The code also calls for the avoidance of more than one level of parking located at or above ground-floor level along the building frontage in the VCO zone.
“This proposal will comply with all village requirements,” said Schwartz.
Diamond said the proposed parking garage also goes against the vision laid out in Scarsdale’s 2010 update to the village center component of the comprehensive plan.
“There are a number of ways in which this seems to go against some of the guidance that the comprehensive plan is trying to give us when we’re talking about a vision for the village,” said Diamond.
The Scarsdale Avenue portion of the plan said that parking spaces on the western side of Scarsdale Avenue along the railroad tracks could present an important opportunity and that any development should adhere to the “character of the village center” and “should be sensitive to the adjacent residential area on Overhill Road.”
Wilson said the proposed garage was in line with the comprehensive plan and that, with all the turmoil surrounding the Freightway redevelopment project, parking is needed for tenants on the east side of Scarsdale Avenue.
“This does fit in with the need for parking,” said Brandes. “We need parking for existing people that are here and for our future and that is part of the village requirements.”
According to the comprehensive plan, parking solutions should be investigated so that “appropriate development is encouraged but the existing parking crunch is not made worse.”
A solution presented by the plan is to share parking with a redeveloped Freightway or to to convert the long-term parking along the railroad tracks to short-term parking.
Max Grudin, president of the Overhill Neighborhood Association, said traffic has also been a consistent issue near the intersection of Overhill, Chase and Popham roads, and that construction of a new garage would only add to the uncertainty surrounding the intersection.
“As is, that intersection is very busy,” said Grudin. “If tenants who are currently parking on Scarsdale Avenue would go to Overhill Road, that would increase the congestion.”
Brandes said he wasn’t expecting major traffic jams to occur due to the garage’s construction and that a traffic study was going to be conducted but could not be included in the application due to the pandemic and the potential for traffic numbers skewed by reduced volume.
“Currently with 2 Overhill Road and the garage, if you’re ever there at different times of the day you’ll see it’s a pileup of traffic. So now we’re going to add to that congestion. We’re going to give a sense of urbanization by … creating this huge garage,” said Diamond. “Does that really serve the best needs of the village? When the village already has a plan of how they want to deal with any additional parking needs.”
Wilson said the concerns of the neighborhood association would be addressed as the project moves forward and that the project was not yet at a point to address the full details.
“I don’t view the parking structure … as being a key to those issues. It really is primarily to accommodate that retail which is immediately adjacent to the lot,” said Wilson. “I don’t think we’re going to jeopardize anything that isn’t already a problem over there.”
Diamond said there is already enough parking available in the village and that building a private garage is not the solution.
“Let the businesses have their employees park in the Freightway garage or in the Christie Place garage or in the parking that the village put together for people who run businesses in the village near the train station and so forth,” he said. “There are so many solutions.”
The 30 Popham Road application which includes the proposed garage on Overhill Road will be presented to the planning board at a meeting on July 29.
