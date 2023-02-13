Con Edison is set to begin work next month on the second phase of a gas line project through Scarsdale between White Plains and the Bronx.
Speaking to Scarsdale Board of Trustees during a board work session on Jan. 30, Michael Smith of Con Edison said construction is planned to start in March in the Fox Meadow area. Construction has already been ongoing around Greenacres since 2021 for phase 1 of the project, which Smith said is wrapping up in the next two weeks.
The new phase of construction will take place along a 1.5-mile stretch in Fox Meadow — beginning on Fox Meadow Road south of Fenimore Road to Paddington Road, continuing on Paddington to Whig Road, then on Whig to Brite Avenue, on Brite to Church Lane, and finally on Church Lane to Crane Road.
Smith said construction would likely be finished by Oct. 31 of this year, with construction moving at a rate of about 40 feet per day.
He said the project will require intermittent road closures and detours, but these will be kept to a low level of disruption.
“We plan on these intermittent detours to be as minimal as possible and to give residents 100% access at all times both to their residences and for local deliveries,” Smith said.
After receiving complaints about the gas line project construction in Greenacres, Smith said Con Edison is adopting new noise mitigation strategies, including white noise backup alerts on excavators, mufflers on jackhammers, rubber matting under steel road plates and no work before 8 a.m.
He also said Con Edison will provide monthly newsletters to local residents with upcoming project schedules, and will post job site progress signs and contact information in the affected area.
Mayor Jane Veron said it’s her hope that these steps will help alleviate resident concerns.
“As you noted, we had a lot of resident frustration with the first phase,” she told Smith. “Of course we understand the need for infrastructure and why you’re doing what you’re doing, but it certainly was not as seamless as we had hoped. I’m hoping that the measures that you’re putting in will make this a lot smoother.”
Smith did say Con Edison is planning to work on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., pending approval from the village.
Con Edison will work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the rest of the week, Monday through Friday, and will give residents a break from the construction on Sundays.
Trustee Jeremy Gans asked Smith for Con Edison’s justification on working early on Saturdays.
“That seems like it will be quite disruptive,” he said. “I can imagine people not wanting it on Saturdays at all.”
Smith said the additional day and early start time on Saturdays should allow the project to move along much faster.
“The initial thought is that the longer the workday, the more we’ll be able to accomplish and by extending the work week from a five-day work week to a six-day work week, we can significantly shorten not only the overall timeline but impact to residents,” he said. “The two hours in the morning sometimes doesn’t seem like a lot but it really helps set the expectations for the day. So starting sometimes at 8 a.m., you get all the trucks and equipment and people in place so by 10 a.m. you’re already hitting the ground running with excavation.”
Regardless, Smith said Con Edison would work with the village if it is not allowed to work its preferred schedule.
“The later start times we can manage, and we’ll still work to meet the deadline to the best of our ability. It’s just an extra hours of the day that add up over the course of the project,” Smith said.
He said while this phase of the project won’t require any widespread gas shutoffs, about 15% of the residents along the project area are in need of upgrades that will require short shutoffs for their individual residences. For those homes, Con Edison will inform the homeowner of the necessary work, schedule a date with them for the work to be completed, and shut off their gas service temporarily on the day of for approximately 6-7 hours.
Trustee Ken Mazer noted that some of the work takes place on roadways that were just recently paved, and asked if there is any way for Con Edison to coordinate with the village on planned projects such as this in the future to avoid tearing up freshly resurfaced roads.
Smith said Con Edison has created a work coordination group for paving throughout Westchester County to avoid this issue in the future.
“We weren’t able to do it in this case for that specific area,” Smith said, “but once the village became aware of our entire plan they were able to push off paving that they may have had scheduled.”
The new gas line will serve existing customers, but Con Edison’s moratorium on new gas connections remains in effect.
