Con Ed truck photo
Scarsdale Inquirer/File Photo

Con Edison is set to begin work next month on the second phase of a gas line project through Scarsdale between White Plains and the Bronx.

Speaking to Scarsdale Board of Trustees during a board work session on Jan. 30, Michael Smith of Con Edison said construction is planned to start in March in the Fox Meadow area. Construction has already been ongoing around Greenacres since 2021 for phase 1 of the project, which Smith said is wrapping up in the next two weeks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.