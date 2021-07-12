Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 80F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.