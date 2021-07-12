An Andrea Lane resident told police July 1 he was twice victimized in a phone scam. The trouble started when he received what turned out to be a fraudulent alert from eBay regarding a refund owed him. He spoke to “Jason” and “Ian,” two men he believed were company representatives. While speaking with them he granted remote access to his mobile phone. He said they directed him to open a crypto-currency app and purchase $1,000 in crypto coin. The “reps” next directed him to go to CVS and purchase eBay gift cards in the amount of $1,000. He said he bought five cards at $200 each and gave a “rep” the redemption codes.
When he reported the scam, he provided police with the phone numbers of the men he spoke with. One had a 704 area code and the other a 425 area code. He said both men had distinct accents. The victim, who lost $2,000 in the scam, said he would pursue charges if “Ian” and “Jason” can be located.
Taking pictures
Police responded to the FedEx store on S. Central Avenue July 2 on a report of a man taking pictures of a young woman, whose father reported the incident. The young woman said she was inside the store and at the counter when she heard someone telling a man to delete photos. The man said, “No,” and “Leave me alone,” and the young woman saw a man she doesn’t know standing in the vestibule behind her, using the Zoom feature on his phone camera. She described him as thin and wearing a baseball cap. The man and the other person, who had chastised him, both left the location and the young woman also left. It’s unclear if she completed her transaction. She told police she was concerned about the incident and did not want photos taken of her. Police spoke with the store manager about surveillance video. No further information was available.
Public lewdness
A 52-year-old man was arrested July 2, charged with public lewdness. Lou J. Klein, 52, was alleged to have intentionally exposed his private parts on E. Hartsdale Avenue. No further information was available.
Car reported stolen
A car alleged to have been delivered from a Honda dealership in White Plains to a S. Central Avenue woman was reported by the woman as stolen July 2. She said it was supposed to be delivered to her assigned parking spot, and she’d been on the phone with a female driver whom she believed had delivered the car, leaving the keys inside. She said she never came outside to receive the car and did not receive any receipt paperwork. Police spoke with a security guard who said he saw no car fitting the description enter the lot and there were no cameras operating in the area. The security guard told police the caller had some history that makes her unreliable. Police investigated and concluded that the car in question was still at the dealership and would be delivered at a later date. Police advised the caller to follow up with the dealership in the morning and call back if she needs assistance.
Car stolen from driveway
A Glendale Road resident July 3 told police his car was stolen from his driveway. He’s not sure if the doors were locked. He produced one key fob and said there was another, but it had been missing for a year. Because the man had no surveillance cameras, neighbors were contacted to see if their surveillance showed anything. One person said she just moved in and doesn’t have a camera. Others with cameras didn’t cover the correct area, and a few people didn’t answer their door. The car was entered into the E-Justice system as stolen and the crime registered as a grand larceny.
Man threatened for smoking
A Fieldstone Drive resident went to police headquarters July 3 to discuss an incident with his neighbor who allegedly accosted him that day in the parking area of their apartment complex. The neighbor told him he “better stop smoking” in his apartment as it was causing health issues for the neighbor’s daughter. The complainant said he was not going to stop smoking in his own apartment to which the neighbor had a threatening response. The complainant wanted a police report made to document the incident.
Fireworks cause trouble
Police responded to Tanglewood Road July 4 on a report of an argument between neighbors. Upon arrival police interviewed a man who said his female neighbor went into his backyard and began arguing with him. Things reportedly turned physical and involved the woman’s son. Police tried to sort out what the fight was about and determined it was about fireworks being set off. The female neighbor said a projectile firework hit her house and she was concerned about sparks. She said she called the neighbor but when he didn’t answer the call, she went into his yard at which point she said he became aggressive with her and they started to fight. No fireworks were observed by police who advised that projectile fireworks are illegal in Westchester. Both parties indicated they wanted the incident to be documented. No further action was taken. Police advised the neighbors to stay away from each other for the time being.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from June 28 to July 4, was compiled from official information.
