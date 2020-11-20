An E. Hartsdale Avenue resident told police Nov. 12 she was in her residence when her doorman contacted her about a building inspector wanting to see her renovations. The man gave his name as “Pete,” and the woman spoke to him on the house phone but never saw him or allowed him to come up. Concerned that he was not really from the building department, she called and was told by someone from the building department that there was no inspector named Pete. She immediately notified police of the incident, which now seemed highly suspicious. Police attempted to contact the doorman who spoke to “Pete,” but he was off duty and the current doorman was unaware of the incident.
Lobby video cameras showed a man entering the lobby and speaking with the doorman. The man was wearing a mask, was around 6 feet tall and appeared to have some gray hair. He was wearing work boots and a yellow traffic vest. The video shows him speaking on the building phone and then leaving the building, getting into a blue mid-size SUV, make and model unknown, exiting the parking lot, and heading on to E. Hartsdale Avenue.
Police spoke with the building department who said they have no one matching the description of the person seen in the video. NYS Electrical Inspection Services was also contacted, as well as Statewide Inspection Services. Both companies said they don’t have an inspector with that name nor any inspection reports for that address.
Abandoned car
Police responding to Jackson Avenue at Sprain Road Nov. 9 on a report of an abandoned Volkswagen saw a gray Jetta with no license plates parked off the roadway. The car was unoccupied and unlocked. Working with the VIN number, police attempted to contact the registered owner but could not. At the time, they were unable to label the car abandoned as per New York State law, because it hadn’t been parked for more than six hours without plates. Police will follow up.
Arrested with multiple warrants
While patrolling S. Central Avenue Nov. 10 police saw a car traveling southbound going 60 mph in a marked 30 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted at Mount Joy Avenue and a check revealed the driver, Amanda Drouin, had multiple open warrants out of multiple jurisdictions. Drouin was placed under arrest and transported to Greenburgh Police headquarters for booking. Her car was towed by S&J Towing and impounded. She was processed and issued tickets for speeding and driving an uninspected vehicle, and is scheduled to appear at Greenburgh Court on Nov. 24. A deputy from the Dutchess County sheriff’s office went to Greenburgh headquarters to pick up Drouin on a warrant from there.
Parked and clipped
A woman reported her car was damaged Nov. 10 while parked in the middle of the parking lot adjacent to Amazing Savings on S. Central Avenue. She was in the store shopping for about 45 minutes; when she came out, she saw the driver’s rear side door was damaged by what must have been a white car or van. Midway Plaza security was contacted for surveillance video, but due to the quality of the video, no license plate information from the car or van that damaged the complainant’s car could be identified. The woman was advised to contact her insurance company. A report was made.
Car in accident has improper plates
Police responded to a car accident on Fort Hill and Ardsley roads Nov. 12. On arrival, they saw a blue Toyota and a red Acura, both with New York plates. A records check showed the Acura was carrying plates registered to a black Honda from a totally different year. The driver of the Acura, a woman from Freeport, New York, provided documents showing proof of insurance. She was issued tickets for operating an unregistered motor vehicle and having improper plates. The plates that were on the car were removed and forwarded to the records department.
Identity theft
A Boulder Ridge Road resident Nov. 13 called police to report that he received two letters from the Department of Labor, one advising him of the denial of a claim filed and a second letter that said the claim was fraudulent. He said he’s not out any money at this time and only wanted to document the incident.
Delivery driver crashes gate
Police responded to the gatehouse of a property on Boulder Ridge Road Nov. 13 on a report of a security gate that fell on a car driven by a food delivery person. The property manager told police the delivery driver drove through the gate and was aggressive with security. The driver told police he checked in with security and the guard opened the gate. He indicated the gate fell onto the hood of his car as he was driving straight ahead. He said he was looking at his map to find the unit number where the food was to be delivered while the gate was opening. He said after the gate struck his car, the guard came out and yelled at him.
The guard told police he opened the gate, but the driver paused before driving ahead. He said the delivery driver was distracted and the gate was going back down, but the driver drove ahead. The gate, he said, is lined with red and green lighting to warn drivers of its position. The gate wasn’t damaged. A report was made, but didn’t mention whether the driver’s car was damaged or if the person waiting for the delivery ever got the food.
Found wallet
A wallet found in front of TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue Nov. 14 was turned in to police for safekeeping. The owner was identified and contacted and she came to police headquarters to claim her property. When she checked her wallet everything that was supposed to be there was still there.
Smash and grab
Police responded Nov. 14 to BuyBuyBaby on S. Central Avenue on a report of a car break-in and theft. The driver said while parked for an hour, she returned to find her rear side window shattered and her lunchbox taken from the back seat. Her work ID, a bank card and $50 in cash were in the lunchbox. The parking lot doesn’t have video surveillance. Police said the incident might be related to the Felony Lane Gang known for smash and grabs.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Nov. 9 through Nov. 14, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.