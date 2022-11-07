25 School Lane Hoff-Barthelson photo

Archival photo of 25 School Lane, Scarsdale

 Courtesy of Westchester County Historical Society

School Lane is mostly residential. But a large, white building near its intersection with Popham Road — No. 25, to be exact — doesn’t resemble the surrounding houses. It’s the home of Hoff-Barthelson Music School, which for a half century has turned out pianists, violinists and many other -ists from this locale.

Hoff may seem like it’s been there forever, but that’s not true: The building was around for 66 years before the first tuba-toting child walked through its doors. Wouldn’t it be fascinating to catch a glimpse of its past? Now you can, simply by walking into the lobby from Monday to Friday during operating hours. There, you’ll find nine photos that show what the building used to look like, as well as how people used it.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.