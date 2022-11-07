School Lane is mostly residential. But a large, white building near its intersection with Popham Road — No. 25, to be exact — doesn’t resemble the surrounding houses. It’s the home of Hoff-Barthelson Music School, which for a half century has turned out pianists, violinists and many other -ists from this locale.
Hoff may seem like it’s been there forever, but that’s not true: The building was around for 66 years before the first tuba-toting child walked through its doors. Wouldn’t it be fascinating to catch a glimpse of its past? Now you can, simply by walking into the lobby from Monday to Friday during operating hours. There, you’ll find nine photos that show what the building used to look like, as well as how people used it.
Each sepia picture tells a story — of architectural features since modified, for instance, and the antique cars (well, new back then) that used to routinely park nearby. Those who’ve had the pleasure of attending a concert in what is now the recital hall may be surprised to learn it was once filled with the kind of furniture you’d see in an old episode of “Leave it to Beaver.” It gives one an appreciation for the varying ways in which 25 School Lane has been a community hub since its construction in 1906.
The exhibit was assembled by Heathcote resident Dana Matsushita, who spent months of research to create both the display and a related slideshow. “I had already been working on [the exhibit] for the Scarsdale Historical Society, but I thought that because it was also the 50th anniversary of Hoff moving into the building, it would be a good impetus to finish it. (Matsushita sits on the board of trustees of both the historical society and Hoff-Barthelson, and considers her endeavor a joint effort between the two.)
While the slideshow debuted at a private anniversary celebration at Hoff, the photo exhibit is free and open to the public. From a single glance at the pictures, it’s easy to tell the intense work that went into finding them. At first, Matsushita said, she performed Google searches for usable materials, and then hit upon Hudson River Valley Heritage Historical Newspapers.
“I discovered that they were a good source of old Scarsdale Inquirer articles,” she said. “And then, the Scarsdale Public Library has a set of photos on Flickr.” New York Heritage Digital Collections also had a great photo collection, she added.
Some of the pictures on display were taken by Hal Costain, who owned a photography studio in Scarsdale from 1923 all the way until 1975. A renowned professional, he once shot socialite Wallis Simpson, along with former King-Emperor Edward VIII, who famously abdicated the throne of England to marry her.
Costain’s undisputed pedigree raises questions as to why he would have spent time photographing 25 School Lane. It remains a mystery. “I don’t know if he was just doing photos as a hobby in Scarsdale, or if he was doing them commercially and selling them,” Matsushita said.
The mystery of 25 School Lane’s past, however, is now solved thanks to her research. First, the building served as the home of an educational institution, The Lockwood Collegiate School for Girls. “It surprised me to learn that,” Matsushita said. A 1905 article said Lockwood school would have space for 50 boarding pupils plus at least as many day students.
Although successful at first, the school foundered over the next decade, and in 1916 one of the two sisters who had operated it closed its doors. Taking a different entrepreneurial approach, she then turned the building into a boarding house called The Scarsdale Lodge. Eight years later, she sold the property and business.
After several more changes in ownership, the name changed once again in the 1950s, this time to The Scarsdale Inn. The clientele still included boarders — an obituary published around that time for a woman in town noted she had lived there for three years. Yet there were nightly guests as well. “I found something dated 1963 or 1964 that said it cost $10 a night for a single, and $20 a night for a double,” Matsushita shared.
Speaking of doubles, around this time the Inn developed a seedy reputation as a spot for trysts. Tom Hanley, a Scarsdale High School graduate who worked there as a busboy in his teen years, still remembers an embarrassing incident: He brought a girl there to see where he worked, and the clerk at the front desk asked him — wink, wink — if he needed a room. It was only a few more years until new owners tried to turn the business into a lounge, but were denied a liquor license.
A far nobler occupant was around the corner, though. Hoff-Barthelson founders Virginia Hoff and Joyce Barthelson decided the building would be the perfect place to situate their growing music school. Word spread in the spring of 1971 that they planned to buy the property (with the help of an anonymous donor), and in August 1972, the school opened in its new home.
Since then, it’s been a gathering place for the community, especially its many young students. “One of the objections at the time was, ‘Oh, it will become a teenage hangout,’” said Ken Cole, Hoff’s executive director. “Mary Helton, who was the director, said, ‘Exactly.’ That’s one of the really important things about having this place here, [so] kids can come and be involved in music together. We’ve been here for a long time, and we are going to be here for a long time.”
So, mosey on over and take in the photos, and maybe the sound of some sweet music coming from the recital hall or practice room off the lobby. Perhaps you’ll decide to sign up for a class yourself, and become part of 25 School Lane’s noteworthy history.
Deborah Skolnik is a board member of The Scarsdale Historical Society.
