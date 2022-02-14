The Scarsdale Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department is looking for a permanent solution to a temporary fix. With such high demand for tennis and platform tennis — a resurgence of both sports came to fruition during the COVID-19 pandemic — and a new demand for pickleball, the rec department is requesting $410,000 in the village’s 2022-23 budget for the engineering and construction of eight brand new pickleball courts at Crossway Field.
“We think we’ve got a great plan in place,” rec assistant superintendent Bob Kaczmarek said. “Hopefully the board is going to see the validity and the value in it. We’ve fast-tracked this over a couple of other projects that we feel need to be done, but because this is such an important need for the community — there’s such demand — we want to try to meet the demand.”
He added, “If it works out the way we hope, it should be minimal if any impact to the taxpayers.”
Pickleball was popularized by older adults because it is less taxing on the body and transfers easily from other racket sports. It’s played with paddles and a hollow plastic ball with holes in it, and the sport appeals to all ages because it can be fast-paced and played as singles or doubles.
The bowling green area at Crossway is the proposed site for the eight courts. That area is also used for cheerleading and a new Grit Ninja program. Kaczmarek called it “the ideal area” for the courts.
“I think that would be able to meet at least the immediate needs, but I’m not sure if it will be able to accommodate growing this [sport],” he said. “I don’t have a crystal ball, but a battery of eight courts if managed properly would at least accommodate the vast majority … putting it over there is going to complement what’s over there now with the tennis courts, and the park is staffed in-season with an attendant [so] there will be some ability to manage and control the access.”
The tennis courts at Crossway are staffed by the rec department from April 1 to Oct. 31 and the comfort station is also in service during that time. Monitoring the courts will be key, as it is with the rest of the courts throughout the village.
“That’s my biggest fear is that if you build it they will come and they will come from far and wide …,” Kaczmarek said. “It’s not that I want to exclude anybody, but I certainly don’t want to exclude the residents from playing because we’ve got nonresidents slipping in there.”
In anticipation of starting a pickleball program, the village had actually ordered one $9,000 court surface to test out before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, but ended up canceling the order when it became clear spending was on hold due to the uncertainty of the situation.
Kaczmarek said the program, which finally launched with free play and clinics in the spring of 2021 and ramped up even more after the summer, has gotten “compliments and praise for the most part.”
The village has been setting up pickleball courts mostly on platform tennis courts during the warmer weather and was able to secure two hours of indoor space each week through Sportime at Lake Isle Country Club in Eastchester this winter.
“First and foremost is pickleball continues to be the fastest growing sport in the nation,” Kaczmarek said. “Therefore the demand is growing. It once was primarily played by seniors, and now it’s expanded to all ages to where it’s even being taught in schools. The demand is there, and racket sports as a whole right now has almost found a rebirth from COVID. Numbers are up in every racket sport that we have — platform tennis, regular tennis and now pickleball. There’s no doubt in my mind that this will remain a sport in demand.”
Temporary surfaces have been further explored, but Kaczmarek believes that due to high interest and demand for all racket sports, giving pickleball its own venue would be a long-term investment for the community.
“This has been thought out and we’ve looked at every angle to try to meet the needs of everybody,” Kaczmarek said.
Taking away tennis courts is not an option for the village since tennis is its most robust racket program, and the surface of platform courts is too gritty for pickleball. It not only scuffs up the ball, but prevents sneakers from sliding. The platform courts also need to have lines drawn for pickleball since the dimensions are slightly different. Tape was used at first, but that dried up in the heat, and chalk was used once a week so as to not overtax the already busy parks staff. The lone upside to using the platform courts is not having to chase the ball since the courts are caged in.
“We were using the platform courts for our prototype or test program,” Kaczmarek said. “We were trying to figure out how we could solve the inventory problem with what we had on hand. The dimensions are basically the same.”
Kaczmarek said the village sold 1,500 tennis permits and almost 200 platform permits last year, numbers that are way up for multiple reasons, the top two being more people playing and stricter enforcement by the village due to the high demand for court space, reservations and lessons.
If pickleball passes as part of the village budget, Kaczmarek said he doesn’t know when the courts would be completed as there are many factors out of the village’s control, including supply chain and manpower availability once the engineering and plans are approved.
“I can say we will do it as quickly as we can within the framework we have to operate,” he said.
This spring and summer the plan is to continue to line platform courts at Brite Avenue.
Platform permits have been free of charge and “in a short period of time” the village had over 200 residents registered. Kaczmarek doesn’t expect the village to charge for pickleball permits until a “proper infrastructure” is in place.
“Over time it’s really about the service you’re providing to the community,” Kaczmarek said. “And it’s a larger, growing group. I don’t know what it will look like in 10 years … I do think this has the potential for longevity based on the nature of the sport.”
