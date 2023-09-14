Despite previous budget approval for permanent courts at Crossway and after hearing about noise concerns from neighbors who live behind the athletic complex, the village of Scarsdale will hold a pickleball pilot program on the tennis courts at Crossway from Monday, Sept. 18 through Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Village Manager Rob Cole announced the program at a village board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12. While pickleball permits for the Brite Avenue courts remain free this year, the village will be selling Crossway-specific permits for the pilot program at https://bit.ly/3ETuRaY (click “Racket Sports”). The rate is $30 for all residents, who will be able to reserve courts online through the same link (then click “Crossway Pickleball Courts”). The courts will be open from 9 a.m. to dusk daily.
Residents who don’t purchase a permit can show up to the courts and play for $15 per player per hour, payable via the attendant’s office at Crossway, and must show proof of residency. Nonresident guests are allowed to play on weekends from noon to 4 p.m. with a resident and will be charged $20 per hour per player.
All players must check in with the attendant at Crossway.
In a follow-up email to the Inquirer, Superintendent of Parks, Recreation and Conservation Brian Gray said six pickleball courts were set up with temporary nets and temporary painted lines on the three all-weather courts at Crossway, which will be exclusive for pickleball use during the pilot program. The two Har-Tru (crushed stone) courts will be used for tennis.
Acoustifence panels were installed on three sides of the existing fence around the all-weather courts on the south, east and west sides to curb noise as much as possible.
In 2022, the Scarsdale Board of Trustees approved $410,000 in the budget for eight pickleball courts to be built at Crossway. Bids came in earlier this year for $583,440 and $725,000. According to a Sept. 1 memo from village director of capital projects Paul Zaicek to Cole, “At the May 13, 2023, Village Board Work Session, Village staff was directed to pause making a contract award recommendation to the Village Board until a better understanding of the impact of the pickleball courts to the surrounding Crossway Field neighborhood could be ascertained. The Village Recreation Department was eventually directed to launch a pilot pickleball court program … The information gathered from the pilot program will help determine if Crossway Field is an appropriate site for permanent pickleball courts.”
The lowest responsible bid of $583,440 was rejected due to the change in directions by the village.
Field improvements
With a joint athletic fields study between the village and the Scarsdale School District soon to be initiated, the village isn’t waiting to do improvement projects to existing fields. On Sept. 12, the village board approved contracting with Greenway Property Services for $227,000 worth of baseball and softball field renovations on seven clay fields used by Scarsdale Little League, Scarsdale Travel Softball and the school district.
The impacted fields are Crossway Field #1, Crossway Field #2, Supply Field #2 and Hyatt Field #2.
New fire engine
The village will purchase a Seagrave Marauder II Stainless Steel Custom Pumper fire truck at a cost of $1,147,880 through an issuance of $1,150,000 in bonds. The truck, which will be delivered two or three years hence, will replace Engine 56, a 2008 Spartan/Crimson Pumper with approximately 88,000 miles.
Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone said the truck purchase is “part of a multiyear apparatus plan.” Engine 54 and Ladder 28 are also manufactured by Seagrave.
“The chief [Christopher Mytych] notes that he is confident that standardizing chassis, body and pump components across the fleet will benefit vehicle operations among our firefighters and familiarity amongst maintenance personnel,” Whitestone said.
The engine is expected to have a service life of 15-20 years.
Dine the ’Dale tent to relocate
Later this month, the Dine the ’Dale tent, currently located at the west end of Spencer Place in the village, will move to a new location on Spencer Place, a pilot location suggested by FHI Studio following the Placemaking and Mobility study conducted last year. The tent will be set up in front of where Lange’s Deli used to be, and the top section of Spencer Place will reopen to allow traffic to flow from Boniface Circle to access to East Parkway. The new configuration will exist for about 2.5 months through the Light the ’Dale holiday celebration in December, at which time the tent will be taken down for the winter. The village will seek feedback to decide on a permanent location, according to Mayor Justin Arest.
Heathcote Bridge construction
Arest reported “significant progress” over the Heathcote Bypass. He said the repair work is “on schedule” with “expected completion by the end of the year.”
“We’re hopeful for minimal disruptions and we do have a communications plan in place to keep residents informed,” he said.
Garnering interest
Arest reported village funds invested in treasury bills are earning more than 5% interest: $25 million is invested with maturity in December at 5.26%, $13 million with maturity in October at 5.23% and $10 million in February 2025 at 5.4%.
Reconsider sewer compliance law?
Agreeing with a letter to the editor by Donald Mutterperl that appeared in the Inquirer (https://bit.ly/3PmpdmW) that called the village’s sewer line compliance program that begins Oct. 1 (https://bit.ly/3RkDDGK) a potential hardship and burden for many homeowners, Steve Marchiony spoke out during public comment of the last village board meeting. Marchiony, who has lived in the village for more than 40 years, said, “Why should the seller pour possible thousands of dollars into compliance when the new owner will be renovating or partially rebuilding anyway? It should be the responsibility of the new owner to comply.”
He also questioned the village’s fee of $350, wondering if that covers the cost of the inspection or if that is a separate expense the homeowner pays to a licensed plumber.
Marchiony liked Mutterperl’s suggestions and added one of his own, which is to grandfather in all current owners like the village did with the sprinkler law and then when a house is sold or there is a renovation over a set amount the buyer or renovator would cover the costs. Marchiony requested that the village reconsider the start date and policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.