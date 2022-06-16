FHI Studio revealed its first set of renderings for a reimagined village center as part of the Scarsdale Strategic Mobility and Placemaking Plan and they were ambitious to say the least.
New street closures, new traffic patterns, new flexible gathering spaces, new hybrid spaces, raised sidewalks with fancy surfaces, more plantings, more park benches, fewer parking spots, different options for the Dine the ’Dale tent and even a splash park for kids were among the initial presentation on June 14 to the village board and the public in a virtual meeting. These suggestions — not yet recommendations — were based on data collection from feedback from a walking tour, written and verbal comments, a drone car and foot traffic study, and past studies that focused on placemaking on Spencer Place and Boniface Circle and at Chase Park.
“All the visualizations are really draft planning level concepts used for discussion,” FHI project manager Michael Ahillen said. “This is meant to get public feedback.” He added, “We need to start somewhere. Design is an iterative process, at least good design is. We’re not coming to you with recommendations. We’re not even in the recommendations phase of the study yet. These are meant to translate some of the ideas that we’ve heard from previous planning efforts or observed and to get some reactions from you. This is the first of several opportunities that you’ll have to provide feedback.”
The success of the Dine the ’Dale tent, which was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic in a partnership between the Scarsdale Business Alliance and the village government, and the pre-pandemic Scarsdale Music Festival from 2019 were major starting points for FHI in its approach to making suggestions that led to more open and safe spaces for residents of all ages to enjoy.
Other focuses were sustainability, welcoming different modes of transportation, improving traffic flow, parking access to businesses, connectivity to the downtown and its various areas, and improving overall vibrancy.
Ahillen called it an “ambitious plan on an ambitious timeline.” He said feedback will continue to be heard, design concepts updated and a draft recommendation plan presented this summer. For more, visit scarsdalemobility.com.
“This is a significant challenge in a community like yours that has sort of these legacy roadways that are rather narrow, but we’ve started to draft some different concepts at least for discussion that can help us achieve some of the safety and multimodal improvements that we want to see in the village center,” Ahillen said.
FHI project manager Adam Tecza, who said cost and implementation will be left for a future discussion, began his tour of the revamped village coming out of the Scarsdale train station onto East Parkway to a raised brick area shared by vehicles and pedestrians walking toward a more permanent Dine the ’Dale area, which feature renderings of a glass enclosed gathering area that could house games and be locked and one that is more open as some feedback has suggested the current tent feels too enclosed.
Further up Spencer Place is shared space with one-way traffic that turns onto Harwood Court like it does now with the Dine the ’Dale tent in the way of vehicular traffic flow. One side of the street has straight parking spots, the other available to be used for businesses. The entire area is designed to be closed down for events.
Beyond that area toward Chase Road, FHI showed images of Spencer Place again closed off to traffic, with all traffic reaching Spencer via Boniface Circle. This was another gathering and walking spot connecting to where the existing grass space at Boniface Circle is — they suggested the possibility of moving the war memorial to Chase Park — with Chase Park featuring a children’s water splash park built where the stage is from Chase Park. A fountain was also suggested for the area.
“This would really establish this area as a central corridor that would be a space that has a lot of flexibility, but would also really prioritize pedestrians, while still providing a lot of space for other modes of transportation,” said Tecza, who added, “We think it would be an excellent way of activating Chase Park and really creating a unique space in the park that is different from and separate from in a lot of ways the rest of the things that are happening in the village center.”
Tecza also discussed a new traffic pattern where no turns could be made onto Chase from Popham and only right could be made from Chase to Popham. Traffic entering the village from Popham would turn onto East Parkway, then onto Christie Place, then Chase road. Chase would have a traffic circle across from Harwood Court, remaining a two-way street.
Discussion and questions
This was a lot for residents and village board members to take in at once, but a pause in the presentation for public comment and discussion was productive.
Resident Cynthia Roberts, a 22-year resident who lives two blocks from downtown, said at the recent music festival Chase Park was used to its potential as a “green oasis” by all ages gathering there to relax and play. “The idea of building a splash pad in a shaded existing hillside I find ill-conceived and impractical,” she said.
Roberts described the great lengths residents and the village go through to maintain the park and its trees. “I would ask that any actions that would compromise trees and the enjoyment people have of this shaded area be thought about very carefully,” she said.
More trees throughout the village are important to Roberts. “That would provide shade to counter the urban heat island effect caused by our changing climate…,” she said.
Longtime resident Ken Rilander focused on traffic during commuting times in the morning and evening and how different they look from the rest of the day. Diverting traffic so drastically could have negative impacts and lead to even more congestion, he said. “It’s like nothing else you see in the village and when there’s no commuter traffic the village looks very different,” he said.
Rilander also spoke out for merchants who would have fewer parking spots and more trees blocking their stores.
Village Trustee Karen Brew agreed that East Parkway “absolutely backs up” and if these changes were made would be “a disaster” during commuting hours. She also noted that SBA members said they need more parking, not less.
Brew said that with the pool also being studied, a splash park might be more attractive for that project. If it were in the village it could lead to even more parking spaces needed.
Trustee Ken Mazer asked about a potential increased safety risk with pedestrians and vehicles sharing these raised roadways.
Ahillen said what the drone data told his team, that they would not have learned without it, is how pedestrians are making their way through the village, often moving into areas that cars are allowed.
“People are kind of leaving their cars and they usually take the most direct route to go to the business or go to the train station, so we’re already kind of seeing a lot of pedestrian usage on the actual asphalt, not just the sidewalks,” Ahillen said. “So this design more mimics how the pedestrians, and better serves how the pedestrians, are using the space today rather than kind of expecting the pedestrians to sort of conform and stick to the sidewalks as it were.”
Curbless streets, Ahillen said, are considered safer, saying, “When you have a curbless street and you have a car being elevated and having to drive up, not only does it slow it initially, but there is an increased awareness that the car as you would say is maybe like a visitor in this space, recognizing that space is not only for cars, but to be balanced across pedestrians and cyclists as well.”
Mayor Jane Veron thanked FHI for “creativity,” “innovation” and “listening well.” She shared concerns with Brew and Rilander and asked for data “so we would feel confident” about making such major traffic changes. “I want you to help us understand how our concerns are maybe unwarranted because it is a little concerning,” she said.
Veron also asked about testing out some of these proposed ideas from FHI so the cost and commitment would be low at first so the village can “make sure we make a smart decision.”
Ahillen said everything could be tested in phases “without doing a full implementation.”
Veron also discussed the importance of access to the Freightway garage, which she called “a key parking structure for us,” and how it could be made more attractive for merchants and residents to use.
Trustee Jeremy Gans said it is important to be able to get to the train without having to sit in traffic, and noted parking is an issue for shoppers and businesses alike. Potentially moving parking to the perimeter of the village “at the expense of the local businesses” and for shoppers who want to “come in and grab something quickly” needs to be considered.
Ahillen said it’s less about “actual spaces” then it is about “parking management.” He said parking “policies and pricing structures” could be revisited to promote quick visits to the village.
Tecza said the “bottom line” for businesses is the “number of eyes on their merchandise,” so getting more people into the village would lead to a “substantive transformation that would really turn the village center into a unique regional center. It really would make this a place people would know about, talk about, which would elevate the visibility of a lot of these commercial spaces.”
He likened the new outdoor proposal to a shopping mall, where people are willing to walk far from a parking spot and then trek throughout a mall. This wouldn’t be nearly as much walking, he noted.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis called the presentation “thought-provoking analysis” that “generated a lot of great conversation.” He would also like to see Freightway included in plans. He also suggested a temporary ice skating rink or other temporary seasonal activities like bocce or horseshoes in some of the downtown spaces.
Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone liked the “blank slate” approach.
Resident David Shulman is concerned the new traffic pattern impacting Popham and Chase roads would impact those who use the garage at and parking lot across the street from 2 Overhill Road.
Roadway suggestions
FHI senior engineer Parker Sorenson led the mobility discussion on Sprague Road, which has challenges including high vehicle speeds, rolling stops, narrow widths, topography issues and visibility issues. Among the solutions are all-way stop signs, speed bumps, traffic circles/mini roundabouts, chokers or chicanes (curb extensions) all to divert traffic and prevent “cut-through traffic.”
Sorenson said it is ideal to have “speed management measures” every 300 to 400 feet, which would mean every 1.5 to two blocks.
Resident Jeannine Palermo lives on Sprague and said there are accidents near her house “very often” and many years ago a car even hit her house. “Something definitely needs to be done,” she said. “I feel like people went from Boulevard to Sprague because Boulevard has the two stop signs. I live here. I’d be happy to stop every 5 feet if it would not have accidents, but not everybody else feels the same.”
Joshua Mitts, another Sprague resident, called the progress being made toward a solution “exciting.” He said the biggest problem is North to South traffic, that turning from the side roads isn’t the main issue. He said a partial closure is “interesting” and while it would “take getting used to” it would “probably be most effective.” He worries that chokers will impact street parking.
Sorensen said all measures could be tested on an “interim basis.”
Patricia Gast lives on the corner of Sprague and since the four-way stop sign was put up at Clarence Road she has “noticed significant reduction in speed for people heading west on Sprague Road to Post.” She is concerned about curb radii reduction and chokers with plows and emergency vehicles, noting Sprague is “not a flat road.” To her, stop signs seem “most attractive and least expensive.” She also had concerns about roundabouts and traffic flow.
Popham Road
Sorenson said the road heading to and from Popham Bridge could see various iterations of lane changes, barriers, and areas for bicycles and pedestrians.
“Popham Road really needs to be considered for a redesign…,” Ahillen said. “Results of our study showed that some of the lanes are relatively underutilized and present a real opportunity for multimodal connections to the village center.”
Fox Meadow Road
Ahillen said the residential area has 15-foot wide lanes, which could be made 10 feet each and bike lanes or cycle tracks and sidewalks could be put on both sides, with planting strips used for separation. He said it could be made a Neighborhood Greenway with speed limits of 20 miles per hour or less, which would reduce the heavily traveled road. Medians and speed bumps could also be used.
Brew said FHI needs to take Bronx River Parkway Bicycle Sundays into consideration as vehicle traffic picks up tremendously on those days when the parkway is closed.
Resident Bob Harrison called Fox Meadow “a beautiful street” that has “many walkers” and “kids in carriages.” He said he doesn’t think it’s wide enough for bike lanes. His top priority is to keep the street safe.
Crane Road
Ahillen said he saved “the hardest for last,” noting they are still looking at options. “I will not sugarcoat it, Crane Road presents some pretty significant challenges,” he said.
Crane Road has constrained right of way, is narrow, has limited public-owned land and topography “challenges.” Radar speed feedback and a roundabout of all-way stop signs are options, as is considering make it a one-way street.
Harrison said he’s been asking the village to repave the road from Crane to Wayside Lane “for a number of years.”
