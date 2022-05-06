After a walking tour of its own and a 5.5 hour meeting dedicated solely to Scarsdale Little League’s proposal to donate lights for the baseball field at Crossway 1, the Scarsdale Planning Board was no closer to giving the village board of trustees an advisory recommendation on whether or not to approve the project as residents of the West Quaker Ridge Neighborhood Association and Little League supporters are clashing on several key issues.
The outcome of the May 2 special meeting is that planning board chairman John Clapp and village planner Greg Cutler will update the previous memo they sent to the trustees in late March with updated information and more topics the trustees will need to wade through before making a final decision — or negotiation — of their own with Little League and the community.
When it was time for the planning board to deliberate, just like the first time they were asked to make a recommendation they were unprepared to do — give the thumbs up or thumbs down. Planning Board chairman John Clapp said the neighbors “seem to be pretty monolithic” in their stance against the lights and have many reasons that are “valid,” but he said the trustees have to make the final call, and he was adamant the recreation department would have to create guidelines and enforce them should the lights be approved.
“I don’t think we can say this is fine,” Clapp said, adding, “I think we can certainly firm up some of the points on our earlier memo.”
Board members wanted to know who is correct as far as Little League requirements vs. recommendations for lighted fields — village attorney Daniel Pozin noted both sides were “claiming victory on that” — what impact studies need to be conducted by whom, how common lighted fields are in residential areas and would like conclusive evidence if there is a policy against lights at Crossway 1. Traffic and additional usage of the field beyond the 76 proposed games were also major concerns.
Among the top reasons neighbors say they are against the plan are concerns about:
• Potential for light spillage and glare impacting surrounding houses;
• Traffic volume and safety;
• Foul balls going into the road when dark;
• Added noise;
• Trash being left overnight;
• Ruining the nighttime calm of the neighborhood;
• The money could be used elsewhere to address field concerns;
• The lights don’t meet Little League International’s requirements;
• No environmental or traffic studies have been conducted;
• Doing a project because it’s “fun” isn’t a reason to do it;
• A supposed 2005/2006 agreement between the West Quaker Ridge Neighborhood Association, the local Little League and the village not to have lights at any of the three Crossway baseball fields.
The village board referred the application to the planning board for an advisory recommendation to determine if the location, the type of lights and the impacts on adjacent properties from the overall project were “deemed appropriate” after a presentation during a March 15 work session. The Little League had the blessing of both the Advisory Council on Parks and Recreation (PRC) and parks and rec superintendent Brian Gray following three meetings with the PRC prior to addressing the trustees.
As part of a regular meeting, the planning board spent several hours on March 22 hearing a presentation by Little League board member Steve Pass and MUSCO Lighting rep David Kulis, in addition to a long line of public commenters who were both for and against. The May 2 walking tour and special meeting were further fact- and opinion-finding missions.
Pass reiterated the Little League board felt the best use of the funds would be to light Crossway 1 with a twofold purpose: 1) to add a field time slot that does not exist as all sports leagues throughout the village have a time and space crunch, especially when it rains; and 2) because it would enhance the experience for the players.
The location was chosen because it is versatile to play with 60-, 70- or 90-foot basepaths and of all the fields the Little League uses throughout the village, it is farthest from any houses.
Of Crossway 1, 2 and 3, Hyatt, Greenacres and Quaker Ridge Back 1, which are all used by Little League, Crossway 1 is the only field that doesn’t have a house within 136 feet of home plate. In relation to Crossway 1 the closest property is 590 feet away from home plate. The other fields range from 19-58 houses within 600 feet of home plate.
Pass called it the “most logical option if your goal is to minimize the disruption to the neighborhood,” which the Little League took into account when making the selection.
Planning board members and public commenters both suggested using Dean Field at the high school for lights, but that field, which was recently renovated, is only used for the high school. Fields at elementary schools were also thrown out as suggestions for lights.
Little League president Jeff Mead said Heathcote was taken away from rec during the week by the new pilot high school girls flag football program and that other Independent Sports Organizations (ISOs) and even rec department employees have come to him looking for field space, which sometimes gets worked out and sometimes doesn’t.
At that day’s walking tour and later during the meeting, residents of West Quaker Ridge pointed to 2017 Little League guidelines, which include the placement of light poles. Pass said those are recommendations and he provided letters from Corey Wright, the East and Central Region operations managing director for Little League, who said the recommendations are just that, and New York District 21 administrator Luis Goncalves, who already signed off on the lights. Wright wrote in his email, “MUSCO [lighting company] would not jeopardize partnership with Little League Baseball Incorporated or jeopardize liability with incorrect installation of their product.”
“Most fields are not ideal and pole locations are flexible,” Pass said. “That is what our vendor told us, but the neighbors are using this as a way to have you guys reject the proposal.”
Neighbors also brought up the potential need for fences, which Pass said are also not required.
Kulis said the pole locations are “based on existing site conditions and measurements in the field” in accordance with what Little League will find appropriate.
Kulis assured planning board member Jack Miller that the light shielding and fixtures, which are proposed to be 70 and 80 feet tall, will not fly off in the wind as they can sustain gusts of up to 150 miles per hour.
One change the Little League made to its proposal is dropping from 88 nights to 76 nights of usage, with three to five games per week in April and May, six games in June and three to four games per week in September and October. Jeff Mead said it would be “primarily games,” not practices.
When asked about the field’s condition, Mead said fields in town are overall “not good,” saying Crossway 1 is “one of the better” fields and estimated an increase in usage of the field at 10% or 15%. Pass noted baseball does not wear out a field as soccer or football do, though certain spots like the outfield positions would likely see the burden as the rest of the fielders are mainly on clay.
Mead said one of the age groups had to turn away two teams worth of players — about two dozen kids — because not enough fields were available this spring. Having lights at Crossway 1 would have allowed the league to take all of the players. In spring, the high school uses the field until at least 6 p.m., often later when there are games, so the Little League has trouble scheduling games there. Lights would alleviate that issue.
WQR residents are worried about “mission creep” where they theorize that it starts with 76 Little League games and moves to either lighting the whole facility and/or other sports or groups wanting to use the lights at other times of year. Gray said the rec department is “not planning” on putting other programming on the field and noted he reached out to other sports organizations like soccer, lacrosse and football, all of which indicated they had “no intention” of using the lights, which can be controlled by an app on a phone and are not turned on when not in use.
Pass said the Little League will cover the electric bill for the lights in addition to the $20 per player fee all ISOs already pay to the village to cover field maintenance costs. Gray said he is not yet sure if there will be an extra burden as far as maintenance.
The Little League had the plan assessed by International Dark-Sky Association, which passed the analysis for night pollution guidelines with a couple of tweaks to the light fixtures and wattages to help with glare reduction. “They developed in recent years a design criteria how to evaluate sports lighting objectively as opposed to subjectively,” Kulis said.
Neighbors said it doesn’t count since the study wasn’t done by someone who is independent of the field lights’ proponents.
Clapp asked about the assertion neighbors would see the lights from their houses. Kulis said the bright field would be visible and that light is coming off poles, but the surrounding area will be dark within a 150-foot radius of the field. He said none of the light is “projected horizontally at the horizon” and that all lights are fully shielded and turned downward.
Pass said the same lights and company were used at Butler Field at Scarsdale High School. “That is as good as it gets from an environmental impact beyond the field for a sports lighting system,” Kulis said.
Several examples of older or improper bright lights were shown in comparison to the product MUSCO offers and there was a notable difference in the way the others pierced the night sky. Pass also noted that the big concern at Butler Field was more about sound than the lights and Little League will not be using a sound system.
Some planning board members were concerned not only about increased traffic in the area, but the distraction of a lighted field for others who are driving past the field, which is extremely close to Mamaroneck Road on the first base line. Kulis said many lighted fields in the county are close to main roads, but no one was aware of any traffic safety statistics available for those fields.
Since three baseball games and two soccer games — plus tennis and the pool being open — can happen all at the same time at Crossway, traffic for one night game at a time should not be an issue, Pass said. In Gray’s initial letter he noted the police did not expect any traffic issues to arise from having night games at Crossway.
Cutler said there were six crashes in the vicinity of Crossway, two closer to the traffic light, from 2015-20.
One of the big topics on everyone’s mind was the notion that an official agreement, resolution or policy exists from 2005/2006 that precludes lights from being added to any field at Crossway. As of yet, Pozin has not found evidence of that. He has letters where that is requested, but can’t find concrete evidence that it was put into place.
“In looking at all the documentation there’s no direct link of prohibition of lighting that goes to any of the resolutions that were adopted with that resolution,” Pozin said.
Pozin said he would request meeting minutes to see if that is mentioned there.
“That fact is this will be an issue really for the board of trustees,” Pozin said. “For them to have access to the complete record that they previously acted on would be helpful and I will make sure they get that.”
If there is something in writing it has been suggested it might pertain only to Crossway 3, the dedicated Little League field.
Pass noted that the technology has changed and if there is a resolution prohibiting lights it could change as well. Pozin again said it would be up to the trustees.
Sarah Bell, WQRNA president, said she was speaking on behalf of residents’ concerns, not herself or the association, which has not taken a position yet. She did, however, speak fervently and with conviction in laying out many of the aforementioned issues that had already been covered over the meetings and walking tours.
Bell said there are about 300 houses in the WQRNA, with about one-third in the “immediate circumference of the Crossway complex,” and that all but two or three who reside there object to the proposal.
Bell said the lights are in the “wrong place” and “wrong time” and largely benefit boys. The lights would “permanently harm the quality of life for the residents of WQR and everyone who drives past the field,” she said.
That there have been no independent studies of the area were a major point of contention. There is also no engineering plan, no soil tests and no safety features for the plan.
Bell also referred to Kulis as a “self-interested paid sales rep.”
Bell said the issue has caused “discord across Scarsdale” and that the money, along with funds from the other ISOs, could be used to improve fields throughout the village to increase their usage. She called for a comprehensive review of all fields.
Neighborhood association Crossway Lights Committee co-chairs Gerald Antell and Alan Garfunkel took a gentler approach in summing up their views and trying not to repeat what Bell had said. Antell acknowledged the Little League for its “generosity,” and hoped to find “common ground” by using the funds elsewhere.
Planning board member Harold Porosoff asked how many communities in the county have lighted fields in residential areas and neither side had concrete data.
Public comment brought 19 speakers who were split between in favor and against, with those against all residing in the vicinity of the Crossway complex.
Dan Ornstein said he is either the closest or second closest house to Butler Field near the high school and has no connection to anyone on either side of the Crossway issue. He was concerned prior to the lights being installed with light bleeding, noise and the aesthetics of the poles in Fox Meadow.
“The lights are on quite often and I’ve been pleasantly surprised that while you can certainly see them when they’re on they don’t bleed,” he said. He also noted they “do not light up the sky” and the poles are “nowhere near as bad as I feared it might be.”
Ornstein said bottom line it’s all about NIMBY (not in my backyard) as the neighbors from Quaker Ridge are suggesting Dean Field at the high school be lighted for youth baseball, yet they weren’t coming to the meetings when the lights were being proposed at Butler Field with any of these same concerns.
Little League supporter Dan Besikof noted that 750 to 800 kids per year could be impacted by the lights and over the 25-year warranty could add up to 20,000 in total. He called it an amenity to “help attract young families for a generation.” He also noted you can’t see any of the houses in question from the field and there are not yet leaves on the trees.
Ryan Spicer said Little League has the highest participation of any recreation sport in town.
Andrew Casden said when Westchester County wanted to add a lighted driving range at Saxon Woods, the village came together to say no. That should be the case once again, he asserted.
Bryce Newell called both the “resistance” and “outrage” “manufactured” and said a driving range for anyone to use is not the same as a field for Scarsdale residents.
Ken Meyerson said his son has been shut out of Little League and he had to pay for his son to be on a private team out of town, as many others have done. He said if there was a “way to do it without lights, they would,” adding, “This is the option.”
Little League board member Katie Buttarazzi offered some information about the league. She said there are 760 players enrolled for this spring, including 741 from pre-K to grade six. Of that number, 63 are girls, mostly in pre-K and kindergarten as softball opens up after those ages and most make the switch. Buttarazzi said there are 1,215 boys in grades K-6 in Scarsdale and well over half of them play Little League, while 500 also play fall ball.
