Village Hall Scarsdale cell photo

The existing communications masts atop Scarsdale Village Hall, which will soon have Verizon telecommunications antennas co-located.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Valerie Abrahams

The Scarsdale Village Planning Board last week approved Verizon Wireless’ applications to co-locate antennas on the communications mast atop the Scarsdale Public Safety building on Tompkins Road and Scarsdale Village Hall on Post Road.

The planning board determined that the two sites “were properly classified as eligible facilities and unanimously approved both applications” during the board’s meeting on March 22, according to Village Manager Rob Cole.

