Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 39F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 39F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.