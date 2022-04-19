Four Corners is on tap for improvements and possibly new commercial and residential expansion.
During a work session Tuesday, April 5, representatives from engineering and planning consultant firm AKRF joined Commissioner Garrett Duquesne of Greenburgh’s Department of Community Development in presenting the latest studies and development plans for the Four Corners and E. Hartsdale Avenue corridor as part of the Four Corners Redevelopment Plan adopted in 2019.
The presentation consisted of an overview of the Four Corner’s current traffic and flooding mitigation conditions as well as a list of planned and potential improvements for the area. Working with the Greenburgh Police Department, AKRF identified traffic, parking, and pedestrian-related deficiencies based on analysis of traffic and pedestrian data and feedback from the Hartsdale Neighbors Association.
Using a traffic analysis software called Synchro 10, a variety of input data, such as traffic volumes and signal timings, was compiled to determine the intersection’s “level of service” score on a scale from A through F based on quality of operation.
“A level of service ‘A’ is operating with freeflow conditions. You’ll generally arrive on green and pass through immediately. Clearly, we know that Four Corners does not operate this way today,” said AKRF technical director Elaine Du.
According to AKRF’s analysis, the intersection is currently operating at an “E” service ranking.
“It’s where you’ll experience some traffic backups. You’ll experience some cycle failure, which is when you’ll wait at a traffic signal for a cycle or two to pass through the intersection,” said Du. “So we know it’s not operating very well.”
The town of Greenburgh and the Department of Transportation have planned a variety of revisions to improve the intersection’s traffic and safety conditions, including the installation of a high intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) signal in the crosswalk of Central Park Avenue at Lawton Avenue. The HAWK signal, designed to stop traffic when activated by a pedestrian, would “really improve pedestrian safety for the area,” according to Du.
Along with pedestrian safety, the Department of Transportation is planning various improvements toward traffic signals and signs, as well as the relocation of the northbound Bee-Line bus stop from the southeast corner to the northeast corner of the intersection, next to Gyro Gyro.
The town of Greenburgh has additionally submitted a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant application to the New York Department of Transportation for an adaptive traffic control system as well as camera detectors for the Four Corners and along E. Hartsdale Avenue.
“These [adaptive control systems] are smarter traffic signals that adapt to real-time traffic,” said Du. “They’ll shift time and better serve traffic along East Hartsdale Avenue as well as Four Corners.”
According to Duquesne, the state estimates that most of the intersection’s renovation projects will occur over the course of this summer.
In addition to infrastructural improvements already planned for renovation, AKRF proposed potential improvements for future redevelopments of the intersection. Notably, the firm is considering the addition of three “pocket turn lanes” — shorter turn lanes of approximately 50 to 250 feet in length designed to improve accessibility for vehicles turning off of the intersection’s main lanes.
AKRF proposed the addition of pocket lanes to the north, east, and southbound right-turn lanes of the intersection, warranting the renovation of Bageldel Plus’s parking lot along E. Hartsdale Avenue to make room for the southbound turning lane.
“Adding a southbound right turn lane from West Hartsdale Avenue to Central Avenue would really allow vehicles to travel better along West Hartsdale Avenue, which does back up very far today,” said Du.
In addition to traffic renovation, the firm has development plans for an additional 450 housing units and over 60,000 square feet of commercial and retail space as well as an additional 900 parking spaces across the area.
Compiling all of the presented changes into a “theoretical development scenario,” the firm was able to estimate the intersection’s theoretical level of service score given the implementation of these redevelopments. The scenario would raise the intersection’s overall level of service score from an “E” to a “D” during morning peak hours, a service level “acceptable for central business district locations,” according to Du.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.