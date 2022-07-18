Gardeners in our area are often on a quest to find plants that will be hearty and healthy, and can survive both the climate and a multitude of hungry critters.
They go searching all over the web, visit multiple retailers, and ask friends and neighbors for advice. Even then, they may discover their choices don’t do so well; that they are like candy to many animals, and turn out to be invasives that drive out native plants and don’t help to sustain a healthy environment.
Thanks to a new county initiative, now there is a way to obtain reliable, expert plant advice that is focused on the local area, easily accessible in a central place and free.
County Executive George Latimer recently announced the launch of Planting Westchester. Latimer said, “It’s no secret that we need to embrace sustainable practices to ensure a healthy future for Westchester County and its residents.” Planting Westchester was described as “a collaborative, community-based initiative that encourages and empowers Westchester residents, municipalities, schools, businesses and local organizations to promote climate solutions, restoration of natural systems and food security.” But more to the point, it’s a great source of gardening advice.
“We’ve assembled a task force of volunteer specialists from across the county to help launch Planting Westchester,” said Latimer.
County Legislator Erika Pierce is chair of the Environment, Health and Energy Committee under which Planting Westchester operates. Though the project was begun under Latimer prior to her taking office, she has enthusiastically taken the reins.
“It involves everything,” Pierce said. “If you’re involved in any way in any planting project, it’s the way to go.”
“The county brought together about 100 expert volunteers — we’re talking botanists, scientists, master gardeners, and everything in between — to pull this information together,” Pierce continued. “The information was brought together by highly specialized people,” she said, underscoring the fact that “no one person would know it all.”
The volunteer specialists who assembled the information represent several area operations, including Lasdon Park & Arboretum and Hilltop Hanover Farm.
The Planting Westchester website explains that the initiative aims to encourage residents and workers throughout the county to “grow vegetables and fruits to increase local food security in all our communities; plant native plants and trees to conserve and restore local biodiversity, including pollinators; and protect and plant trees to reduce pollution, flooding and erosion, and to offer shade and cool our climate.”
Pierce said Planting Westchester “is an online compendium of information. You might be an individual gardener trying to make improvements or starting a garden in your backyard — taking a garden that once might have been beautiful and has been completely overwhelmed by invasives, and you want to know, how do you go about fixing it? You can go to this online resource tool and use it to figure out how to test your soil. Maybe your soil needs to be changed. You can figure out which are the invasives, and how you get rid of them. If you’re wondering what natives you can put in here and where you can get them, it even has links for sourcing plants and seeds.”
If you are located in a more urban environment, said Pierce, and you need to plant trees, it will help you pick which trees are most appropriate, since not every tree is right for that type of environment. “It covers the different environments within the county, and the resources that are relevant to us,” said Pierce.
“Everything you need is right there; you don’t have to go to Google and piece through what’s good information and what’s bad information.”
Pierce said the information on the website can help community organizations such as churches and schools that are seeking to plant or maintain gardens.
The website is divided into sections: Trees; Fruit Trees; Soil; Planting by Water; Community Gardens; Native Plants; Backyard Vegetable Gardens; Container Gardens; and Combating Invasive Species. Each section is broken down further, providing details on every aspect of selection, planting, and everything involved in care.
“Even if you are someone living in a co-op, that doesn’t have garden bed space, or doesn’t have enough garden bed space, there is something for you there,” said Pierce.
The website is “constantly being updated,” she noted. For example, she said, “we weren’t talking about beech leaf disease a year ago, and yet it’s something that’s very much on everyone’s minds right now. We’ve replanted well over 100 beech trees in Ward Pound Ridge because of the beech disease.”
New challenges appear constantly, Pierce noted. “Our environment is changing, sometimes as a product of the things we’re doing,” she said.
In addition to chairing the Environment, Health and Energy Committee, Pierce also serves on county boards focused on agriculture and on soil and water. Those roles lead to many different collaborations and projects.
Pierce said of her own experience, “I’m what I would call a ‘B-list’ gardener; I love to garden and do a lot of gardening, but I’m not particularly good at it — it’s kind of hit or miss. We’ve chosen plants historically on the little tab describer in the pot and whether or not it looked nice. But we hadn’t made a point of tracking down natives that were specifically genotyped for our area, and having done that, and seeing what happens when you put those plants in your garden, it’s like a whole other world!”
For more information, visit plantingwestchester.org.
