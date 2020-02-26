Beginning March 1, New York retailers and entities required to collect sales tax are prohibited from distributing plastic carryout bags, with limited exceptions.
Many retailers are switching to paper bags. In some municipalities, retailers must charge a 5-cent fee for carryout paper bags. That fee is not currently in effect in Westchester County. However, Scarsdale businesses will need to implement the fee once Westchester County approves legislation to enact the fee, which is anticipated in March or April.
In New York State more than 23 billion plastic bags are typically used each year. Plastic bag usage affects communities and environment. Plastic bags can be seen stuck in trees, as litter in our neighborhoods and floating in waterways. From the significant recycling and disposal issues they pose to the harm they can do to wildlife, the negative impacts of plastic bags are easily seen.
Consumers are encouraged to help and #BYOBagNY — Bring Your Own Bag.
Keep reusable bags in your car, or clip folding reusable bags onto your commuting bag or purse so you always have them handy. If you store them near the door or coat closet, you'll be more likely to remember them on the way out. Remember that every time you use a reusable bag, you are doing your part to prevent litter and waste. You can also remind your family, friends and neighbors to bring their reusable bags whenever they shop.
The Bag Waste Reduction Law applies to more than just grocery stores; be sure to bring reusable bags when clothes shopping, or going to a home improvement store.
Types of bags consumers can use
While shoppers can bring any type of bag — including film plastic — there are many alternatives to choose from which are more environmentally friendly. Ideally, a bag should be washable and designed for multiple uses, such as one made from cloth. Many retailers will have reusable bags for sale to anyone who forgets to bring a bag. An alternative, such as paper, may also be available. Stores are not required to have bags available for customers. Some stores may choose not to switch to paper and may only have reusable bags for purchase. That is why it is important for consumers to bring your own bag.
When making a small purchase, such as a magazine, candy or drink, you can help by saying "No thank you" to a single use paper bag and carrying the item instead.
Recycle plastic bags
Stores covered under the NYS Plastic Bag Reduction, Reuse and Recycling Act will still be required to collect plastic bags and other film plastics from consumers for recycling. Film plastics include items such as bread bags and plastic wraps that come over cases of water, paper towels and other similar items. Consumers can help by continuing to recycle these items at participating retailers.
Exempt bags
Some bags are exempt under the law, so plastic bags may still be distributed to consumers in a few specific circumstances, such as a bag used by a pharmacy to carry prescription drugs, and produce bags for bulk items such as fruits and vegetables. But consumers can aid in protecting the environment by using reusable bags as much as possible.
For more information, visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at on.ny/gov/BYOBagNY.
— Source: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
Plastic bag recycling info for consumers
Did you know plastic bags are a type of film plastic? Film plastics should not be put in household recycling bins and should only be put in film plastics recycling bins. Consumers can recycle plastic bags and other film plastics at certain retail stores and most grocery stores. Stores must make recycling collection bins for film plastics available to customers in a visible, easily accessible location.
If film plastics collection containers are not available in a regulated store, notify recycling@dec.ny.gov or call 518-402-8706. Provide the store’s name and address.
What’s acceptable as film plastic recycling
All materials must be clean and dry and all food residue should be removed. Store receipts or price tags should also be removed. The law requires that stores collect film plastics, which include:
grocery bags
garment bags
retail bags with string ties removed
newspaper bags
dry cleaning bags
produce bags
bread bags
cereal bags (but if it tears like paper, do not include it)
over wrap from paper products (paper towels, toilet paper, etc.)
stretch/shrink wrap
zip top food storage bags
bubble wrap
air pillows found inside shipping packages (must be deflated)
shipping envelopes (must be all film plastic, labels removed)
furniture and electronic wrap
any film packaging or bag with the "How2Recycle" label indicating that it is plastic film and can be returned to store drop-off
What’s not acceptable as film plastic recycling
food containers
bottles
degradable, compostable bags or film packaging
salad bags
frozen food bags
six-pack rings
chip bags
snack/candy wrappers
Biodegradable, compostable bags
Compostable bags cannot be recycled in film plastics recycling bins or household recycling bins, and manufacturers and retailers are required to label the items as follows: "Compostable Bag — Do Not Place In Recycling Bin."
Why recycle film plastics?
Properly recycled film plastics returned to a retail drop-off location can be remade into composite lumber for decks, benches and playground sets. Plastic film can also be reprocessed into small pellets, which can be made into new bags, pallets, containers, crates and pipe. Recycling film plastics helps to conserve natural resources, keep streets and waterways clean, and protect wildlife by ensuring the plastic is properly handled and recycled and does not end up in the environment or the landfill.
— Source: dec.ny.gov
