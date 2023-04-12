Scarsdale police logo blotter NEW

An Old Lyme Road resident April 4 reported porch piracy after two men stole packages delivered by UPS to her porch. The resident declined to make a formal report.

A Penn Road resident April 5 reported packages were stolen from her porch. She saw the thief on her home surveillance camera and said the package contained $300 of marketing materials related to her business. A report was made but no further action was requested.

