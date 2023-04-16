Officers responded to a grocery store on S. Central Avenue April 10 where they were shown video footage of a man, later identified as age 38, walking in the aisles placing Pokémon cards valued at $272 in a cereal box. He shoved the box down his pants, zipped up his jacket and left the store without paying. Police stopped him outside and recovered the stolen cards. The suspect was taken to headquarters and charged with petty larceny. During processing, police learned the man had two active warrants, one out of Pelham Manor and the other out of Newburgh. Pelham police said they would extradite the man; he was released to their custody.
Two men charged with burglary
Five police officers pursued and caught two burglars April 6, alleged to have broken into a convenience store on S. Central Avenue. Shortly before midnight, two officers responded to a call from the storeowner who said his security surveillance video on his phone showed two men entering his business. He flagged down the officers as they arrived, saying he drove straight to the business from home as soon as he saw the footage. He confirmed the store had been burglarized and he said the men left the store and were running through a parking lot. Additional officers arrived to search for the men who had split up and were pursued on foot. Both suspects were caught. They were returned to the crime scene where the storeowner identified them as the same pair he’d seen on the video. Detectives arrived and evidence was collected. The storeowner reported the following losses: a broken glass window valued at $4,000, $200 cash, and store merchandise including Banana Ice Gummies and RAW rolling papers valued at $245. He wasn’t sure what else was missing. The alleged burglars, one 26, the other 25, were taken to police headquarters where they were booked, processed and held for arraignment, charged with burglary, third degree, illegal entry, criminal mischief and petty larceny.
A sick skunk was reported April 7 on Wilson Street. Permission was granted to euthanize it on the caller’s property. Two shots from a handgun did the job. The animal was double-bagged for disposal.
Hearing and smelling things
An E. Hartsdale Avenue resident went to police headquarters April 7 to report suspicious incidents he claims have occurred in his apartment for approximately three years. He said his upstairs neighbors stomp their feet and drop heavy items on the floor; he believes this is purposeful, and meant to upset him. He told police he’s never met the upstairs neighbors or had any interaction with them. He also said he smells drugs coming from surrounding units. His concerns have been reported to building management. A report was made for documentation.
Police responded to a grocery store on S. Central Avenue April 7 when the loss prevention officer said a man in a green coat was hiding items in a reusable plastic bag. He placed the bag inside a shopping cart and left without paying. Police stopped the man outside the store with the stolen merchandise. He was identified by the loss prevention officer as the thief. Police arrested the suspect and took him to police headquarters to be charged with petty larceny. Police say he stole 38 miscellaneous items valued at $532.04. The man, 45, was processed without incident and given a summons to appear in Greenburgh Town Court on April 19. He was identified at headquarters as the same man police arrested and charged a day earlier for stealing seven pairs of sunglasses valued at $874.93 from a department store on Tarrytown Road in White Plains.
Police went to a house on Cherry Wood Lane April 9 when an alarm on an exterior door activated. On arrival, police noticed the door was improperly closed and the wind was blowing. There were no signs of forced entry and the exterior was undisturbed. Police spoke with a neighbor who said the homeowner was out of town. The homeowner was contacted and gave the neighbor permission to go inside the house and reset the alarm. Instructions were relayed over the phone and police secured the rear door.
A caller reported a neighbor’s dogs were barking continuously for an extended period of time early in the morning on April 11. Police went to the dogs’ residence on Stevenson Avenue and spoke to the dogs’ owner about the complaint, suggesting the dogs be brought indoors if the barking persists.
A female, 33, was arrested April 6 on S. Central Avenue, charged with petty larceny. No further details were provided.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from April 3 to April 11, was compiled from official information.
