Officers responded to a grocery store on S. Central Avenue April 10 where they were shown video footage of a man, later identified as age 38, walking in the aisles placing Pokémon cards valued at $272 in a cereal box. He shoved the box down his pants, zipped up his jacket and left the store without paying. Police stopped him outside and recovered the stolen cards. The suspect was taken to headquarters and charged with petty larceny. During processing, police learned the man had two active warrants, one out of Pelham Manor and the other out of Newburgh. Pelham police said they would extradite the man; he was released to their custody.

Two men charged with burglary

