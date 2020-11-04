An Old Orchard Lane resident Oct. 27 reported two Biden/Harris signs placed at the end of the street were gone. The incident was documented.
A Black Lives Matter sign was reported stolen Oct. 28 from a yard on Church Lane.
A Stonehouse Road resident Oct. 31 said she saw someone steal her Trump/Pence sign from her front lawn. She said the young woman who took her sign carried it to the Alcott Montessori School parking lot where the caller said she watched her place it in the back of a black pickup truck parked in the lot. She said soon after the young woman was joined by a friend and they left the area on bicycles. The caller said she didn’t see the truck leave the lot, but it was gone when police arrived. A report was made.
No rooster ruckus
A caller Oct. 26 reported roosters crowing in the vicinity of Brewster and Farley roads. Police on patrol said they heard no roosters and no further action was required.
Fake COVID tracing call
A Brite Avenue resident called police Oct. 26 to report a phone call received from an individual claiming to be a COVID-19 tracer. The alleged tracer said a customer who went to the resident’s business tested positive and he must shut down his business. The resident told police he contacted the New York State Health Department and the Westchester County Department of Health and was informed that call was illegitimate. A report was made.
Identity theft
A Huntington Avenue resident Oct. 26 told police her identity was used to open a small business. The caller said she contacted her credit agency and the Federal Trade Commission. A hold was placed on her accounts and she said she lost no money.
A Meadow Road resident told police Oct. 27 about a fraudulent attempt to open a line of credit using her personal information. Her bank told her the would-be thief used her date of birth, phone number and Social Security number, but the wrong address. She did not experience any financial loss. A report was made.
A Richelieu Road resident Oct. 29 reported she was a victim of fraud after someone attempted to change the password of her bank account. Her bank flagged the activity and there was no financial loss.
Neighbors disagree
A Harvest Drive resident Oct. 27 reported an ongoing situation with a neighbor regarding that person’s bushes and trees, which the caller said are growing onto his property and he was concerned about the health of some of the trees. Police advised both parties to stay off each other’s property and handle their concerns through village channels. Police said no crime was committed and the disagreement was of a civil nature.
Work being done on a Meadow Road property caused a disagreement with neighbors. Police spoke with a Meadow Road resident on Oct. 29 who said her Bradford Road neighbor was bothering the men working at her home. Police determined that at no time did either party step on to the other’s property. Police warned them to stay away from each other and direct any complaints to the village building department.
Motorist assistance
A man called police Oct. 28 to report he ran out of gas on Burgess Road and awaited a tow truck to arrive to give him fuel. Police assisted with traffic until the driver could get back on the road.
Police helped a motorist whose car broke down on Post Road Oct. 31. They waited with the person until the car could be moved from the roadway.
Police assisted a woman who accidentally locked herself out of her car Oct. 31 on Post and Heathcote roads where her car was running and blocking traffic. She said she got out at the intersection to check a tire; when she tried to get back in, she realized she was locked out. R&D Towing arrived to assist her.
While on patrol Nov. 1, police saw a car stopped with its hazard lights on in the southbound lane on Post Road near Crane Road. The driver said her rental car had a flat tire; she was waiting for the rental agency to send a tow. Due to the dangerous location, police helped her move the car to the parking lot at village hall. Four hours later the driver called to report she was still waiting; she locked it and left it. Police arrived and met with the tow operator who removed the car from the lot. Police located the caller to inform her the car was towed. She took a taxi to the rental location.
Lost dog
A caller reported Oct. 27 finding a loose dog on Boulevard and Clarence Road. Police gave the caller information on how to contact the New Rochelle Humane Society.
Open door
An exterior rear door was discovered open at a business on Christie Place Oct. 28. An officer noticed it while on patrol. An interior check revealed the door didn’t actually lead to the inside of the business. All appeared to be in good order.
Unsafe drop off
A caller reported parents dropping their children off on Oct. 29 in the middle of the street at Brookfield Lane. The caller said because of the weather conditions it was a hazardous situation. Police went to the location and spoke with several parents who were advised it wasn’t a safe drop-off point.
Lost and found
A man Oct. 30 reported losing his wallet in the area of Hanover Road. He requested paperwork to contact the DMV about getting a replacement license.
Noises off
Police responded to a Tompkins Road residence Oct. 31 on a report of a loud party. The homeowner said his daughter was in the backyard with a few friends and they would lower the volume.
A caller reported teens making noise Oct. 31 on the playground on Huntington Road across from Greenacres School. Police driving by saw and heard no problem.
A caller reported a loud outdoor gathering Oct. 31 at a house on Sycamore Road. Police checked the area and said all was in good order. No action was taken.
Wrong house
A Brite Avenue resident called police Nov. 1 to report an unknown car with Colorado plates parked in his driveway. Police spoke to the driver who said he/she just realized it was the wrong house; the intended house was just up the block.
Move that folding table
Police responded Nov. 1 to a complaint about a card table blocking access from Mamaroneck Avenue to the Crossway tennis courts parking lot. On arrival, police saw one 3-by-3 foot folding table with two people at the table who said they were checking players for Scarsdale Little League baseball. The table wasn’t blocking access, although it was obstructing one lane of travel. Police asked if they would move the table to the sidewalk, which they did. No further action was taken.
Car accidents
A two-truck accident, no injuries reported, happened Oct. 26 at the intersection of Drake and Post roads. Police assisted both drivers with an information exchange.
No injuries were reported after a two-car accident Oct. 27 in front of Jackie B’s restaurant on Garth Road near Freightway. Tickets were issued to both drivers.
A street sign was knocked over and damaged at the scene of a one-car accident Oct. 28 on Oxford and Garden roads. A witness told police they saw a pickup truck with an empty trailer back into the street sign. The driver got out of the truck and moved the sign out of the street and left the scene before any information could be obtained.
A two-car accident occurred Oct. 28 at Fox Meadow and Fenimore roads when one car rear-ended another. No injuries were reported.
A two-car accident occurred Oct. 28 at Post and Ferncliff roads when a driver of a Honda unexpectedly pulled out in front of a Jeep. Both cars were damaged but could be driven from the scene.
A hit-and-run accident was reported Oct. 30 on Heathcote Road when a caller reported to police a white van hit his car 15 minutes earlier and didn’t stop. On police arrival, the caller told a somewhat different story, saying he rear-ended a white pickup truck with New York plates but the other driver didn’t stop. A tow truck arrived and removed the caller’s car due to radiator damage. No injuries were reported.
No police action was required at the scene of a two-car accident Oct. 31 at Mamaroneck and Colonial roads. Both drivers exchanged information before police arrived. Nobody was injured.
Fire
Firefighters went to the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound lane Oct. 27 for a one-car accident with injuries. On arrival the responders saw the occupants had exited the car on their own and were being cared for by medics. The scene was stabilized and firefighters stayed until the car was towed.
Emergency personnel returned to the Hutchinson River Parkway Oct. 30 for a rollover accident in the northbound lane near Exit 23. County police and ambulance were on scene; the driver got out of the car without assistance. Firefighters cleaned up the area and stood by for tow.
Firefighters went to a residence on Brewster Road Nov. 1 after a smoking fireplace set off an alarm inside the house. A light smoke condition was noticed on the ground floor. The fireplace appeared to be functioning properly. The house was ventilated and the homeowner advised to contact the fire department with future concerns.
Two cars were involved in an accident with injuries Nov. 1 on Mamaroneck Road near Stratton Road. Two people were attended to by ambulance personnel. One driver said he was traveling on Mamaroneck Road and thought he was making a left onto the Hutch southbound ramp when his car was struck by another car that suddenly turned left in front of him.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Oct.26 through Nov. 1, was compiled from official information.
