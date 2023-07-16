A traffic stop was conducted July 5 in the parking lot of a fitness club on S. Central Avenue after police saw a car traveling northbound near Mount Joy Avenue driving between two lanes of traffic. The driver, a 38-year-old man, told police he was trying to avoid potholes. It turned out his driving privileges are suspended and he is also a scofflaw. He was issued a number of summonses, including one to appear in court July 21, before police released him.
Registration suspended
A woman, 37, whose car registration is suspended, was stopped on S. Central Avenue July 5 by police who saw her driving a gray Mitsubishi, speeding and passing another car on the right. A check of the driver’s paperwork showed a suspension because her auto insurance had lapsed. The car was secured and the woman was told not to drive it. She was issued tickets for motor vehicle violations and a summons to appear in court July 21.
Bedbug bites
A building manager July 5 reported two tenants leasing an apartment on East Hartsdale Avenue refused to leave her office 15 minutes earlier than official operating hours. Police spoke with the tenants who said they’d tried without success to contact management since June 30, so they showed up in person to show proof of bedbug bites on their young children. The manager said she’d advised them the office was closed for the holiday, which is why no one responded.
The manager told police when they showed up that she very considerately took their documentation and said she would pass it on to the landlord, reminding them the office wasn’t open until 10 a.m. And then she closed the door. The tenants told police they felt disrespected, which caused them to become upset. The officer asked the manager how she planned to proceed in this case, and she said she would pass the tenants’ concern on to the landlord. Meanwhile she would try to get an exterminator; police assisted her with finding one.
Wallet found on roof
A wallet found on the roof of a grocery store on N. Central Avenue was turned in July 5 by an anonymous individual who brought it to headquarters. The wallet contained a Georgia driver’s license and some credit and debit cards. Police tried to contact the person whose name was on the license with negative results. The wallet and its contents were held in safekeeping.
Trouble with a contractor
A homeowner on Sprain Road July 5 reported potential trouble with the owner of a heating and cooling company that did work at her house. Electrical work was included in the payment and she said this was in the written agreement; the company owner disagreed and intimated he might go to her house and remove all the work he’d done because of their disagreement. She told police she paid him $3,250 as a 50% down payment and she would pay the balance of $2,750 on that day as per their agreement. She went to police headquarters because she said she was concerned the contractor would go to her house without permission. She asked for a report documenting her conversation with him.
Speed and you will get caught
A black Dodge SUV was seen by police July 5 speeding on N. Central Avenue; also observed was a malfunctioning rear license plate light. Police pulled over the driver, a 62-year-old man, whose registration and license had been previously suspended for lack of insurance. He was issued tickets and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 8. Police advised him against driving with a suspended license and registration.
Car rummaged, manual stolen
A Clayton Road resident July 7 reported his car was rummaged through overnight. He said the manual to operate the car was stolen. His Ring camera recorded a four-door 10th Generation Honda Civic, color Metallic Aegean Blue, involved in the incident. The camera picked up the Civic occupants, described only as two men, entering a neighbor’s driveway and rummaging through a parked BMW glove box and getting out with a book. They tried the door of a Mercedes parked in the same driveway but the car was locked. The reporting party said the manual itself is valued between $50 and $100 and he will press charges if the culprits are found.
Don’t dis grandpa
A caller reported trouble with a co-worker at a restaurant on N. Central Avenue July 7. Police met with her in the parking lot, where she told police she was upset because a co-worker spoke to her very roughly and was aggressive. She said there were no direct threats to her life. Police went inside and spoke to the co–worker who said she didn’t want the other woman talking about her grandfather who died the week before. The reporting party said she would be speaking to the manager, and the aggressive employee said she was going home for the day. Police said no crime was committed.
Stolen used cooking oil
Police went to a restaurant on S. Central Avenue July 7 after it was reported $1,000 worth of used cooking oil was stolen from the premises. The restaurant thinks the thefts began occurring on June 12 and then again June 16. Two hundred gallons of oil are believed stolen. On July 3, an employee saw a thin man in his 30s driving an Econoline van on the property, which seemed unusual to him. He then saw the man and the van again on July 7. When he confronted the man, he fled. Police are investigating.
Wallet stolen, chase ensues
A woman reported her wallet was stolen while she was shopping at a specialty grocery store July 9 on N. Central Avenue. She immediately began receiving texts her cards were being used at the nearby Best Buy. An employee there said a man had just used one of her cards to make a large purchase and that he was leaving the store right now. Police approached him and he started running, but not before throwing cards down a storm drain during heavy rain.
After a short foot chase, the man, 65, was apprehended. The Best Buy employee identified him as the person trying to buy two laptops before the card was declined. He was remanded to the county jail and an order of protection given to his victim, an elderly woman. The suspect’s car was located by police in a parking lot with the engine running and keys in the ignition. It was impounded and towed to the police yard. Police said no one was injured.
Flat tire scam
Police responded to a gas station on S. Central Avenue July 10 after a caller said $1,300 in cash was stolen right after she’d withdrawn it from a nearby bank. She told police that after making the transaction and placing the envelope of money in the car’s glove box, she left the car briefly, leaving her husband waiting inside. He said two young men approached and tapped on the passenger side window, advising him of a flat tire. He got out of the car to look and apparently one of the men reached into the glove box where the money had been placed and took it while the other young man offered to fix the tire. Shortly after, they ran off in different directions.
The victims said not only was the cash stolen but the tire was damaged. The detective division is following up.
Got away but without the loot
A grocery store on S. Central Avenue July 10 reported $396 in merchandise was stolen by two men who loaded up a cart and then left without paying. They got into a black Honda and sped away but without the groceries, which they abandoned when a store employee chased them. All the stolen items were recovered. A report was made.
Other arrests
A male, 28, was arrested July 6 on S. Central Avenue, charged with petty larceny.
A woman, 21, was also arrested July 6 on S. Central Avenue, charged with petty larceny.
A man, 31, was arrested July 7 on N. Central Avenue, charged with grand larceny.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity and Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from July 5 to July 12, was compiled from official information.
