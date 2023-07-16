Greenburgh Police blotter logo

A traffic stop was conducted July 5 in the parking lot of a fitness club on S. Central Avenue after police saw a car traveling northbound near Mount Joy Avenue driving between two lanes of traffic. The driver, a 38-year-old man, told police he was trying to avoid potholes. It turned out his driving privileges are suspended and he is also a scofflaw. He was issued a number of summonses, including one to appear in court July 21, before police released him.  

Registration suspended 

