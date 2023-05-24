Scarsdale police logo blotter NEW

An intoxicated minor was assisted by firefighters and the police, who also dispersed a crowd of teens May 19 at Brewster and Harcourt roads. An ambulance was summoned to assess the teen who was subsequently released to his parents. 

On May 19 on Wayside Lane more teens were reported moving through the area; a 14-year-old girl was reported passed out on the sidewalk. Her friends said she was intoxicated and fell. She woke up but was unable to respond to questions asking whether she was injured. Eastchester emergency personnel put her into an ambulance and took her to White Plains Hospital. 

