An intoxicated minor was assisted by firefighters and the police, who also dispersed a crowd of teens May 19 at Brewster and Harcourt roads. An ambulance was summoned to assess the teen who was subsequently released to his parents.
On May 19 on Wayside Lane more teens were reported moving through the area; a 14-year-old girl was reported passed out on the sidewalk. Her friends said she was intoxicated and fell. She woke up but was unable to respond to questions asking whether she was injured. Eastchester emergency personnel put her into an ambulance and took her to White Plains Hospital.
Another intoxicated minor was found May 19 lying on the grass in front of a house on Hampton Road. Firefighters were responding to a residential alarm at the house when they saw her on the ground, passed out. An ambulance arrived and firefighters departed in response to a request for their assistance at the high school where a large group of teens was reported moving through the area.
Party crashers
A Hampton Road resident told police he was having a small gathering for his senior class May 19 when a crowd of uninvited freshmen crashed the party. The resident requested assistance from the police to get the uninvited kids to leave. Police said there was no evidence of alcohol consumption or any criminal activity involved. The fire department was there for an activated alarm. Everything appeared in good order and the underclassmen were escorted from the premises.
Loud music
A Brewster Road caller May 19 complained about a neighbor she said plays loud music, distracting her and her son from doing their work. Police thought the music was excessively loud and went to the residence where a small party was in progress. Advised of the noise complaint, the resident agreed to turn down the volume.
Out $40,000
Forgery and theft were reported May 21 by a Wayside Lane resident who said sometime between May 11 and May 21 $40,000 was stolen from him via a counterfeit or forged check. He said he mailed three checks on May 11 and later noticed a withdrawal for $40,000 he didn’t recognize. He contacted his bank, which provided a copy of the cashed check for the transaction. He said his name and the amount were unlawfully altered. A deposition was made and his bank said they are doing their own investigation.
Bike stolen
Petty larceny and criminal mischief were reported by a Garth Road resident May 21 who told police the day before his son’s bike valued at $800 was removed from the bike rack at Depot Plaza where it was secured by a cable lock that also was stolen.
Louis Vuitton bag stolen
A Carman Road resident May 16 said he was out walking with his wife and daughter when his wife learned her purse, which she’d left on their porch, was stolen and someone was using her credit cards in New Jersey. Inside the bag were her Louis Vuitton wallet, prescription sunglasses, $200 cash, $200 in gift cards, airPods, her driver’s license and assorted credit cards. A report was made and she was given paperwork to give to the DMV.
Burglary
Police are investigating a burglary reported May 17 at a house on Rural Drive. The intruders broke a ground floor window at the rear of the house to gain entry. They also damaged a light fixture. The resident, an 82-year-old man, wasn’t home. No information was relayed at the time of this report about what, if anything, was taken. Police checked the interior. The broken window was valued at $1,600; the broken light fixture at $50.
Daughter’s phone stolen
Police took a report May 19 from a Brewster Road mom who said her daughter’s iPhone, valued at more than $1,000, was stolen from the girl’s backpack while at Scarsdale High School. The girl said she left the backpack in a popular but unsecured spot where students regularly leave bags. The theft is under investigation.
Stolen airline miles
On May 20, a Fox Meadow Road resident went to police headquarters to report sometime between March 15 and May 20 his identity was stolen along with his airline miles valued at $840. He named a New York City man as a possible subject. Police said this is an open investigation and depositions were taken.
First Amendment auditor?
Police received multiple calls May 15 regarding a man recording people on the street, inside their cars and inside stores. Police spoke to a man they said was pleasant but who declined to provide information about himself, only saying he is a journalist who likes filming in different towns. Police said he did nothing unlawful and wasn’t threatening, but police advised the man some businesses might refuse him entry if he were to film inside their store. Police said he was welcome to continue his pursuits on public sidewalks.
Two hours later, a patrol officer was approached by the same man who filmed the officer during a parking enforcement. The officer asked why he was being filmed and if the man needed assistance. This time the man seemed a little aggressive and spoke loudly. He once again declined to identify himself and the officer surmised he might be a First Amendment auditor whose rights should be respected.
Photographed without permission
A female, age unknown, went to police headquarters May 15 to report she was inside a gas station on Post Road paying for fuel when an employee pointed his phone in her direction and took her picture. She went home and told her parents how uncomfortable that had made her feel. Her parents first went to the gas station and then to the police station to file a report.
Marked with an X
A Drake Road resident May 15 told police an unknown individual vandalized her walkway. A masonry company is redoing her concrete steps and someone had painted a yellow X on the stairs; it was removed by the time police arrived. The mason said he had nothing to do with it. A report was made for documentation only.
Fallen pedestrian crossing sign
A pedestrian crossing sign that fell over in the street May 15 at Post and Heathcote roads was reported by a caller. Police on arrival saw it and returned it to its correct position. No further assistance was needed.
Let him eat in peace
A caller May 15 on Vernon Road reported a man sitting in his car for what she deemed an unusual amount of time. Police contacted the man who said he was eating his dinner after tutoring a resident. Police let him eat his meal in peace and no further action was taken.
Trespass
A Cornell Street resident May 15 reported someone was driving a truck onto the caller’s property to get access to the back of the driveway. Police said the driveway appears to be what they call a “flag lot” with shared rights. A work permit was issued to the contractor driving the truck. Both parties were advised to contact their attorneys.
Disruptive
A disruptive man was reported May 17 at the tennis courts on Mamaroneck Road. The man refused to identify himself to police. Police read the rules and regulations of the courts to the man. Nothing further occurred.
Tree falls on car
A tree fell from Griffen Avenue onto a car stopped at a traffic light May 17 on the northbound side of Weaver Street. No one was injured.
Hiding in bushes
A man was reported hiding in bushes May 18 near outdoor seating on Christie Place. Police checked the area and stairwells of the nearby garage but didn’t find anyone.
Napping
A caller reported an abandoned car May 18 in the vicinity of Elmdorf Drive and Authenrieth Road. Police located the described car, which was occupied by a woman who said she pulled over to take a nap before going into work.
About my wife
An Edgewood Road caller May 20 reported to police he was concerned about his wife who he said was driving around Scarsdale while intoxicated. He described her car; police looked for her without result.
Found purse
A Hutchinson Avenue woman went to police headquarters to turn in a handbag she found May 18. She said it had the owner’s information inside. The owner went to the police station before police even made contact with her. She said all was in order inside her bag and didn’t say how she had lost it.
Don’t say ‘shut up’
A Richbell Road caller notified police about her neighbor May 18; she said the neighbor constantly yells “Shut up!” to her son and his friends and the caller said she thinks police should speak to the neighbor. Police contacted the neighbor and told her about the complaint. Police also suggested the complainant talk to her son’s friends’ parents if there is a problem with those kids.
Sideswiped
On May 18, a vehicle described as “a dark green landscaping truck” reportedly sideswiped an Eastchester ambulance on Post Road, damaging and knocking off the ambulance’s side mirror. The ambulance was traveling south in the left lane; the truck was traveling north. The ambulance pulled over after it was hit, but the truck kept on going. No injuries were reported.
Bad driving
A Yonkers man, 38, was issued multiple citations May 18 for various driving offenses in the vicinity of East Parkway and Popham Road. He was cited for driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance and driving while using a phone. Police pulled the 2021 Honda Civic over after watching the driver talking on his phone. His other infractions were discovered after the car was pulled over. Police also learned the license plates on the car were issued to a different vehicle. R&D Towing was summoned to remove the car; the plates and keys were taken for safekeeping and the car was impounded.
A Cortlandt Manor man, 60, was given summonses May 21 for speeding and driving without a license after police saw him disobeying the speed limit while traveling southbound on Post Road. He was stopped at the intersection of Richbell Road and ticketed.
Homeless man assisted
A homeless man was reported sleeping May 19 on the side of the post office on Chase Road. Police located him inside the post office and he requested assistance finding a shelter. Police offered him a courtesy ride to Open Arms Shelter in White Plains and left him with its director.
Where’d that Rolex go?
A Brittany Close resident reported her gold Rolex watch went missing on May 19. She told police she took a taxi to the Scarsdale train station; once on the train, she noticed the watch was no longer on her wrist. She contacted the taxi company but no one reported having seen it. She was advised to contact the MTA and a report was made.
OK to leave dogs in a car
A caller May 19 reported a woman left her dogs in her parked car on Harcourt Road while she was getting her hair done. Police found the dog’s owner who said she is a veterinarian and it is not illegal to leave dogs in the car. Police noted the windows were cracked, the weather was cool and the dogs were fine.
Brakes failed
One person was reported injured in a two-car collision May 19 on Mamaroneck Road near Murray Hill Road. One car was stopped at a red light when it was rear-ended by another car whose driver said the car’s brakes failed. Police said while moving that car to the side of the road, it appeared the brakes were not working properly.
Arrested
An Eastchester man, 47, was arrested May 21 on Post Road, charged with driving while intoxicated. At the time of his arrest, police noted he appeared soiled although he was wearing dress shoes. Patrol saw him making an unsafe lane change after dispatch received a 911 call about an erratic driver in the intersection of Post and Popham roads. The driver was stopped at Post and Farley roads, where it was apparent he was under the influence. He was arrested and brought to headquarters where he was processed and seen by a judge who released the man on his own recognizance. He returns to court June 7.
Fire
A house was reported on fire May 15 on Mamaroneck Road. On arrival, firefighters saw a fire on the first floor and heavy smoke coming from a ridge vent line to the attached garage. The fire was extinguished and firefighters said it was confined to the rear of the house. The fire investigation team was on scene. No injuries were reported. The homeowners were advised to contact their insurance company about living somewhere else until the house is evaluated by an electrician and an engineer.
A car left running in a garage brought firefighters May 15 to a house on Palmer Avenue. A gas alarm was activated. Firefighters ventilated the area.
Smoldering garbage dumped from a sanitation truck May 18 in Scarsdale Village Hall lower parking lot resulted in a small fire, which was knocked down with water.
A bee removal company using smoke to remove bees May 18 outside a house on Brittany Close brought firefighters to the residence after the homeowner reported smelling smoke. He later told firefighters the smoke made him nervous. Fire personnel assured him there was no danger and the bee remover was approved to continue his service.
One person complaining of neck and back pain was taken to White Plains Hospital May 19 following a two-car collision on the Bronx River Parkway. One car was removed by a tow truck.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from May 15 to May 21, was compiled from official reports.
