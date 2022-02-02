Police are investigating a case of forgery and grand larceny reported by a Lawrence Road resident on Jan. 25. The victim said it happened sometime between Jan. 18 and Jan. 25. A check she wrote for $1,200 came back to her cashed for $9,560. She said she discovered the change after reviewing her bank account. She said the altered check showed a different recipient’s name, amount and memo. She was given paperwork to follow up with her bank.
Checks mailed, altered
On Jan. 28, a Franklin Road resident reported a check for $51.68 she put in a mailbox on Jan. 25 was cashed for $15,063 and written out to an entirely different payee. She has since notified her bank and the bank is investigating.
On Jan. 26, a Hathaway Road resident reported 10 checks in his name were used fraudulently. He said his bank alerted him. He has not had any financial loss because the bank froze and closed the account. He said he mailed the checks from a mailbox located on Chase Road.
Credit card fraud
A Murray Hill Road caller told police on Jan. 27 that her credit card was fraudulently charged approximately $3,875 for purchases made on Uber Eats. She said multiple charges were made on her card on Jan. 16 after it was used to open several Uber Eats accounts. The credit card company has released her from paying for the charges and she has since notified Uber Eats. A report was made for documentation.
Skimming device on ATM
On Jan. 27, a corporate security specialist working for the Chase Bank on Central Avenue reported an illegal skimming device found on an ATM machine in the bank lobby on Jan. 22. The specialist reported more than $17,000 is believed stolen. Police are investigating.
Died at home
Police responded to a request for a welfare check Jan. 27 to an Old Lyme Road address. Upon arrival, police entered the house through an open door and found a 73-year-old man lying in a bathtub. Paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead. Police said no crime was committed. The reporting party, a Scarsdale man, said he hadn’t spoken to his friend for a month. An investigative report was completed and samples were taken from the deceased’s hairbrush as well as his head. Mail and house keys were collected and placed into safekeeping. The Westchester County medical examiner’s office was notified to follow up.
On Jan. 31, a 96-year-old woman was found dead when police arrived at her house on Normandy Lane. The death was reported by her daughter who lived there. An ambulance was called and a paramedic pronounced the woman dead. The medical examiner was notified and the daughter contacted a funeral home.
Arrests
Manuel A. Hernandez, 38, from Mamaroneck, was arrested Jan. 26 at a residential facility on Saxon Woods Road, and charged with assault in the third degree. The victim of the alleged assault, a 58-year-old White Plains man employed at the facility, was taken to Westchester Medical Center by Scarsdale ambulance for treatment. Police responded to the location on a report that a man had passed out. On arrival, police spoke with staff who said the person who was knocked unconscious had been in a fight with a resident. The victim and the alleged assailant were working in the kitchen when an argument started. Witnesses said Hernandez struck the older man with a closed fist. Hernandez was taken to police headquarters where he was processed and released. An order of protection was issued to the injured man. Hernandez returns to court Feb. 2.
On Jan. 26, Victor R. Oscategui, 43, from Astoria, New York, went to police headquarters where he was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant issued in November 2021 for failure to appear in court. He was taken to Westchester County jail. Police say Oscategui, who also uses an alias, also faces charges in White Plains.
Suspicious
On Jan. 25, police responded to Freightway on a report of a medium build man about 6 feet tall wearing a yellow hoodie and walking between parked cars. The person reportedly walked across the bridge to Scarsdale Avenue and continued heading north. Police checked the cars in Freightway garage and found an unoccupied car with one door ajar. It did not look like the car had been rummaged through. Police were not able to contact the owner of the car. They closed the car door and continued to monitor the garage.
Wallet stolen from car
On Jan. 25, a Kingston Road resident reported his wallet was stolen. He told police the wallet was probably taken from his unlocked car overnight. He said the wallet contained credit cards, military identification and a New York State driver’s license. Also missing from his car were a pair of sunglasses valued at $50 and gift cards worth $100. He also reported fraudulent charges of $153.30 were made on his credit card. Police gave the man paperwork so he could report the loss to his bank and obtain a new driver’s license.
Car on the bike path
Police responded Jan. 26 on a report of a car on the bike path at Brook Lane. On arrival, police saw a driver reversing her car on the path. She told police she was trying to get to the parkway when she realized she was on the bike path. According to police, the driver was in no way impaired and there were no signs indicating the roadway was ending and nothing to stop her from driving onto the bike path. Westchester County police were notified about the lack of signage and no further action was needed.
Theft attempt
On Jan. 27, a Brookline Road resident reported a man wearing a sweatshirt had pulled up in front of his house, got out from the passenger side of a black Toyota Camry, and checked the doors of a car parked across the street from the caller’s house. The caller told police the man drove away, heading toward Pinecrest. The owner of the car parked on the street told police it was locked and undisturbed.
Laptops found
A Brookby Road resident called police Jan. 27 to report she found two laptops in a wooded area along Heathcote Road near Brookby. Police found the name listed on the login screen and contacted the person who said he was missing the laptops and said he thought they might have been stolen when his car was rummaged through the night before. He went to the police station to retrieve the laptops, which were in good condition.
Car disturbed
A Gaylord Road resident Jan. 27 said her car was rummaged through overnight while parked in her driveway. She said the only thing missing was some loose change.
Oh, brother
A Post Road caller Jan. 27 told police he’s having trouble with his brother about their living arrangements and ownership. Both men went to police headquarters. They said there are four siblings who are beneficiaries of their parents’ estate and there is a dispute about division of assets. One of the brothers said he doesn’t want to sell his portion of the assets. Police told the brothers it’s a civil matter and they need to be respectful of each other’s space.
Pooch on the loose
A loose French bulldog was reported loose Jan. 24 on Post Road near village hall. The owner, who has two dogs, reported her second French bulldog had been running loose and she saw a man wearing a blue hat, blue jacket and gray sweatpants knock on the door of village hall while holding the second dog. She said nobody answered the door and she saw him get into a black Chevy Tahoe and leave the area. Police looked for the car without result. The owner of the two dogs was told to contact local shelters and animal hospitals about the missing dog. She later contacted police to say her second dog was found and to thank them for their assistance. There was no information in the police report about the fate of the first dog.
Wildlife
A coyote was reported Jan. 24 near Putnam Road and Sage Terrace. Police didn’t see it.
On Jan. 25, someone reported a bald eagle seemed to be tangled in something in a yard on Carthage Road. On arrival, police saw a large red-tailed hawk hopping in the yard. When they approached, the bird flew off. On the ground they saw the remains of the prey the bird had captured and ate.
On Jan. 30, a Morris Lane resident reported an injured deer was in a yard and had been there for two hours without moving. The deer leaped to its feet and ran off when police approached.
Collisions
A woman told police she was sitting in her parked car Jan. 24 at Palmer Avenue and Heathcote Road when another car struck her car, paused briefly, and then drove off. The woman’s car was damaged. Police apparently have information about the other driver. No one was injured.
One person was injured Jan. 24 in a two-car collision in which a car traveling west on Sprague Road was struck by another car traveling north on Webster Avenue. Substantial damage was incurred to a 2020 BMW. Both cars were towed and one driver was taken to a hospital by Scarsdale ambulance. Speedy Dry was applied to the road surface to absorb spilled fluids.
A light pole was damaged and knocked down Jan. 29 when a driver hit it while backing out of a driveway on Gatehouse Road. No injuries were reported to the driver nor damage to the car that hit the pole.
Fire
A fire alarm was accidentally set off by an electrician at Via Forno Wood Fired Pizza on Garth Road Jan. 24. Firefighters said there was no fire and the alarm was unintentional.
A car crashed into a tree Jan. 26 near the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound entrance ramp at Meadow Road. A BMW SUV was abandoned and firefighters and Westchester County police searched the area but couldn’t find the driver.
Smoke caused by food cooking on a stove was reported Jan. 27 at a house on Gatehouse Road. The alarm was reset after firefighters arrived and no further action was taken.
Ice was reported Jan. 27 on Penn Road. Firefighters reported the ice probably came from a lawn sprinkler system. Water was no longer flowing when they arrived, but no one answered the front door and no key-holder information was available. Firefighters didn’t enter the house but they opened a drain valve near the front door to prevent water flowing onto the roadway if the system were to reactivate.
Firefighters responded to Sherbrook Road Jan. 29 after the resident tried to start a fire in the fireplace without opening the flue. Firefighters found excessive heat and scorch burns, but no fire. The homeowner reset the alarm and no other problem was found.
Baking set off a fire alarm on Jan. 29 at a house on Catherine Road. The smoke detector was activated but no fire was found.
A burning candle set off an alarm Jan. 29 at a house on School Lane. The candle was blown out before firefighters arrived and no fire was found.
Flooding was reported Jan. 29 at a house on Tunstall Road. The homeowner’s children met firefighters at the front door and said there was water in a third floor bathroom. The water was either coming from a pedestal sink or a radiator. The residents’ son had already shut off the meter and firefighters helped isolate electrical components affected by the water. The residents were told to stay in a hotel for the night as the house had no heat and limited electricity.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, was made from official reports.
