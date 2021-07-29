This article is edited from an earlier version.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23, a 15-year-old boy left the 7-Eleven on Scarsdale Avenue. Diet Coke in hand, he stood on the sidewalk waiting to meet up with two friends and then go with them to CVS on Popham Road and Häagen-Dazs on Spencer Place.
While waiting on the sidewalk, a police officer in a car across the street spotted the teen and pulled up in front of him. “Why are you here?” the teen recalls the officer asking him.
The boy, whose name is withheld by request, said it took him a moment to compose himself. He said he didn’t quite know how to answer the question, and as he tried to answer he rambled nervously.
The officer allegedly posed more questions, trying to zero in on the specifics of whom the 15-year-old was planning to meet and what they were going to do, the teen told the Inquirer, and the encounter ended after four to five minutes when his friends showed up and asked if everything was OK. Right after they arrived, he said, the officer left without questioning them.
“I wasn’t doing anything suspicious or strange. I was just waiting on the side of the road,” said the boy, a Scarsdale High School student of South Asian descent, adding that he didn’t feel the officer was coming from a helpful or caring perspective.
When his father picked him up at Chase Park around 11:15 p.m. the teen described the encounter with the Scarsdale police officer. The father, Bakhtiar Ishtiaq, a physician and 15-year resident of Scarsdale, was upset by the story.
Ishtiaq decided to follow up by emailing Mayor Jane Veron, the Scarsdale Police Department and the Inquirer on July 26, relaying his son’s story and sharing his own frustration and concern.
“With the recent memories of white police officers racially profiling and interacting with young people of color we were left without words when he told us about the incident,” wrote Ishtiaq in a letter co-signed by his wife Saira Haider. “Given the less-than-stellar racial diversity history of Scarsdale, it is imperative that the mayor, chief of police and other concerned people take note of such prejudicial encounters and move quickly to intervene to prevent notoriety, heartache and tragedy.”
Detective Lt. Brendan Kellaher, the officer assigned to the investigation, responded that the department prided itself in its respect for residents. He invited Ishtiaq and his son to police headquarters to report the incident to the officer’s supervisor and discuss a possible resolution. They plan to meet with police department personnel Friday, July 30.
Kellaher confirmed to the Inquirer that the department had begun a preliminary investigation into the allegations and the officer, who has been on the force for less than five years, had been interviewed about the incident, but not placed on modified leave.
“We take all allegations seriously and we investigate them,” said Kellaher, adding that police department complaints aren’t common and that there hadn’t been a complaint filed in the “past several years.”
Kellaher said the officer was patrolling the area and was required to check areas in the business district, adding that the exchange with the teen was brief, though Kellaher couldn’t confirm its length.
Mayor Jane Veron told the Inquirer the village took the allegations “extremely seriously.”
“The Scarsdale police has received the complaint, has initiated an investigation and will most certainly review the matter thoroughly,” she said.
Asked about the incident involving the teen, Interim Village Manager Rob Cole said the village rejected racism in all forms and the Scarsdale Police Department was well accredited and went through extensive training to exercise good judgment and professionalism.
“I don’t say that to suggest our police could never do anything wrong,” said Cole. “I say it because I think it’s important to note that that gives us confidence that there’s going to be a thorough investigation of the complaint [and] there’s going to be appropriate follow-up action.”
(6) comments
I remember when that space was available and 7-11 was proposed. THE PROTEST of Scarsdale residents was along the "there goes the neighborhood" scale. "It will attract people from other towns!". NIMBY complaints were in full force.
One of the mail complaints before it opened was that it would attract loitering teenagers, as "hanging out at the 7-11" is a thing across America.
Would have the officer questioned the teen if he was white? Probably not.
But "teenagers loitering outside the 7-11" has been on the cops' radar since it opened in 1978 or 1979.
I see both sides here. When I was 15 and hanging out alone near a 7-11after dark.. I was looking to get somebody to buy beer for me and my friends...If the Cop came out of the car with her hand on her holster it would be more concerning to me. If it was just a cruise by by the cop asking questions from the window, I am ok with that.
This sounds very upsetting for this Scarsdale teenager and his family.
When I grew up in the 1960s in the north Bronx, there had to be at least three times a police officer stopped on patrol to question me while I was standing on the sidewalk waiting for friends. I'm white, but this type of encounter is not out of line for a police officer and it should not be interpreted as an example of racial profiling, but rather police officers doing their job to protect--perhaps protecting even the teenager whom they are questioning. The young person in this story didn't interpret the encounter as a racial issue until his parents and friends convinced him to feel otherwise. I think our society (and in this case the community) have become over-sensitized to identity issues.
So every time a black or brown person is questioned it is racial profiling?
If amongst 20 white kids only one child if color is stopped for questioning the yes, it is racial profiling. Your question in itself points to the inherent racism that is coming out from the cracks now visible in our society. If it’s your child that was shot at for being colored, you would have more empathy or at least I hope you will
