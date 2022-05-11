Police are investigating the theft of a car valued at $40,000 parked in a lot on Scarsdale Avenue. A Connecticut man reported it stolen May 6. The car is apparently a work vehicle; the man who reported it said he had seen it the night before when he backed it into a space in the lot where it is normally parked. When he returned to work in the morning, it was missing, as was the key, he said.
Police are investigating a car theft reported May 5 on Hampton Road. A 62-year-old man told police he parked his 86-year-old mother’s car with Florida plates in front of his house around 10 p.m. the night before; in the morning it was gone. He said he was unsure where the key was. Police spoke with his mother on the phone and she authorized her son to file a report on her behalf. The car, a 2008 Lexus, is valued at $2,500.
Another stolen car was located by police May 5 on Ogden Road. Police responded to a report of a green Subaru suspiciously parked; on arrival, police determined the car belonged to a Lyndhurst resident that had been reported stolen in New Jersey. The car was taken to the police impound and an agency was notified that it had been recovered.
Car entered, nothing taken
A Palmer Avenue caller May 5 reported one of their three cars parked overnight on their street was left unlocked. Someone apparently entered it, although the caller said nothing was taken. They showed police security video of a man exiting a light colored, four-door sedan and trying all the handles of the three parked cars. It showed him entering the unlocked car and then getting back into the sedan. The man was reportedly dressed in dark pants with stripes. Police said he was seen on other surveillance video committing a larceny in an area of the village on another date.
A Hampton Road caller May 7 told police someone had illegally entered his unlocked car. The caller said the suspect didn’t take anything and drove away.
Stuck on a stone wall
A caller May 5 reported a black sedan had hit an 18-inch stone wall and seemed to be stuck on it. Upon arrival, police confirmed that the car was jammed on a wall. The driver said he was making a turn when he lost control of the car. He wasn’t injured. A tow truck on duty was summoned to get the car off the wall. The car was brought to the tow company’s yard. The wall wasn’t damaged.
Not my tolls
A woman went to police headquarters on Tompkins Road May 3 to report she was receiving bills for unpaid tolls for a car she had sold last July. She showed police her receipt for the sale and a check of her registration showed her plates were surrendered. She was advised to contact the agency that sent her the toll bill.
Identity theft
A Brite Avenue caller May 3 said her identity was fraudulently used to make Wayfair purchases she had never authorized. She said the order was canceled and she’s not out any money.
On May 6, a person calling from Overhill Road told police she was a victim of identity theft two weeks earlier, which had affected her business account. She said she contacted her bank and the bank refunded the money that was fraudulently removed from her account. A new twist is her office is now receiving what she believes are fraudulent emails from a doctor’s office; she contacted that office but they told her they never sent her any emails. Police gave her tips on how to safeguard her identity.
Out of gas
A Meadow Road caller May 3 said an unknown car was parked in front of his house and it was making him nervous. Police arrived and spoke with the operator who said he ran out of gas. After verifying he was the registered owner of the car and had no restrictions on his license, police contacted R&D Towing to bring gas for the car. After receiving the fuel, the driver left the area.
Coyotes sighted, not found
A caller May 3 reported seeing a coyote in the street at Church Lane and Rectory. Police arrived but didn’t see it.
A coyote was reported on Carthage Lane May 6. Police responded to the scene but the caller now said it was a fox, not a coyote. On arrival, police saw a fox running away.
Dead bunny
A dead rabbit was reported on Ogden Road May 2. The highway department was notified.
Kids hanging out
A caller May 7 complained about a group of teens congregating on Mamaroneck Road. The teens said they were just hanging out and were about to leave. No further action was taken.
Who dared dump that?
A caller May 3 on Heathcote Road reported someone illegally dumped dirt and rocks on a lot, which had been cleared of debris April 29. Police saw a pile of dirt and rocks and a report was made.
What’s that?
A Palmer Avenue resident May 4 told police someone placed in her yard a wooden stake with a red ribbon tied to it. She said she was concerned and asked her neighbor if he knew anything about it but he didn’t. She was advised to contact the village building engineering department to see if they could provide any information about the staked ribbon.
Delinquent water bill?
A Ridgecrest West caller told police May 5 she was notified her water bill payment was delinquent, but she was sure she had paid the bill and was able to provide police with a canceled check. She was informed someone fraudulently cashed that check. The caller was advised to contact her bank to be reimbursed for the $196.76.
Don’t dig my soil
A Palmer Avenue resident called police May 8 and said a neighbor was digging up soil on her property. When police arrived, she told police she thought the property line stakes were incorrect. Police advised that she should have her own survey conducted and follow up with the building department. Police spoke with the neighbor about the complaint.
Leaky water heater
A water heater was reported leaking May 8 at a residence on Crane Road. On police arrival, firefighters were already on scene to correct the condition. They were successful and no further assistance was needed.
Fire
A brush/rubbish/grass fire was reported on Heathcote Road May 2 on church property. On arrival, firefighters saw the bottom of a tree was on fire. Smoke was seen coming from a small cavity at the base of the tree trunk and a fire was still burning. The fire captain determined an electric issue related to an underground conduit that passes under the tree had caused the fire. Firefighters tried to extinguish the fire, using as much as 500 gallons of water, but failed to knock it down. The Department of Public Works said the tree was not on village property and Con Ed Electric was summoned. The church personnel were told they would have to hire a tree service to cut the tree down. Con Ed said they would remain on scene until a tree service provider arrived.
Smoke was reported May 2 on Rectory Lane caused by a small grease fire in the oven. The fire had self-extinguished prior to firefighters arrival and the unit was not shut down. The kitchen was ventilated. No one was injured.
A Brite Avenue resident May 3 reported an activated alarm from a carbon monoxide detector; the caller said it was due to work that contractors were doing in the basement. Firefighters explained to the homeowner how to set the alarm on “test” during the renovation.
Police asked firefighters to initiate forced entry into a house on Lebanon Road May 3 so they could check on a resident. The house was entered without any damage and police were able to conduct a welfare check.
A fire alarm was activated May 3 on Lincoln Road. Workers sanding floors inside the house accidentally set it off. No hazards were observed.
Steam from a shower activated a smoke alarm on Cushman Road May 3. A caller at the residence was unable to reset the alarm.
A Scarsdale firefighter was injured May 4 at a house on fire on Healy Avenue. A piece of ceiling fell and injured his head and back. He was taken to Westchester Medical Center by Greenburgh EMS.
A burning odor was reported May 4 inside a house on Old Lyme Road. On arrival, firefighters smelled what they thought was electrical wires burning inside the kitchen; a search for smoke, heat and carbon monoxide levels didn’t detect any fire or hazard. The homeowner was told to call firefighters if the smell lingered or if it were necessary to have the house checked again.
Burned food on a stove brought firefighters to a house on Post Road May 4. Firefighters said there was some light smoke inside the house and fans were used to ventilate the space. The resident was unable to reset the alarm.
Burned food brought firefighters to a residence on Herkimer Road May 7.
Smoke from cooking activated an alarm at a house on Sylvan Lane May 8. No ventilation was needed and the resident was able to reset the alarm.
All occupants had gotten out of cars by the time first responders arrived at the scene of a two-car collision May 5 on the southbound Hutchinson River Parkway. Ambulance crews took care of the people involved, while firefighters stabilized the scene.
Occupants of a car self-extricated from a car that crashed May 5 on the northbound Bronx River Parkway. Ambulance crews checked the people while firefighters stood by for tow truck service.
Leaking diesel oil from a disabled truck was reported May 5 at Hutchinson Avenue and Meadow Road. On arrival firefighters saw a large trailer broken down and leaking fluids. They helped the operator get the truck going again, and Speedy Dry was applied to the spill on the roadway.
Dust from floor sanding set off a smoke alarm on Garden Road May 6. Firefighters found a resident was sanding in the basement. The alarm was reset.
Hair spray used too close to a smoke detector brought firefighters to a residence on Bradford Road May 6. The alarm was reset.
Burning incense activated an alarm May 8 on Shawnee Road. The resident would not allow firefighters inside to investigate.
Excessive heat and scorch burns were reported on an outdoor grill that caught fire May 8 on Tunstall Road. No ventilation was needed and the fire was extinguished prior to firefighters’ arrival.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from May 2 to May 8, was made from official reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.