The Greenburgh Police Department is investigating a grand larceny that allegedly took place in the parking lot of the Chase Bank on N. Central Avenue in Hartsdale Dec. 14 around 11:45 a.m. After conducting business in the bank, a woman was approached in the parking lot by an unknown Hispanic female who motioned for the victim to roll down her window. The Hispanic female told the victim there were nails under her rear tires. The victim got out of the car and collected several nails that had been placed under her tires.

Upon returning to the car and exiting the bank parking lot, the victim realized an envelope containing a large amount of cash had been stolen.

