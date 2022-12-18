The Greenburgh Police Department is investigating a grand larceny that allegedly took place in the parking lot of the Chase Bank on N. Central Avenue in Hartsdale Dec. 14 around 11:45 a.m. After conducting business in the bank, a woman was approached in the parking lot by an unknown Hispanic female who motioned for the victim to roll down her window. The Hispanic female told the victim there were nails under her rear tires. The victim got out of the car and collected several nails that had been placed under her tires.
Upon returning to the car and exiting the bank parking lot, the victim realized an envelope containing a large amount of cash had been stolen.
A similar distraction type larceny occurred Nov. 7 at a different Chase Bank within the town of Greenburgh.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the Greenburgh Police Detective Division at 914-989-1725.
Thief Ubers to victim’s store
Police responded to the Verizon store on N. Central Avenue Dec. 7 after an employee reported a man entered the store and stole two Apple watches from a display case. The employee said the man’s action activated the store’s panic alarm and the man fled. The employee told police the alleged thief arrived at the store in an Uber and the driver was in the car, waiting for the man outside. The employee said when the alarm went off, the man ran out of the store and tried to get back into the Uber but the Uber driver locked the doors, forcing the thief to flee on foot on N. Central Avenue. Police were able to contact the Uber driver by phone; he said he picked the man up in Brooklyn on an account registered to a person named “Cynthia.” Due to poor reception, the call was not completed. A detective will be following up at a later time with the Uber driver. The stolen watches are valued at $1,330.98.
Dog hit by car in front of its house
Police responded to the area of W. Hartsdale Avenue and Hillcrest Road Dec. 7 after a woman called to report someone’s dog had been hit by a car. When she tried to help the dog it bit her, she said, but she didn’t require medical attention. The dog’s owner was contacted and came out of his house; he said his dog was injured and bleeding and he took it to a veterinary hospital. The car that hit the dog was described as a four-door sedan with black and white stripes down the center. The woman who reported the incident said the driver stopped briefly, but then drove away. Police canvassed the area hoping for surveillance footage, but without success.
A Maplewood Road woman Dec. 7 reported she had been at home unloading groceries from her car, then put her handbag outside by the edge of a hedge and forgot about it. Later, when she went to retrieve her bag, it was gone. She said inside the bag was about $90 in cash, her driver’s license, and various medical and bank cards. She notified her bank, which reported no suspicious transactions. Police gave her paperwork to get a new driver’s license.
The manager of Candlelight Inn on S. Central Avenue Dec. 8 told police one of her employees reported a couple who dined in the restaurant but skipped out on their bill, enjoying $77.22 worth of food without paying. They are believed to have fled in a gray Honda. The manager noted the license plate information, which she gave to police. The one suspect, a man, was described as wearing blue pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a hat; the other, a woman, was dressed entirely in black. The manager said she would press charges if the dine-and-dashers were caught.
No seatbelt leads to trouble
While patrolling Dec. 9 on S. Central Avenue, police saw a green Subaru Forester with Idaho license plates; a man riding in the front passenger seat wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Police pulled the car over and checked its registration, which showed no connection to any car in Idaho. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license or show insurance or registration. She was issued several tickets for driving without a license or insurance and driving a car with no registration. Her passenger was given a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt. The car was impounded for lack of insurance. The Idaho license plate and two fraudulent temporary plates, one from Texas, the other from New Jersey, found inside the glove box, were entered into evidence.
Homeland Security fraudster
A S. Central Avenue woman went to police headquarters Dec. 12 to report fraud. She said someone called her pretending to be from Homeland Security and Border Patrol and then tricked her into purchasing nearly $2,000 in four separate Target gift cards from local CVS and Rite Aid stores. She told police she gave the caller the access codes for two of the four cards before realizing it was a scam. She’s been in touch with Target about restoring her money. They requested she obtain a police report and the police complied.
A disabled car was reported Dec. 13 blocking a lane of traffic on N. Central Avenue. On arrival, police learned there were insurance issues and the registration had expired. The driver was given an appearance ticket and a court date. Pictures were taken. No further information was given regarding how the car was removed after it had been a traffic hazard.
Stephanie Klein, 63, was arrested on charges of assault in the second degree, alleged to have assaulted a person over the age of 65 at a residence on Secor Glen Road on Dec. 13. No further information was given regarding the circumstances.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, was compiled from official information.
