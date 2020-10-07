Multiple sightings of coyotes throughout Scarsdale led police to issue an alert Oct. 4.
The first sighting of a potentially sick coyote was reported Sept. 29 at Cooper Road. On Sept. 30 another Cooper Road resident said a coyote was in her driveway. When police arrived, it ran to a neighbor’s property. On Oct. 2 a coyote was seen on Brewster Road between Chesterfield and Olmsted roads. Police looked for the animal but were not able to locate it. Again on Oct. 2, a Brewster Road resident reported seeing what might have been an injured fox or coyote, but police were unable to find it.
On Oct. 3, a Leatherstocking Lane resident reported seeing a coyote pass through the backyard, heading toward Mamaroneck Avenue. The animal eluded police.
A coyote was reported Oct. 4 on Taunton Road. Forty minutes later another caller reported seeing it on Tisdale Road. Police saw it lying on the grass by the edge of the pond. The animal appeared to have mange as its lower portions were hairless. It ran into the woods and out of police sight. No further action was taken.
The police department alert on Twitter said, “If you see a coyote, call the Scarsdale Police Department at 914-722-1200. An officer will be dispatched.” More information about coyotes is available from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at https://on.ny.gov/34v54DR and https://on.ny.gov/3npbLju.
Watches found and stolen
A woman walking in the area of the high school track near Post Road Sept. 23 found a watch she said was worth about $200. She kept it for a week while trying to find its owner, but then turned it over to police Sept. 30. Police vouchered it and put it in safekeeping.
A Brittany Close resident Oct. 1 reported eight watches stolen from his bedroom. He said the watches are worth about $80,000. He noticed they were missing when he went to put on one of them. He told police the last time he saw the watches was about a month ago. A report was made.
No fowl noises
A Brewster Road caller told police Sept. 29 the neighbor’s roosters were making a racket. The caller complained again Oct. 2. Police drove by the roosters’ home but heard no fowl noises. The same caller called again Oct. 3. Police patrolled the area but heard nothing.
Issues with outdoor activities
Police responded to a report Sept. 29 about loud music coming from a dance class in a park on Lyons Road. Upon arrival, police determined that the music was not as loud as landscaping equipment being used nearby, and all dancers were complying with social distancing recommendations, so no action was taken.
Police responded to a report Oct. 1 that people were not socially distanced in the park on Lyons Road. Police saw several youth sports groups engaged in various activities. A representative of the recreation department told police the players are given the option to wear masks or not while practicing. As all appeared in good order, police left the scene.
A new business holding its grand opening with DJ music on Scarsdale Avenue Oct. 3 was reported to police by an Overhill Road caller for excessive noise. The employees of the business were advised of the complaint and said the party would be ending in 15 minutes. Meanwhile they said they would turn down the volume.
Neighbor problems
A Post Road resident went to police headquarters Sept. 30 to complain about a new downstairs neighbor whose noise prevents his family from getting a good night’s sleep. He was advised to contact the landlord. A report was made.
A caller reported loud music coming from a house on Saxon Wood Road Oct. 1. Police arrived and spoke to the party hostess who said she was celebrating a birthday. She agreed to dial it down.
A loud party was reported Oct. 3 on Fenimore Road. The homeowner was contacted and agreed to turn the music down.
Identity theft
A man went to police headquarters Sept. 28 to report someone fraudulently filed for unemployment using his name. He said he discovered the problem after receiving a letter from the Department of Labor telling him how to collect his claim. He’s employed and never filed for unemployment, he said. The incident was documented.
An E. Taunton Road man called police Oct. 1 to report someone had applied for a small business loan using a great deal of his personal information. The loan was never processed and the man said he wasn’t out any money.
Needles found
A caller reported multiple hypodermic needles found Oct. 1 on Fairview and Post roads. Patrol gathered up the needles and put them in a container for disposal.
A Bradley Road resident Oct. 3 reported finding a hypodermic needle on his property. Police retrieved the needle and took it to the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps for disposal.
Basement flooding
A Chase Road caller Oct. 2 reported flooding in a basement. Police spoke to the building manager who indicated village sewers were backed up and causing the problem. The fire department arrived and opened a manhole to check the sewers surrounding the building, but found no backup. The fire department then called the highway department and the person who answered the phone said he would report the location of the problem and someone would determine if the backup could be occurring in pipes that are the village's responsibility. The fire department ultimately determined the scene was safe and there was no emergency.
Postman won’t leave
An employee at the post office on Chase Road told police Oct. 2 that one of the postal workers refused to leave the building after being told to leave. She said the worker was wearing his uniform and was speaking very loudly which made her uneasy. He left before police arrived. She said she would be following up with postal service managers to pursue disciplinary action.
Long-haired man reported suspicious
A woman called police Oct. 4 to report that while she and a friend were waiting for a train at Depot Plaza, a long-haired man wearing baggy clothes followed them on to the platform. She said even after he got into his car, a gray Acura, he continued to stare at her and her friend. The whole time, he never said a word. The police wrote an incident report.
Found puppy
A puppy with no tags was reported found on Claremont Road Oct. 4. When police arrived, the finder said the puppy was reunited with its owner.
Car accidents
A driver who lost consciousness while driving south on Weaver Street Sept. 28 had a head-on collision with another car. The woman who lost consciousness was taken to Westchester Medical Center. Both cars were towed.
An 86-year-old pedestrian was injured Sept. 28 when a Scarsdale man driving a Jeep hit her. He was traveling west on Fenimore Road and made a left turn onto southbound Oak Lane. She was crossing Oak Lane diagonally when the car hit her. She was taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.
A three-car accident happened Sept. 29 on Mamaroneck Road near Saxon Woods Road when one car traveling east on Mamaroneck Road failed to stop, striking the rear of another car, causing the front end of that car to rear-end a third. No injuries were reported.
A rear-end collision occurred Sept. 29 on Post and Popham roads. No one was injured and there was no need for a tow. One driver said she was stopped for a red light when she was struck from behind. The second driver said he was looking left and didn’t notice the car in front of him.
A hit-and-run accident was reported Oct. 2 by a woman who said someone hit her car while it was parked on Walworth Avenue. She said her mirror was almost completely broken off. A report was made.
Fire
Firefighters went to the scene of a rollover accident on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound at Mamaroneck Avenue Sept. 28. On arrival they saw one car in the left lane with moderate damage to the front end. They also saw an SUV rolled onto its roof resting on the right shoulder. The lane was closed and traffic was blocked. Both drivers were able to walk and refused medical attention. Speedy-Dry was applied to the pavement after the SUV was towed.
A leaky hot water heater set off alarms indicating multiple CO and smoke problems at a house on Morris Lane Sept. 28. Firefighters removed furniture blocking access to a rear utility room where the odor of gas was strongest. Service was shut off to the house and the alarm company was contacted.
A pickup truck rolled over and landed on its roof at the scene of a car accident Sept. 29 on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound. The driver was out of the truck prior to emergency service arrival. County police were on scene. The truck was towed.
A driver injured in a one-car accident Sept. 30 on the Hutchinson River Parkway was taken to the hospital. The car was towed and fire personnel set up advance warning flares and cones to assist ambulance personnel.
Power lines were reported burning Sept. 30 at Carthage Road and Crossway. Power was cut and the wires stopped burning. Firefighters remained on scene while Con Edison made repairs.
The manager of a business on Saxon Woods Road Sept. 30 thought he smelled rubber burning when an alarm went off in the electrical panel room of the business’s first floor. The building was checked thoroughly but there was no smell of smoke. Rubber cones found in a room were believed to be the source of the strong rubber smell. No burning odor was detected. The manager was advised to have the alarm serviced.
An open stove gas valve prompted a fire investigation Oct. 3 at Sapori restaurant on Chase Road. The knob was shut off and the area was ventilated. The proximity of large propane gas heaters on the patio dining area and several containers of used cooking oil stored nearby prompted a call to the Scarsdale Building Department and the restaurant owner was told to remove the heaters.
This report, covering Scarsdale Police and Fire department activity from Sept. 28 through Oct. 4, was compiled from official information.
