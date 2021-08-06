The Scarsdale Police Department has ended its investigation and concluded there was no wrongdoing after receiving an informal complaint from Scarsdale resident and physician Bakhtiar Ishtiaq on July 26.
Ishtiag reported that his 15-year-old son, whom he referred to as “a person of color,” was allegedly questioned July 23 by a police officer without cause. After conducting interviews, reviewing evidence and meeting with Ishtiaq and his wife on July 30, the department found that the officer had followed departmental policies and adhered to all procedures during the conversation with the teenager.
In an email to the Inquirer July 30 Ishtiaq wrote, “After ascertaining the facts, we are satisfied with their findings and feel that the police department is a professional organization which is doing a good job to keep the citizens of Scarsdale safe.” He also said he and his wife considered the matter closed.
Ishtiaq sent another email Aug. 2 to say, “We are also grateful to the community for the support it has given our family.”
A press release from the village manager’s office on Aug. 2 confirmed the police department’s finding and noted that the department and the village prioritized the investigation to ensure that the interaction with the teen, as well as future interactions by the department with residents, remained consistent with the community’s values of making people feel safe and welcome.
According to the teenager’s account of the incident as previously reported in the Inquirer, an officer went up to the 15-year-old who was standing in front of the 7-Eleven on Scarsdale Avenue and began questioning the boy at around 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 23. The teen, whose name is withheld by request, said the encounter lasted four to five minutes before the friends he was planning to meet arrived and the officer left the scene.
Detective Lt. Brendan Kellaher, the officer assigned to the investigation, told the Inquirer that although he couldn’t go into the details of the investigation or the officer’s recollection of the interaction, he said there were some differences in the accounts, especially as it related to the nature of the encounter and how long it lasted. Though he couldn’t confirm the exact amount of time the officer questioned the teen, as the data wasn’t tracked, the department believed the interaction “was very brief.” According to Kellaher, the officer was on patrol and authorized to question pedestrians.
“The doctor’s son stands by his account. The officer stands by her account,” said Kellaher, and he went on to say there was no evidence of any wrongdoing.
The department’s investigation included a review of 7-Eleven surveillance footage, which Kellaher said was unclear and didn’t show anything significant.
“Based on the efforts of Lt. Kellaher and the conversation with the family and sharing the information that we developed, I’m happy that the family was satisfied with our efforts,” said Police Chief Andrew Matturro. “We’re confident in the fact that we took their complaint seriously and conducted a thorough investigation.”
As part of the recommendations from the village’s Police Reform and Reinvention Committee, which released a state-mandated 50-page draft report in February as required by an executive order from the governor’s office, the village adopted $91,000 in the police department’s 2021-22 capital budget to deploy body cameras for officers.
Kellaher confirmed that officers in the department had not yet been outfitted with body cameras.
“I encourage anyone [who] believes that they’re not being treated fairly or not receiving the right service from our department to come forward,” said Kellaher.
