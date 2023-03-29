Police noticed an open front door at a residence March 20 on Sycamore Road. The officer contacted the resident who said they were inside but had forgotten to shut the front door after walking the dog.
Police contacted a resident on Magnolia Road March 20 after noticing their garage door was open. The homeowner said they would correct that.
Police spoke to a resident March 21 on Carman Road whose door was noticed open. The resident said they forgot to shut it before going to bed and they would get up and lock it. Another front door was noticed open on Tunstall Road and that resident was contacted and advised.
Police noticed an unlocked car parked in a driveway March 20 on Ogden Road. The resident was advised due to recent car thefts and burglaries to secure their car. Another unlocked car was noticed by the same patrol the same day on Overlook Road. The resident was contacted and said they would lock their car. Similar incidents of unlocked cars and unlocked garage doors were observed and conditions rectified that same day on Church Lane, Taunton and Brambach roads.
An open garage door was noticed by patrol March 24 at a residence on Heathcote Road. The resident was notified and said it was a mistake and they would lock the door.
Unknown woman on property
A Brambach Road resident March 20 reported someone was walking around outside his house. Police went to the location and spoke to the resident through a Ring camera. The resident said an unknown woman was in his yard and when he tried to communicate with her, she left. Police walked around the house and found an unlocked rear door. Nothing inside the house appeared disturbed or stolen. The complainant called again later and told police the woman is his landlord’s mother who had stopped by to look at the garden.
Suspicious SUV
On March 22, a Rochambeau Road resident called police and said his private security guard noticed a white SUV driving by his house three times that evening around 8, 9 and 10 p.m. The last time the described car made a K-turn in the caller’s driveway. Police went to the location and spoke with the guard on duty who said the car was seen in the area multiple times but the guard couldn’t provide more information. The guard called back at 11 p.m. to say they saw the car again. Police looked for it but didn’t find it.
Suspicious behavior
A caller March 20 reported a man wearing an orange sweatshirt was “looking at houses” in the vicinity of Gorham Court and Brewster Road. Police located the man who said he’s an estimator surveying the property. All was in good order and no further action was taken.
Don’t worry about it
A woman went to police headquarters March 23 to complain about an abundance of new cars she believed were following her. She said they all had license plates starting with the letter K and she found that suspicious. Police informed her that the DMV was issuing plates starting with the letter K to new cars and there was no reason for concern.
Delivery obstructs traffic
A delivery driver March 20, who reported other motorists were driving over his cones while he was attempting to make a delivery on Heathcote Road, was advised by police that he was the problem. Police said the driver was obstructing traffic in the eastbound lane and that he either needed flaggers or to park in the driveway. He moved his truck closer to the driveway and one of his employees was assigned to be a flagger.
Not a restroom
A caller March 20 reported an elderly woman with gray hair using a pathway near Crossway and Lincoln Road as a place to relieve herself. Police searched for the woman but didn’t find her.
Another caller March 23 reported an elderly woman with short gray hair urinating on someone’s property on Crossway and Franklin Road. Police found her and called her son as the woman speaks no English. Her son said she has a medical condition and he would come to get her.
Greasy water
A caller, March 21, reported grease and water creating an unsafe condition on Freightway after a business located on that street cleaned its kitchen. The business owner was contacted and said they were responsible for greasy water spilling out into the street. A supervisor from public works arrived and issued the business owner a summons. The highway department was contacted to clean the area.
Amazon package not sealed
A Mamaroneck Road caller March 21 reported an Amazon package delivered to him was open and someone had stolen the contents. Police looked at the package and saw it was never properly sealed. The caller said whatever was in the package must have fallen out and Amazon refunded the cost of the purchase.
Bad drivers
While on patrol March 22, police saw a speeding car on Post Road. A traffic stop was made at Fenimore and Post roads and the driver, 35, from Little Neck, was issued summonses for multiple violations, including operating a car without insurance, driving with a suspended registration, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and speeding.
A Cortlandt Manor man, 48, was issued multiple tickets March 23 including driving without insurance, driving without a valid license, no inspection, and failure to notify the DMV of his change of address after police saw his 2002 Toyota Prius on Post Road with no inspection sticker on the windshield. The driver was pulled over on Ridgecrest West and given five citations.
Not our department
Police met with a woman March 24 on Palmer Avenue who said she needed assistance. On arrival, she said she was having trouble with her cellphone provider. Police advised this was not a police matter and suggested she contact her mobile provider at her earliest convenience.
Under investigation
A Greenwich man went to police headquarters March 24 to report the theft of household items from a residence on Fox Meadow Road belonging to a woman currently in France. He showed police some documentation verifying that he has power of attorney over her affairs. He alleged the theft may have begun in September 2018 and that 45 objects were stolen or damaged. No dollar value was assigned to the missing items. Police are investigating and witnesses were interviewed.
Missing driver’s license
A Winslow Place resident March 24 reported his driver’s license was stolen. He was issued paperwork to give to the DMV to obtain new documentation and advised to monitor his accounts for identity theft.
Sensitive ears
A Norma Place caller March 25 called police to complain about loud music coming from a golf club. Police went to the club and stood outside. The music did not seem too loud. Police contacted the complainant and stayed on the phone with the person for 15 minutes, at which time a reasonable low bass sound could be heard in the background. The caller said the music wasn’t too loud now and could be tolerated. Management at the golf club was advised there had been a complaint. Police said at no time was the volume of the music unreasonable.
A Hazleton Drive caller March 25 also complained of loud music coming from the golf club. She said she didn’t want police coming to her house. No further action was taken.
Excessive noise was reported March 25 near Freightway and Garth Road. Police went to the area but didn’t hear any undue noise.
On March 25, a caller reported someone making a lot of noise while “working on their car” on Scarsdale Avenue. Police went to the location and saw a man trying to change his own flat tire. This person accepted an offer of help from duty tow and no further action was needed.
Trapped in the attic
Police responded to an Olmsted Road residence March 26 on a report that an animal might be trapped in the attic. An officer entered the attic and found a mouse caught in a trap. It was making scratching noises. Police said no further assistance was requested.
Wildlife
In the early morning on March 27, a caller reported a wild turkey sitting in the middle of the intersection at Fox Meadow and Kent roads. Police responded to the location, saw the animal but didn’t think it was sick or injured. The turkey was shepherded by an officer to a safer location.
Fire
Firefighters went to a grocery store on Palmer Avenue March 22 for an activated fire alarm. Steam and smoke from cooking briskets in a basement kitchen soup vat was determined to be the cause. Firefighters said the soup vat was not under the hood system and they explained to the manager why that was a problem. The manager said this particular cooking only happened for the Passover holiday and was not a regular thing.
Gas spilled March 20 at a fueling station at a gas station on Post Road led to a report of an odor of gas in the vicinity of Post Road and Boulevard with fluid seen in the southbound lane on Post. The fluid trail was traced back to the service station but firefighters were unable to determine the exact source. Absorbent was applied to the ground and an attendant at the station was advised to contact a customer that fuel was leaking from their truck.
On March 20, a smoky toaster set off an alarm that brought firefighters to a residence on Hampton Road. The resident denied firefighters entrance and said there was no fire.
An alarm triggered by burning food brought firefighters to an Oxford Road residence on March 22. The resident said they required no assistance and had already reset the alarm.
Overcooked food brought firefighters March 22 to a house on Parkfield Road. The resident was unable to reset the alarm. Firefighters weren’t able to reset it either. The resident was advised to call for service. No fire condition was found.
Injuries were reported March 22 following a collision on the Hutchinson River Parkway south of Mamaroneck Avenue. White Plains firefighters were on scene as well as Empress Ambulance and Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps (SVAC). One car was removed by tow truck. One person was taken to White Plains Hospital. The scene was turned over to county police.
SVAC transported one person to the hospital after a two-car collision March 24 on the Bronx River Parkway south of Fenimore Road. Both cars were towed. One person reported a minor injury and requested transport.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from March 20 to March 27, was compiled from official information.
