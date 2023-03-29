Scarsdale police logo blotter NEW

Police noticed an open front door at a residence March 20 on Sycamore Road. The officer contacted the resident who said they were inside but had forgotten to shut the front door after walking the dog.

Police contacted a resident on Magnolia Road March 20 after noticing their garage door was open. The homeowner said they would correct that.

