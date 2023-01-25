Scarsdale Police blotter logo

A very sticky substance was observed by police officers Jan. 19 on a mailbox slot at a USPS drop box located near Depot Place. Police said the substance was used to “fish” for mail from the drop box for the purpose of stealing it. The postal inspection service was notified of the find. 

Criminal tampering was reported Jan. 19 at a USPS mailbox at Nelson Road and Boulevard. Police discovered a glue trap recently deployed for the purpose of fishing for and stealing mail. The postal inspection officer was notified and the box was temporarily taped off to prevent further theft or tampering. 

