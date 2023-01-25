A very sticky substance was observed by police officers Jan. 19 on a mailbox slot at a USPS drop box located near Depot Place. Police said the substance was used to “fish” for mail from the drop box for the purpose of stealing it. The postal inspection service was notified of the find.
Criminal tampering was reported Jan. 19 at a USPS mailbox at Nelson Road and Boulevard. Police discovered a glue trap recently deployed for the purpose of fishing for and stealing mail. The postal inspection officer was notified and the box was temporarily taped off to prevent further theft or tampering.
Criminal tampering was reported Jan. 19 at a USPS post office drop box located on Brewster Road and Huntington Avenue. Police found remnants of a glue trap.
Unlocked car stolen
A Wynmor Road resident Jan. 20 reported his BMW valued at $60,000 was stolen overnight from his driveway. He said the car was unlocked and the key was inside.
Stolen car found in Scarsdale
On Jan. 20, an unoccupied Honda Civic parked for more than 10 hours on Wynmor Road with an open window was reported as suspicious. Police arrived and determined a New Haven, Connecticut, woman had reported the car had been stolen. The car was towed to the Scarsdale police impound and an outside agency was contacted to report it was recovered.
Nabbed during traffic enforcement
On Jan. 16, Yonkers resident Jeremy C. Benitez, 19, was arrested and charged with possessing a forged instrument, operating a car with improper plates and driving without insurance after he was pulled over during traffic enforcement on Scarsdale Avenue. Police noticed his car had fraudulent temporary Georgia license plates. A traffic stop was conducted on Popham Road and the driver showed the officer fraudulent plates and registration at which time he was placed under arrest. Benitez was transported to headquarters for processing and released on his own recognizance.
Carina Susana Veloso, 45, of Tolland, Connecticut, was arrested Jan. 16 on Mamaroneck and Brookby roads after police saw her red Prius had both license plate covers obscured. A traffic stop was conducted and she was charged with plate display violations, operating with obstructed vision and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. The Prius, valued at $11,000, was towed to the police impound and her keys were held for safekeeping.
Jose R. Costa, 51, from Tuckahoe, was arrested Jan. 21 on Post Road and Lorraine Place charged with driving while intoxicated. Police responded to the scene of a reported collision and saw a car had flipped over on its side after hitting a post and a tree. Police said the operator was intoxicated and was transported to police headquarters for processing. Firefighters on arrival saw a passerby assisting Costa out of his car. Firefighters stabilized the car and applied Speedy Dry to the road to absorb spilled fluids. A tow truck was called. After medics evaluated Costa, he was taken into police custody and his car was impounded.
During traffic enforcement Jan. 16, police observed a white Mercedes sprinter van with an expired inspection sticker and New York commercial license plates traveling directly behind them on Post Road. Police conducted a traffic stop at Boulevard and the driver, a 29-year-old man from New Jersey, was driving without a valid license. He was issued some tickets and sent on his way.
During traffic enforcement on Weaver Street Jan. 17, police saw a person driving a red and black electric motorbike with two people on it traveling south. The bike had no license plates, there were two people riding on a seat built for one, and neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a helmet. With emergency lights turned on, the officer pulled the bike over. Tickets were issued for the bike being unregistered, the driver having no insurance, face shield violations, helmet violations and the driver not being licensed, as well as a violation for riding with two people on one seat. The driver was a 31-year-old man from White Plains, his passenger a woman from White Plains. The bike, valued at $800 was impounded and towed.
An officer patrolling on Post Road Jan. 21 pulled over a Honda that was speeding. After being pulled over, the driver, a woman from White Plains, revealed her license was suspended in the state of New York. She was issued tickets for unlawful operation, driving without a license and speeding.
Stay off the grass
A caller on Huntington Avenue Jan. 16 reported children playing in a grassy area of a playground where signs to stay off the grass are posted. On arrival, police advised the children’s parents that the fields were closed. The playgroup moved to another part of the playground.
I’m on your lawn because…
Two separate callers contacted police Jan. 16 regarding a man “aimlessly” walking on people’s lawns and in the roadway around Ardmore and Carthage roads. Upon police arrival, the man told police he works for a company that delivers cars to customers that have been serviced at a dealership and he had just dropped off a car to a residence in the village. He said he was walking on lawns to avoid being hit by cars traveling on the road and he was waiting for a Lyft driver to pick him up, which happened soon after.
Stolen belt?
Police responded to a clothing store on Chase Road at Harwood Court Jan. 17 after an employee of the business reported the theft of a belt and a buckle valued at $375. The employee said the inventoried item was stolen between Jan. 14 and Jan. 17. A police report was completed. The incident is under investigation.
Emblem stolen
An East Parkway caller Jan. 18 said the emblem was stolen off his Subaru while he was parked at the Christie Place garage. Police saw the emblem missing and a small crack in the grille, but no pry marks. Information was taken for documentation only.
Said he was from Con Edison
A Paddington Road caller Jan. 18 reported a man rang her doorbell and said he was a representative from Con Edison and that he needed to get inside her house for about 45 minutes to do some work. She said no and he left. She said he was wearing a yellow reflective vest, brown pants and a backpack. Police looked for him without result.
Not behind the wheel
A courtesy ride was given to an Edgewood resident Jan. 18 after police saw a visibly impaired person searching for her car. The woman had slurred speech, was not able to maintain her balance and was holding in her hand a bag with multiple empty bottles of malt liquor. Her car was located near Spencer Place and Chase Road. Police drove her home.
She wanted to move her car
A caller on Edgewood Road Jan. 20 reported his wife was intoxicated and was trying to move her car. When police arrived at the scene, the wife said she wanted to put the car in the driveway and get it off the street. Her husband said she was impaired and shouldn’t drive. While police were there, the man moved the car and she let him keep her keys. No further action was taken.
Identity theft
A Myrtledale Road resident Jan. 18 reported being the victim of identity theft after her bank told her some money was withdrawn from her account without her consent. The bank reimbursed the money but police advised her to notify the Social Security Administration of what happened and to check on her other financial accounts.
Stolen debit card, funds
On Jan. 19, a Rye Brook woman reported her debit card was stolen and $2,000 was withdrawn from her bank account located in a bank on East Parkway. Paperwork was completed and a report made for the bank.
Wildlife
A caller reported a deer “running wild” Jan. 19 in the vicinity of Morris Lane and Heathcote Road. Police looked for the deer without result.
A caller Jan. 20 reported a sick raccoon in her backyard on Rectory Lane. On arrival, police said the raccoon was dead. The caller said she had already contacted a trapper who was on the way to remove the animal, and no further police assistance was needed.
Loose dog
A caller reported a loose dog Jan. 20 in the vicinity of Carstensen Road and Wayside Lane. When police arrived, the owner, who had the dog in hand by then, said the dog broke loose to chase a rabbit.
Just picking up Mom
On Jan. 19, police responded to a report of a suspicious car with two adults and a child inside parked in the driveway at a Cooper Road residence. Police located the described car and spoke with the occupants who said they were just waiting to pick up the driver’s mother who is a home health aide at a house on Cooper Road. The driver said due to poor weather conditions she accidentally parked in the wrong driveway. Police said there was no problem.
Can you help my sister?
A caller Jan. 22 asked police to check on his sister whose car became disabled and was parked in a church lot on Secor Road. When police arrived, AAA was already on scene changing a flat tire on the car. The driver was able to leave without incident and no police assistance was needed.
Fire
Burnt food brought firefighters to a house on Beechwood Lane Jan. 27. The resident met firefighters at the door to explain the situation. No hazards were observed and the alarm was reset. The resident didn’t want any help ventilating the light smoke condition.
Dust from contractors working in a house on Greenacres Avenue Jan. 18 brought firefighters to the residence. They found no other hazards at the scene and advised workers in the basement to disable the alarm while they were doing the dusty job.
A contractor accidentally damaged a water main while working in the vicinity of Walworth and Berkeley roads Jan. 18. The Scarsdale water department crew responded after a water condition was reported in the area. Repairs were made.
A generator and two lawn mowers leaking gas inside a garage brought firefighters to a residence on Potter Road Jan. 18 after the resident reported an odor that smelled like old gas or varnish. No gasoline or other liquid was detected on the garage floor, just the odor. The problematic equipment was brought outside and the resident was advised to get all the equipment repaired before storing it back inside.
On Jan. 18, charred grease on a cooking pan brought firefighters to a residence on Stratton Road. The homeowner had called about an oven fire, but the oven wasn’t damaged and there was no smoke inside the house. The resident was advised of the reason for the condition and no further assistance was required.
One person was taken by Scarsdale ambulance to a hospital Jan. 19 after a three-car collision on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound near Weaver Street. One car was towed.
Firefighters responded Jan. 19 to an apartment complex on Weaver Street on a report from a resident who complained of a “rotten egg” smell in their unit. Recently stained wood floors in another unit, which was undergoing construction, was the cause of the smell. The resident of the unit where the floor was being stained agreed to open some windows.
Three people were taken to a hospital Jan. 21 following a two-car, rear-end collision on the Bronx River Parkway northbound. Firefighters blocked the lanes of traffic and assisted EMS with removing people from the cars and getting them into the ambulances. The first car drove away from the scene; the second car was towed. County police also assisted at the scene.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, was compiled from official information.
