Patrol discovered an open rear door to a business on S. Central Avenue June 15 in the early hours of the morning when the business was closed for the night. A perimeter was secured and dispatch was notified to send additional units to check the exterior and interior. The business was entered, all appeared in order and the door was resecured.
An open rear door was also discovered in the afternoon on June 15 at an unoccupied residence on Chedwith Road. Police were alerted to the open door by a home security system. A premise check showed the house was empty and there was no sign of forced entry. The door was resecured and police left via the garage. Attempts to contact the key holder were unsuccessful.
In a rush
Police responded to the vicinity of the Tranquility Spa on S. Central Avenue June 16 on a report of a two-car collision. One driver left the scene. Police spoke with the person who reported the incident, who said he was waiting to exit a private parking lot when his car was struck from behind by a woman driver, who told him she was in a rush. She claimed neither car was damaged and showed her driver’s license and insurance carrier information to the man. He told police the bumper of his Audi is damaged. Police were unable to find a phone number for the woman based on her license plate number.
Stop calling
A Brookdell Drive resident told police June 16 about a man who keeps phoning her and asking for her by name. She told him to stop. She said he called her repeatedly in December 2019 and again in November of 2020. She said he says his name but she has no idea who he is. She said she blocked his number and hoped the calls would end. Police tried to reach him to advise him to cease contact but were unsuccessful.
Window shattered
Police responded to a parking lot on Fieldstone Drive June 17 on a report of a car with a broken window. They spoke with the caller who said the rear driver’s side window of his Prius was shattered. The car didn’t appear entered and nothing from the interior was missing. His wife said she saw landscapers working in the vicinity and he believes a rock flung from a lawn mower or weedwacker probably broke the car window. Police saw grass, small rocks and wood chips on the complainant’s car and every car around it.
Tree on wires
Police responded to Old Colony Road June 18 on a report of a tree on wires. Police saw a large tree that had fallen on wires was causing a utility pole to fall to the ground, blocking a roadway. Greenville Fire Department personnel were on scene as well as Con Edison and town of Greenburgh Department of Public Works personnel. A neighbor said she heard the tree falling. A report was made regarding a streetlight attached to the utility pole. No one was injured.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from June 14 to June 20, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.