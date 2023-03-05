Greenburgh Police blotter logo

Police responded to a dental office on S. Central Avenue Feb. 22 for a report of an irate female customer refusing to leave. The customer said she was trying to obtain her records to bring to a different dentist to whom she’d been referred. An employee at the practice told police the customer arrived without an appointment and was disruptive; she said the customer slammed a door, threw a chair against that door, and then lifted another chair over her head, preparing to throw it. The employee grabbed the chair legs and the two grappled with it. The dentist told police the woman was no longer welcome in her office and police told the woman to pay the $50 fee, get her records, and not return to the office. 

Identity theft

Tags

