Police responded to a dental office on S. Central Avenue Feb. 22 for a report of an irate female customer refusing to leave. The customer said she was trying to obtain her records to bring to a different dentist to whom she’d been referred. An employee at the practice told police the customer arrived without an appointment and was disruptive; she said the customer slammed a door, threw a chair against that door, and then lifted another chair over her head, preparing to throw it. The employee grabbed the chair legs and the two grappled with it. The dentist told police the woman was no longer welcome in her office and police told the woman to pay the $50 fee, get her records, and not return to the office.
Identity theft
On Feb. 22, a Fort Hill Road resident went to police headquarters to report fraudulent activity on his bank account that occurred between December 2021 and May 2022. He was informed of the fraudulent transactions by his bank, which froze the account. The reporting party is a student who said he lost his credit card in December 2021. He discovered another account that was opened in his name without his knowledge had shown a past due balance of over $2,000; his personal information was used in other attempts to open accounts. He said he has no financial loss and a report was made for documentation.
Stolen flip phone
Police responded to the AT&T store on S. Central Avenue Feb. 22 after the manager reported a Samsung Z Flip 3 phone, valued at $1,000, was stolen from a display. Police were told a slim man entered the store, grabbed the phone and left. An employee said she saw the subject walking toward the store’s parking lot; she thought a white four door sedan idling in the area was waiting for the man, but didn’t see him get in the car. The store manager indicated they would press charges if the person were found.
Frozen food thief
A man accused of stealing about $200 worth of frozen shrimp and frozen steak from ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Feb. 22 was apprehended by store security after concealing the items in his jacket. All the food was recovered. Police handcuffed the man and transported him to police headquarters. Nelson E. Ocasio, 66, was booked, processed and released after being charged with petty larceny. He is scheduled to appear in court March 15.
Police returned to ShopRite a few hours later after store security took a man identified as Christopher Franklin, 50, into custody after he allegedly stole 73 items valued at $508. Police learned Franklin has an active warrant in Clarkstown, New York; that police department was notified and said they would not extradite the suspect. Franklin was taken to Greenburgh police headquarters where he was booked and processed after being charged with petty larceny. He was released and scheduled to appear in court March 10.
Harassed
On Feb. 23, a housing officer at the Greenburgh Housing Authority on Maple Street reported he has been harassed by a woman living on N. Washington Avenue for three years. The most recent incident happened Feb. 17 when the woman approached the officer as he was getting into his car, photographed him, cursed him, and threatened to have unknown parties from Yonkers beat him up. The housing officer told police the woman’s mother’s name is on the lease and the daughter doesn’t belong there. A report was made for documentation only.
Needs money for food
Police made contact with a man who reportedly was trying to get into cars with various women Feb. 24 in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s on N. Central Avenue. The man said he was soliciting money to buy food. He was advised to stop and leave the area. Police said he was wearing a black jacket, a yellow hoodie, and carrying a yellow backpack.
Scammed
On Feb. 25, an elderly Southern Road man reported being scammed out of $8,000 by someone who called and claimed to be the man’s grandson who needed money for bail. The man was provided with a number, which he thought was the police, and was told a courier could go to his home to accept cash to get the grandson released. After he complied with all directives and a heavyset man arrived at his door, he gave the man all the money. Not long after, he heard from his grandson who said he wasn’t and had never been in jail. Police are investigating.
Distracted
A woman told police she had just finished shopping at HomeGoods on S. Central Avenue Feb. 25 when she was approached by a woman who pointed out something odd on the front of her Mercedes. While the woman distracted her, another person reached into her car and stole her wallet from her handbag. She realized it was missing shortly after, but not before someone used her card to make purchases at Dick’s Sporting Goods. A report was made for documentation.
Man steals pricey lip gloss
Police were at a retail store on N. Central Avenue Feb. 27 after the loss prevention manager said an older man, whom she recognized as having been in the store before and might be a thief, entered the business and stole three Estee Lauder lip products valued at $108. A report was made.
Thirsty thief
On Feb. 27, police responded to Rite Aid on E. Hartsdale Avenue after an employee reported a man who stole three cans of Mike’s Hard Lemonade in the morning returned much later in the day to steal another can of the beverage. The man also used the public restroom in the store, came out, and told the employee, “Your bathroom is dirty.” Police reportedly found an empty can of the hard lemonade left in the bathroom. The employee said the man drove away in a red Volvo.
Suspicious
An Old Army Road woman who reported a car stolen from her driveway a month ago told police she saw a suspicious car near her house and thought perhaps the same car thieves had returned. She said an unknown car pulled into her driveway and idled for a few minutes before leaving the area. Police advised her to keep her car doors locked and to utilize the driveway gate already on the property.
High-speed chase cut short
On Feb. 28, police broke off a high-speed chase with a gray BMW after conducting a traffic stop because the car had a loose rear license plate. The stop was initiated at a gas station on N. Central Avenue. The driver got out of the car but was told by police to get back in; the driver decided to make a run for it and fled south on Central Avenue, going about 80-85 mph. Police followed for a while, but due to the wet roadway they ended the chase. The car had New Hampshire license plates, which were later determined to have been switched from a different BMW. The driver was described as a slim 25-year-old male wearing a black puffy jacket and skintight tan pants.
Handbag thief
On Feb. 28, a manager at TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue told police a man caught on the store’s security cameras stole three handbags valued at $929.94 from the store. Video footage showed the man taking the items off the rack and then leaving without paying. He was described as being in his 30s and wearing dark jeans and carrying a red backpack.
Aggravated unlicensed operation
Robert J. Paris, II, 26, was stopped by police Feb. 24 near Fort Hill Road and Jackson Avenue after his black Nissan with Massachusetts plates made a left turn in an area where three signs prohibiting left hand turns are posted for cars traveling eastbound on Jackson Avenue onto Fort Hill Road Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Paris disregarded the signs and made the turn. A check of his license showed it was revoked. He was given tickets, including one to appear in court March 15.
Mohammad Abukhader, 32, was arrested on Ardsley Road Feb. 26, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle after police pulled him over for driving badly and cutting in front of multiple cars. When he presented his license to the officer, records showed it was suspended. Abukhader was given a number of summonses, including one to appear in court March 21.
Sick wildlife
Police responded to HomeGoods on S. Central Avenue Feb. 22 on a report of a sick raccoon. The animal appeared disoriented and unable to stand. Another officer arrived on scene with a snare pole and the animal was brought to a safe, grassy area to be humanely dispatched with one round. The body was double bagged and disposed of at the shopping center’s commercial garbage container.
A sick skunk reported on Poe Street Feb. 23 was dispatched and bagged in the reporting homeowner’s trash scheduled that day for pickup.
A sick raccoon was reported in the vicinity of Fort Hill Road and Mount Joy Avenue Feb. 24. The reporting party was no longer on scene. The animal was dispatched with one shot and double bagged for removal.
A sick raccoon was dispatched Feb. 25 on Brook Lane by three shots from an officer’s handgun. Police double bagged and then disposed of the animal.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, was compiled from official information.
