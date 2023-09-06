Scarsdale police logo blotter NEW

A burglary was reported Sept. 3 on Carstensen Road; the resident reported jewelry valued at $5,000 was stolen. The burglar destroyed a glass primary bedroom door valued at $2,000. The resident reported it happened that evening and said the incident must have taken place in the hour or so during which he’d left the house. Police are investigating. 

Identity theft, bank fraud 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.