A burglary was reported Sept. 3 on Carstensen Road; the resident reported jewelry valued at $5,000 was stolen. The burglar destroyed a glass primary bedroom door valued at $2,000. The resident reported it happened that evening and said the incident must have taken place in the hour or so during which he’d left the house. Police are investigating.
Identity theft, bank fraud
Grand larceny was reported Sept. 1 as well as identity theft reported by a Christie Place man who said more than $3,000 was fraudulently removed from his checking account, as well as his identifying information. He said several unauthorized payments were made from his checking account. His bank has been made aware of the fraud and is conducting its own investigation. A report was made for documentation.
Steal and leave
Clothing valued at more than $1,000 was reported stolen from a store on Spencer Place Sept. 1. Also stolen was a cross-body bag valued at $100. The storeowner said someone entered the store earlier in the day and took the items without paying for them. Police are investigating.
Custom furs stolen?
Two custom-made mink jackets valued at $10,000 were reported stolen Aug. 31 from a residence on Black Birch Lane. The victim, 87, told police she believes a real estate agent took them sometime between Aug. 18 and Aug. 31. Police are investigating.
Stolen signs
A woman from Yorktown Heights reported Sept. 28 that signs were removed from her car parked on E. Parkway and Spencer Place that evening. She said the three signs stolen are valued at $200. A case was opened.
Missing AirPods
A Seneca Road caller Sept. 1 reported he’d hired a contractor to help him with his computer. He said once the work was done, the contractor left, but the resident’s AirPods, which he tracked to a location in Peekskill, were missing. Police contacted the contractor who said he got the caller’s message asking if he had his AirPods and he said he didn’t have them and had looked for them. Police advised him to keep looking and if he found them, to bring them to police headquarters to return to the resident.
Parking problems
A caller Aug. 28 on Vernon Road complained a car belonging to someone on the street was parked in a no-parking zone; the complainant said the car was parked exactly where crews were trying to do roadwork. The police dispatcher located the homeowner who said they would move the car the next morning. The village engineering department was contacted to see if this was acceptable and nothing further was heard from either party.
On Aug. 31 multiple cars were reported parking in handicapped spaces without the proper permits on Mamaroneck Road. Multiple summonses were issued.
Kids playing
A caller on Walworth Avenue Aug. 28 said her Ring camera showed someone trying her doorknob. Police looked at the video and said it was kids playing. She still wanted it documented.
Kids, again
On Aug. 29, an Edgewood Road caller reported eight kids banged on her door multiple times in the last hour. Police saw a group of kids dispersing on bicycles and scooters. Attempts to contact the kids were unsuccessful and police did not pursue them.
A caller on Huntington Avenue Aug. 29 reported teens making noise. When police located them and talked to them, they said they were leaving.
Teens were reported setting off fireworks Aug. 31 on Drake Road. Police on arrival saw the teens scattering toward Montgomery Road. Police said they didn’t find any fireworks or fireworks debris and don’t think any were set off.
Teen boys were reported on a playground on Boulevard very late on Sept. 1. Upon police arrival, the boys said they were leaving and no further action was required.
Boxes fall off truck
A caller Aug. 28 reported boxes strewn across the road after they fell off a pickup truck traveling on Post Road near Kingston Road. Police saw many boxes strewn across the northbound lane. Patrol cleared the roadway of debris and no further action was taken.
Argument
A woman called police Aug. 29 to report she was being followed by a man on Depot Plaza. Her call was cut off and there was no answer on call back. Multiple units arrived on scene and police spoke to both parties who said they’d argued but it was verbal only. No further action was taken.
Found doggy
A person walked into headquarters Aug. 30 with a dog they found wandering on Heathcote Road near Morris Lane. A phone number was on the dog’s collar and the owner was contacted and ticketed for having a roaming dog before his pet was returned.
Walking on tracks
Scarsdale ambulance went to E. Parkway Aug. 30 after Eastchester police and the county fire department requested them after a caller reported a person possibly in an altered mental state seen walking on train tracks. Police secured the area and the person was located at the corner of Popham Road and E. Parkway and transported to a hospital.
Screams, runs into traffic
County police contacted Scarsdale police Aug. 30 to assist a caregiver requesting help with an elderly patient. County police said while on a security detail at the golf course they saw an elderly woman screaming and running into traffic. The woman told county police she was being chased by unknown men. Her nurse arrived to assist her in returning home. When Scarsdale police arrived at her residence they saw everything was in good order. They spoke with the woman’s husband who said no medical attention was needed.
Bad driving
A New Rochelle woman was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, driving without a valid license and an equipment violation Sept. 1 on Crane and Chase roads during a motor vehicle stop after an officer on patrol noticed one of her side brake lights was out. Three traffic citations were issued to the driver.
A High Point Drive woman Sept. 1 was charged with driving a car with a suspended registration on Heathcote and Kelwynne roads after a license plate reader alarm was activated. A check with the DMV confirmed the alarm and a traffic stop was initiated. The driver, in her 70s, was advised of her suspended status. Her license plate was removed and her car towed.
Car damaged by falling limb
Police went to a residence Sept. 2 on Wayside Lane where they met with the caller who said a branch of a tree belonging to the village fell on her husband’s car. Damage was sustained to the passenger side and mirror and hood. The caller was issued paperwork to give to the car’s insurer.
Fire
One person was taken to White Plains Hospital Aug. 28 following a collision on the Hutchinson River Parkway at Exit 13. Firefighters said it was a three-car collision; they assisted county police with evaluating patients and stabilizing the scene.
Smoke but no fire was detected in a home on Cohawney Road Sept. 1. Firefighters said it was from cooking bacon.
A Brambrach Road resident reported a kitchen fire Sept. 1. Firefighters on arrival found smoke from an extinguished fire. The resident said they’d been cooking herbal materials, which they left unattended on a natural gas burner set to low. The resident was outside when they heard the alarm. They shut off the range and used a lid to smother the ignited contents in the pot. The fire had extended to the plastic exterior of the over-the-range microwave. A neighbor used a pull-down faucet to extinguish the combustible items. The resident was evaluated for smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Steam from a shower activated a smoke alarm Sept. 3 at a residence on Parkfield Road. Firefighters explained how the mechanism worked and talked to the resident about how to avoid unnecessary activation.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, was compiled from official reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.