A person on Roosevelt Place contacted police late in the evening on April 20 to report someone with a flashlight possibly trying doors to enter a building. The caller also suggested it might be a custodian doing rounds. Police checked the area but saw nobody.
I Spy
A Butler Road caller April 22 said a man with binoculars was sitting on her neighbor’s porch looking inside houses. It was unclear if he was looking at her house or her neighbor’s house. When police arrived, she changed her story a little bit regarding her description of the man, but said he’d been sitting on her neighbor’s lawn with binoculars trained on her house. He was wearing a blue and white striped shirt and was middle-aged with short, dark hair. He was gone prior to police arrival. They looked for him without result.
House is not for sale
A Herkimer Road caller April 17 reported an unknown man phoned his house to ask if the residence was for sale. It isn’t. The caller asked police to conduct an exterior check of his property, which they did. Nothing appeared out of order.
Resident assisted
A Palmer Avenue caller April 19 called police to say someone was in her house and she was locked in her bedroom. She said she was stuck there as she lost the key to the lock. She found the key and had the door unlocked before patrol arrived. She declined police officers’ offer to search her house and said she felt safe since they’d arrived. Police checked the exterior of the house and found nothing out of order. The woman called back the next day to say she thought a lock was stolen from inside her house. When police arrived she said she was mistaken and everything was fine.
Unlocked car stolen
A Brewster Road man reported his 2023 BMW valued at $65,000 was stolen April 18 from his driveway. The keys were inside the car. According to his security footage, he estimated the theft occurred in the early hours of that morning.
Concerned about security camera
A Locust Lane caller April 17 reported a neighboring business installed new security cameras that point directly into the bathroom he shares with his wife and the bathroom of his young daughters. Police checked and confirmed the caller’s report was accurate. The caller said he doesn’t think it was an intentional invasion of his privacy. Police were unable to contact the utility that installed the equipment and were also unable to find any penal law prohibiting the placement of exterior security cameras in this matter. A police report was made for documentation.
Attempted theft of recycled electronics
Criminal mischief was reported April 23 by the sanitation department on Secor Road; the listed victim is the county government. A lock reportedly worth $1 was damaged. Police investigating said an unknown party intentionally damaged the lock while trying to access the storage unit containing recycled electronics. The container has been temporarily secured with police tape. The incident is under investigation.
Left his backpack in a Lyft
A person called police April 17 after he took a Lyft to an address on Vernon Road and accidentally left his backpack in the car. He said he tried to reach the driver but the driver did not respond to his calls. The backpack contained sneakers, a fancy water bottle, expensive earbuds and about $200 cash. He requested a police report to give to the driver’s employer, enabling them to conduct their own investigation.
Identity theft and fraud
A Windsor Road resident April 17 reported someone racked up serious charges with a phone service provider using the resident’s identity. He told police a collection agency is now badgering him for payment. He has since filed a fraud report with the provider and is monitoring his accounts.
An Old Orchard Lane resident went to police headquarters April 19 to report his identity was fraudulently used by someone applying for a driver’s license in the state of Washington. He was advised to monitor his credit and change his passwords.
A Brite Avenue resident April 20 reported a check she wrote for $1,840 was fraudulently cashed at an unknown ATM and altered to be cashed for $8,400. She is in the process of working with her bank to be reimbursed.
An online felony theft was reported April 22 by a River Road resident. The victim reported $20,500 was removed from his bank account; he discovered the loss after fraudulent activity was reported to him via his WhatsUp app.
Collisions
One person was reported injured April 17 in a two-car collision in which one car traveling east on Sprague Road was hit by another car traveling south on Gaylor Road when that driver failed to stop at a stop sign. Three people were involved, including a 7-year-old girl. An ambulance was requested for one person complaining of neck pain. One car was towed from the scene.
A Fox Meadow Road man, 82, was reported injured at the scene of a two-car collision on Post Road and Rugby Lane April 18; he was charged with one misdemeanor and two infractions, specifically aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, third degree; failure to use designated lane; and unsafe lane change. On arrival, police saw the man getting out of his car and searched records, which showed the man’s license was suspended as a result of administrative action taken by Scarsdale police in June 2022. The man was taken to the hospital, and police delivered summonses to his home address. Police said the man was unable to say what happened. Both cars were towed from the scene.
One person was reported injured April 21 in a two-car collision on Saxon Woods and Boulder Brook roads when one car tried to pass another and the two cars sideswiped. One car was towing an open trailer which was also damaged. Both cars were towed away. Multiple tickets were issued. A 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital.
A little road rage
A man went to police headquarters April 19 to report verbal threats he received from someone recklessly driving behind him and possibly following him on Popham Road. He told police that driver turned and drove on Church Lane and there was no further interaction.
Hates sound of children playing
An Edgewood Road caller April 21 reported kids playing outside and making too much noise around 5 p.m. Police arrived and saw children playing in the park playground at Edgewood School. Police advised the caller that the noise was not excessive.
Dog in yard the whole time
While patrolling Parkfield Road April 21, an officer was flagged down by a resident who said their dog ran off and, according to an Airtag on the dog’s collar, it was somewhere in the vicinity of Butler Road and the Bronx River Parkway. Police looked for the dog until the resident reported the dog was in the yard but the Airtag’s batteries were low, indicating an incorrect location.
Wandering old golden
An older golden retriever was found by a good Samaritan April 21 near Penn Boulevard. No one in the area had reported a lost dog. The New Rochelle Humane Society was contacted and offered to pick up the dog within an hour. The dog was put in the police kennel until its ride arrived. Meanwhile, the dog’s owner contacted the police a half hour later. The humane society was notified of the update. The owner got the dog back and also got a summons for the dog being at large.
Property line dispute with landscaper
A Richbell Close resident April 22 reported his neighbor was planting trees on his property and he’d argued about the property line with his neighbor’s landscaper. Police arrived and there was some discussion. The landscaper agreed to only plant trees on clearly delineated property.
Not locked out after all
A Drake Road caller April 22 told police she locked herself out of the house with one of her kids inside. Before the police arrived, she was back inside the house.
Handicapped parking only, please
Multiple cars reported parked on Post Road April 17 in marked handicapped spaces were issued summonses.
Fire
Firefighters were dispatched to Edgemont Elementary School April 17 for an activated fire alarm. The custodian said an elementary school student activated it and there were no hazards in the building. Firefighters on scene came to the same conclusion. While they were checking the building, a gas alarm message was seen on a boiler room panel. Levels were checked with negative results. The custodian was advised to call for service to the panel.
On April 17, firefighters went to a house on Webster Road after a smoke detection device was activated. No hazards were found and the homeowners were advised to contact their alarm company for service.
On April 18, a caller reported smoke behind a house on Butler Road. On arrival, police were greeted by a woman who said her son had a campfire going in the backyard. Firefighters saw it burning and extinguished it with two water cans. The mother was advised of village ordinances and advised not to restart the fire due to the firepit’s proximity to the house, dry brush nearby and dry conditions.
A highway worker was hit by a car April 18 on the Bronx River Parkway. Firefighters stabilized the scene and accessed the patient until Scarsdale ambulance arrived. The patient was taken to Westchester Medical Center. No information was available about the driver of the car, or whether that driver had stopped after hitting the worker.
Occupants of two cars involved in a collision April 18 on Post Road and Rugby Lane self-extricated prior to firefighters’ arrival and were being assessed by ambulance medics. Firefighters stabilized the scene and assisted with medical assessments and stood by for a tow truck.
A car struck a utility pole April 20 on Crane Road near Church Lane. The pole suffered only minor cosmetic damage. A solar-powered pedestrian crossing pole sign and its pole also were hit and substantially damaged. The scene was turned over to Scarsdale police who said the driver fell asleep while driving and veered off the roadway. The car was towed.
Smoke from an actively burning fireplace brought firefighters to a house on Brewster Road April 21; the smoke escaped the flue and began sending exhaust into the house. The homeowner corrected the situation prior to firefighters arrival and opened windows. Minimal CO2 readings were detected and the homeowner reset the alarm.
Water was reported cascading down from the second floor of a house on Stonehouse Road April 23. A broken water feed line from an upstairs toilet was found to be the culprit and water line to the toilet was shut down. Firefighters pumped 3 feet of water from the basement and the resident was advised to call a mitigation service to control damages.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from April 17 to April 23, was made from official reports.
