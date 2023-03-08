A caller Feb. 27 reported a suspicious car parked with its lights on in the driveway of a house on Murray Hill Road. Police arrived and the driver said he was just making a phone call. Nothing appeared out of order and no action was taken.
Suspicious activity was reported Feb. 28 by a Stonehouse Road caller who described a man she said was only pretending to remove snow. Police arrived and saw a man shoveling snow in the driveway of the caller’s residence. Nearby was a truck, which was clearly marked as belonging to a builder’s management company. The man told police he is employed to maintain the grounds. He said he had been at that particular residence daily for three months and would continue to do so until the property’s renovations were completed.
A Garden Road caller Feb. 28 said she discovered a blue drawstring tied around her deck doorknob. After researching “blue drawstring” on the internet, she became concerned. Police advised her it was likely a prank but would provide extra drive-bys.
A red work van Feb. 28 was reported as suspicious by a caller at the intersection of Greendale and Oxford roads. Police found it parked on Oxford Road. The occupants said they’d pulled over to have a conversation. Police said there was no sign of any criminal activity and no further action was taken.
A Carthage Road caller Feb. 28 reported his mother fell for a phone scam and agreed to pay an unknown man $5,000. The son said the money wasn’t paid but that someone was coming to his mother’s residence to collect it the next day. He told his mother to lock all her doors, don’t answer the door, and call 911 if anyone she doesn’t recognize comes to the door. Extra drive-bys were requested for several days. The next day police responded after the son called again, requesting assistance. While police were at the residence, an unknown party, likely the scammer, called the landline. Police answered the phone, identified himself as a police officer, and told the man to stop calling that number. The unknown caller apologized and said it was a case of “mistaken identity.” Police spoke with the mother involved, and advised her that no one would call her on the phone and demand cash payment for utilities, bail, or other services.
A Lawrence Road residence March 2 reported a house across the street had an open front door but no cars were in the driveway. Police responded to the location and spoke with a resident who said they didn’t realize the front door was open and thought maybe his kids, who were home, hadn’t properly closed it. He declined to have police search the house.
A caller March 2 reported an occupied car running for an extended period of time at the corner of Wheelock and Hanover roads, which appeared suspicious. When police arrived, they saw the car going east on Wheelock; it turned right onto Brookby Road and then turned westbound on Mamaroneck Road. The car turned right onto Palmer Avenue and proceeded south onto Wilmot Road until it entered New Rochelle. Police reported no violations but said they would continue to monitor the area.
A caller in the vicinity of Crossway and Lincoln roads March 3 reported a man in his 50s wearing a jacket designated for post office personnel but not carrying a postal bag. The caller said the man was unusually unkempt and was walking with a woman. Police searched for the pair but didn’t find them.
Car stolen with toddler strapped inside
Police assisted Eastchester police March 2 after a caller in Eastchester reported he was taking his daughter to the bus stop when a man got in the father’s car and drove off with the father’s 3-year-old son in the back seat. The child was found one minute later by a neighbor and was safe. The car was located shortly thereafter. The incident occurred in Eastchester. Scarsdale police assisted in searching the surrounding areas.
Burgled
An Oxford Road man reported March 4 a burglary he believed happened at his residence the day before when a number of unidentified items were stolen, a safe destroyed and hardwood floors damaged. The crime was discovered by an unidentified man from Flushing, New York, and also reported by a White Plains woman. Police are investigating.
Checks washed and cashed
A Gilmore Court resident March 1 reported discovering on Feb. 25 two checks in his name totaling $9,700 were washed and cashed by an unknown party. One check was never issued by him and is still in his checkbook. The other check was mailed by his wife Feb. 2; she dropped it in a U.S. Post Office drop box located at Walworth Avenue and Colwin Road. The bank froze the man’s account and transferred funds to new accounts. The reporting party does not appear to be out any money and a report was made for documentation only.
Hit bus, didn’t stop
No one was injured when a car collided with a bus March 3 at a bus stop near the intersection of Post and Crane roads. The bus had stopped when a driver in another car turned right from the eastbound lane of Crane Road, heading southbound on to Post Road; that driver failed to turn wide enough and hit the bus. The car didn’t stop and the bus driver was unable to give a good description of the car.
Teens making noise
On Feb. 27, a Continental Road resident reported females screaming loudly somewhere behind her house. She said she thought the screams were coming from a residence on Mayflower Road. Police went to the area and heard the screaming. They spoke with a Mayflower Road homeowner who said her teen daughter was having a hot tub gathering with friends. She said she would ask them to quiet down and no further action was taken.
Teens weren’t misbehaving
Teens were reported making noise March 4 on the basketball courts on Roosevelt Place by a caller who thought they might also be drinking. Police arrived and saw a group of teens leaving. They weren’t loud and didn’t appear to have been drinking. They said they were heading home and no further action was taken.
Where does the snow go?
A Brookfield Lane resident Feb. 28 told police he had argued with a snowplowing contractor over where the snow was left. The caller said his plowed snow was placed on the curb in front of his house. Police told him that area is village property. It’s unknown if the snow was ultimately moved elsewhere.
Lost phone in the snow
A student’s cellphone lost while sledding at Brewster Road Feb. 28 was found by a good Samaritan who turned the phone into police. The student’s mother was contacted and the phone was returned.
Civil incident
An Uber driver March 1 called police to report a problem with a customer who wouldn’t get out of the driver’s car on Lockwood Road. Police responded and spoke with a resident who said they remained in the Uber driver’s car while waiting for another Uber, because the driver had canceled the trip after realizing how far the distance was to the destination. They said they would report the incident to the company and no further action was taken.
Wildlife
A Greenacres Avenue resident March 3 said a sick skunk and a coyote were seen near the caller’s house. It was unclear if the caller saw the animals from a window or on home video surveillance. The caller wasn’t sure if the coyote was also sick. Police arrived and saw the skunk, which appeared healthy and was walking close to the caller’s front door and house foundation. No coyotes were observed. The officer tried to reach the resident via phone but there was no answer.
A large raccoon was seen March 3 walking in the street on Oak Lane very slowly. The caller said it seemed disoriented. Police followed it into the caller’s backyard where it was humanely dispatched and placed in a garbage bag for curb collection from the sanitation department.
A Westview Lane resident March 3 reported a sick skunk in her backyard. She called a trapper who said they wouldn’t come for the animal until it was deceased. Police arrived and dispatched the animal and helped the caller dispose of it.
Begging
A man allegedly panhandling for money March 3 was reported in the vicinity of Heathcote Road and Palmer Avenue. When police met up with him, he said he was trying to raise funds to repair his car. He was told panhandling is not allowed and he left the area.
Closed for lunch
A woman called the police March 3 to say her bank on Chase Road was closed and she wondered if everything was OK. She was told the bank closes for lunch and no further action was taken.
No sticks thrown
A caller on the Heathcote Bypass March 3 reported youths on the bridge carrying big sticks, which he was sure they intended to throw at cars. Police looked in the area and saw no youths, no sticks and no indication sticks were thrown.
Aggressive NJ drivers?
A caller March 4 complained of unusual activity at a parking garage on Palmer Avenue. They said a number of cars, most of them with New Jersey plates, left the garage all at the same time, driving “very aggressively.” Prior to the car’s exiting, the caller said she overheard them talking as they congregated in the lower level of the lot, which she found suspicious, due to the late hour. Patrol monitored the garage for further activity.
Courtesy ride
A caller March 4 told police she took a taxi to an address on Morris Lane at Heathcote Road, which turned out to be the wrong address and she was stranded. Police arrived and she said the taxi driver dropped her at the wrong location for her job as a home caregiver; she was given a courtesy ride to the correct address on Murray Hill Road.
Arrested
Ricci Johnson, 21, from Yonkers, was arrested March 5, wanted on a bench warrant after he failed to appear for his scheduled court date in February of this year. The defendant is a student. The nature of the warrant is unknown and details about his arrest were redacted in documents released to news media. Johnson was held without bail and released to the Westchester County jail.
Fire
Firefighters went to a commercial building Feb. 27 on Weaver Street in response to an activated alarm. On arrival, there was an alarm technician already working on scene, who said there was a malfunction but no danger.
Residents at a Tunstall Road residence returned home Feb. 27 from a vacation to hear a beeping sound coming from a stand-alone smoke detector. The house also has a fire alarm system. Firefighters said there was no smoke or fire and told the residents to contact the alarm company about the malfunction. They were also advised that interconnected detectors that communicate with a central system are safer and more effective than stand-alone alarms.
Con Edison gas technicians were summoned to a Colvin Road residence March 1 when a gas crew working outside the house on a service line caused residual gas to leak into the residence. Low readings were detected in the basement and gas was shut down to the house until the gas technicians could do their work.
On March 1, cooking smoke brought firefighters to a residence on Cambridge Road. No hazards were observed.
Firefighters responded March 1 to Olmsted Road when burnt food set off an alarm. The resident reset the alarm and turned down firefighters’ offer to ventilate the house of a light smoky haze.
On March 4, firefighters responded to a residence on Butler Road when construction workers’ equipment activated a heat detector. No fire or hazard was found.
Steam from a shower set off an alarm at a house on Obry Drive on March 4. No fire was found.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Feb. 27 to March 5, was made from official reports.
