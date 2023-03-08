Scarsdale Police blotter logo

A caller Feb. 27 reported a suspicious car parked with its lights on in the driveway of a house on Murray Hill Road. Police arrived and the driver said he was just making a phone call. Nothing appeared out of order and no action was taken. 

Suspicious activity was reported Feb. 28 by a Stonehouse Road caller who described a man she said was only pretending to remove snow. Police arrived and saw a man shoveling snow in the driveway of the caller’s residence. Nearby was a truck, which was clearly marked as belonging to a builder’s management company. The man told police he is employed to maintain the grounds. He said he had been at that particular residence daily for three months and would continue to do so until the property’s renovations were completed.

