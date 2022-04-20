The police department requested assistance from firefighters April 12 to search for an 80–year-old man reported missing, last seen sitting on a bench at the high school. Thermal imaging was used to search the perimeter and trails. The search proved unsuccessful and firefighters were released from the scene by police. The man was later reported found and reunited with his family.
Violations of leaf blower ban
A summons was given April 11 to a landscaper using a prohibited gas-powered leaf blower at a residence on Cushman Road. A summons was also issued to the homeowner.
A gas-powered leaf blower was reported in use April 12 at a location on Post Road. A summons was issued to the operator and another summons placed in the records bin for the homeowner.
Multiple summonses were issued April 13 on Seneca Road to operators for illegal use of gas-powered blowers. Two summonses for the homeowner were also placed in the records bin.
A Sage Terrace resident April 13 reported gas-fired leaf blowers in use near her location. An individual was observed using a large lawn mower. No gas-powered leaf blowing equipment was observed.
A caller April 14 insisted gas-powered leaf blowers were in use at a location on Saxon Woods Road. On arrival, police saw no gas-powered leaf blowers in use and spoke with the landscape crew who said they’d been using a chainsaw to remove tree branches from a front yard. They said at no point had they used a gas-powered leaf blower. Police gave them a flyer with instructions about the use of blower equipment.
Two summonses were issued April 15 at a residence on Madison Road. Police observed gas-powered leaf blowers in use. Citations were given to the operators of the blowers as well as the owner of the landscaping company. Police were not able to contact the homeowner. The records department was notified.
A code enforcement officer issued summonses April 15 to two landscapers using gas-powered leaf blowers at an address on Mamaroneck Road. A third summons was mailed to the homeowner.
Wildlife
A homeowner on Black Birch Lane called police April 11 to report a “big” raccoon but the caller could not determine whether the animal was sick or injured. The animal left the property prior to police arrival. The resident was advised to call back if it returned and appeared unwell.
A Lebanon Road caller April 15 reported there was a small animal caught in a trap in her basement and her husband was unable to go there to dispose of it. Police arrived and took it away.
Items lost and found
A wedding band found in the vicinity of Olmsted and Hampton roads was turned into police April 11 and put into safekeeping.
A person went to police headquarters April 12 to report that a few days earlier he’d lost his wallet at a restaurant not in Scarsdale. He said he’s been in contact with the police department of that community and asked to document his loss via a police report.
A credit card was found April 14 on Bradley Road. Police accepted the found card and attempted to locate the person whose name was on the card without success; the card was placed in safekeeping.
A woman contacted police April 14 to report she’d dropped her keys accidentally in a storm drain near Boniface Circle. An officer tried to recover her keys but could not. Police told her the highway department had been notified and she could contact them about retrieving her keys later that day.
Another caller on April 14 contacted police after finding some keys on E. Parkway. Police responded and swiftly reconnected the keys with their owner.
Identity theft
Police are investigating a case of identity theft reported April 15 on Post Road after the reporting party said $15,000 was removed from her bank account using an unauthorized check sent using her credentials. She advised police she had shared sensitive information with an unknown person on the phone after receiving a text alerting her of suspicious activity on her account. She said she now understands the call was fraudulent. She is following up with her bank and requested a documentation report.
A Hamilton Road resident April 11 told police she answered a phone call from someone who claimed to be a Pennsylvania DEA agent. The woman said the scammer said she was being investigated for drugs and asked a lot of questions about the woman’s personal information before asking for money. At that point, the Hamilton Road resident realized it was a scam. She told police said she’s not out any money and has taken steps to protect her identity.
On April 14 a Sheldrake Road resident said she received three different letters from banks advising her of accounts and lines of credit someone fraudulently applied for in her name. All three banks flagged the applications as fraudulent. She’s not out any money. A report was made.
Arcing wires
An active fire was reported April 13 at a residence on Graham Road. On arrival, police saw service wires attached to the home were arcing. There did not appear to be a fire and no one was inside the house. Scarsdale firefighters arrived and took over while police controlled traffic. Con Edison Electric was called to handle the matter.
Loud party
On April 13 a caller reported a loud party at a residence on Hampton Road. On arrival, police saw a large number of youths having a party and advised the homeowner of local ordinances. The host said the party was ending shortly.
Bring the dog in already
A citation was given to a homeowner on Fayette Road on April 14 after a caller complained about a large dog barking for a very long time. Police went to the house where the dog was barking and saw it outside. Its owner was contacted but said she was out of town. She said she would notify a third party to get in touch with her husband to tell him to bring the dog inside. The husband was located and the dog was brought into the house. Due to the length of time it was outside barking, the homeowner was given a citation for a barking dog ordinance.
Accused of stealing
Police met with an agitated man April 16 after he called police to say he was being detained at a store on Scarsdale Avenue because an employee thought he stole something. The employee asked the caller to open his reusable grocery bag and the caller refused. Police asked the man if he had a receipt and he did not. The employee was asked to print out the receipt and the man, who remained upset and agitated, showed police the two items he did pay for. Police advised the employee not to accuse people of stealing based on “a feeling” and to rely on surveillance footage in future to avoid sparking a potentially dangerous interaction.
Fire
An alarm malfunction brought firefighters April 11 to a house on Windward Lane. They did a carbon monoxide investigation but no elevated levels were found.
Cooking set off a smoke alarm April 11 at a home on Rock Creek Lane. Scorch burns and excessive heat were observed but no fire.
Cooking set off an alarm April 15 at a commercial location on Foxhall Road. A worker on site told firefighters it was from cooking and firefighters entered the property to confirm.
Insulation contractors working at a home April 12 on Rodney Road set off a carbon monoxide alarm, summoning firefighters. Levels were detected as they were running a gas-powered generator in the basement. Power to the generator was shut down and the house was ventilated. The contractors were advised to move the generator outdoors.
Plumbers using an Acetylene torch on a 3-season porch on Fountain Terrace activated the carbon monoxide alarm April 13, bringing fire personnel to the scene. Levels were detected and the torch tank was moved outside and shut off. The house was ventilated. The plumbers were advised to not use the tank again.
Water was reported April 14 on Edgewood Road when a resident said they were having a problem with a sewage drain, possibly due to a street clog. Firefighters asked the water department to check the situation and the resident was advised not to run water until the water department responded.
Firefighters responded April 15 to an activated automatic fire alarm at a four-story, mixed-use residence on E. Parkway. A warm hair-straightening device was thought to be the reason the alarm went off in the building, which has residential units over commercial space. An activated smoke detector was found outside one resident’s bathroom with the still-warm hair-straightening device nearby. No fire was found.
A loose bulb brought firefighters April 15 to the basement of a two-story residence on Brewster Road. Firefighters said a CFL bulb located in a high hat was loose, had anodized, and there was brown colorization at its base. Firefighters responded to a call from a resident who reported an inside odor of smoke. They removed the bulb and advised the resident to replace it and attempt to “clean up” basement outlets.
One person was taken by Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps at the scene of a three-car collision on the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound April 17. One car had rear-end damage; another car had front- and rear-end damage; another car had moderate front-end damage and a deployed airbag. Firefighters stayed on scene until the cars were towed.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from April 11 to April 17, was made from official reports.
