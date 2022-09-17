With another placemaking and mobility work session completed Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees will shift its focus to the outdoor pool for its Wednesday, Sept. 28 work session. Mayor Jane Veron said at the board’s business meeting Sept. 13 that the pool “has outlived its useful life” and that “patches and emergency repairs” are no longer a “sustainable” approach.
“Eventually we will have no pool unless we do something,” she said.
The pool consultants will share data from the open online survey and the statistically valid survey, in addition to the in-person feedback collected. Concepts based on the results will be presented at the meeting, along with “rough cost estimates.”
“The goal of the meeting is to illustrate for the community possible paths forward,” Veron said. “A project of this magnitude will be considered in our village budget capital program, and we will continue these conversations into budget season. We anticipate further community outreach throughout the fall.”
During the public comment period that followed Veron’s opening remarks, longtime Scarsdale resident Bob Harrison said he spends most summer weekends at the pool and he called Veron’s assertions about the pool’s lifespan being near the end as “totally false.” He thinks the possibility of adding a lazy river is absurd and he said he was upset the pool survey results have not been released in full to the community, as only some broad numbers were mentioned at a prior meeting. During a time where we are “heading in a recession,” he finds the village’s tax increase and other spending to be irresponsible.
Robin Stettnisch, a Yorktown Heights resident who has been picketing around Scarsdale to call attention to personnel issues at the Scarsdale Public Library, took her public comment time to compare the money spent on the library to what might happen with the pool and wondered if it is a small number — “the richest of the rich” — who are leading unwanted efforts in the village, leading people to be very unhappy with expansions and renovations.
Veron responded to the public comments about the pool, saying it is “on borrowed time,” which was “affirmed” by the study put together by the consultants.
Trustee Jeremy Gans agreed that getting up to modern standards is important for health, safety and accessibility.
Trustee Sameer Ahuja said the pool survey results and people he has spoken with made it “clear” that residents “want an upgrade to the pool.” Ahuja called the 1,373 responses an “epically” and “shockingly” high number.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis said he has been a “frequent flyer” at the pool for two decades and while he agrees with Harrison that the facility is “remarkably beautiful,” “bucolic” and “a gem,” he said it is important to separate “aesthetics from current conditions,” which are made clear in the engineering report. He said the “physical plant is simply broken” and that in order to preserve the pool and keep it beautiful it should be enhanced in a “cost-effective manner” for future generations based on the feedback of “several hundred households.”
Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone agreed with his colleagues and said that operating deficits and declining membership have been an issue, so the village has focused on raising those numbers to make the pool self-sustaining as it had been in the past. At that point Harrison shouted, “Tell the truth!”
Later at the town board portion of the meeting, which featured another round of public comment, Stettnisch and Harrison spoke again.
Stettnisch said she understands why Harrison does not believe in the village’s “accuracy” on certain issues and wondered, “Who could blame him?” pointing to her own debate with the village as to whether or not she was an employee of the village or the library for decades. Stettnisch called on all of the board members to resign for their “disgraceful” untruths, whether they were told “purposely” or if they “truly didn’t know.”
Stettnisch’s final comment was to ask if the recreation employees would be rehired at entry level salaries after the pool work is done, which is what allegedly happened to library workers who were rehired following that building’s renovation.
Though Stettnisch’s paychecks said “Village of Scarsdale,” village manager Rob Cole countered that the library is legally a separate entity from the village and that payroll is handled as a shared service to cut down costs.
Harrison spoke next, apologizing for his “outburst,” but again said the village needs to be “accurate.” If that happens, “Then I won’t have to challenge you,” he said, noting he finds there to be “a lot of holes in management of the village right now.”
Harrison said the village does not have “communitywide support for any major pool project.”
Cole pointed to the 1,373 public surveys, the 690 statistically valid surveys and the in-person feedback saying otherwise.
Veron said, “The consultants were thrilled with the turnout.”
Harrison also requested confirmation from village treasurer Ann Scaglione that the pool has been in the black the last two years, which he said she had recently told him. Scaglione said in response later that as of May 31, 2022, there was a positive change in $278,000, but the year before there was a $314,000 deficit in the pool fund, leaving it currently with a balance of $466,000.
Veron turned the discussion back to the comments that were made about the village board, saying she has “phenomenal colleagues” with “tremendous integrity” who are “open-minded” and “data-driven.” She said, “I feel very honored to work with this group of individuals.”
Lewis said that in local government everyone gets to speak, offer ideas and debate, but he took exception to the comments about the board’s integrity and the quality of the management of the village.
“I think this board in particular and this mayor in particular have worked extremely hard to think through how we reimagine and reengineer municipal government for the 21st century and the processes put in place, which I think represent best practices in management and consulting … and have actually been important steps forward in improving management,” he said.
He credited the board for “constantly engaging” on ways to improve and applauded its “fact-based” decision-making. He also credited the village staff with its positive work.
Ahuja said accusing anyone of lack of integrity is “offensive” and has “no place in public debate.” He called it “extremely inappropriate and very upsetting.”
Veron congratulated Cole on completing his first year as village manager in a “most transparent” way with a “focus on quality and best practices.” She included the other village staff present at the meeting in her praise.
